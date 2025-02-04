207 days 'til Columbus... who is the OC/DC/QB? | Behind Enemy Lines

Behind Enemy Lines - SPONSORED BY OBMEN.NET





Checking in "Behind Enemy Lines"

Ohio State (206 days until)

COACHING STAFF - Who is Left? Chip Kelly, OC: "After a brief tenure, it officially ended on Sunday evening when the offensive coordinator left for the Las Vegas Raiders." Next: "This feels like an ideal opportunity to ride with Hartline while Billy Fessler would seamlessly slide into the quarterback's coach spot."

"After a brief tenure, it officially ended on Sunday evening when the offensive coordinator left for the Las Vegas Raiders." Jim Knowles, DC: "It's frankly surprising that Penn State was able to emerge as the next destination for Knowles considering it's a lateral move at best in terms of title and responsibility, but he at least completed the job he was hired to do at Ohio State before leaving." Next: "Denver Broncos defensive backs coach Jim Leonhard or Matt Guerrieri"

"It's frankly surprising that Penn State was able to emerge as the next destination for Knowles considering it's a lateral move at best in terms of title and responsibility, but he at least completed the job he was hired to do at Ohio State before leaving." Justin Frye, OL: "Frye is moving on to the Arizona Cardinals and Ohio State is searching for a new offensive line coach." "It's been an up-and-down three years for Frye since he came to Columbus prior to the 2022 season but it ended on the highest of highs as his position group, battered and injury-riddled, rallied to play some of its best football down the stretch en route to the Buckeyes ninth national championship." Next: "Tim Drevno, Mike Sollenne, or LeChalres Bentley are the expected leaders."

"Frye is moving on to the Arizona Cardinals and Ohio State is searching for a new offensive line coach." QUARTERBACK - Keinholz vs. Sayin vs. St. Clair "Day has always preferred carrying four scholarship quarterbacks. Right now, there are three. So this is a position where the Buckeyes could look to add a veteran backup presence if possible. But it's time for Sayin and Kienholz to battle it out and see who the next starter will be, with Sayin being the favorite to win after operating as QB3 in 2024."

Oklahoma (249 days until)

RECRUITING - Jalen Lott, WR - Panther Creek : Thune : "Again... I personally don't think Jalen Lott is committing anywhere but Texas when push comes to shove. However, I am obligated to inform you that the vibes are pretty solid with Lott coming out of the weekend, and the Sooners expect him to return to campus for another unofficial visit in March or April. If this thing gets to OV season, I suppose anything is possible, but I'd still bet on Texas here. That said, it is notable that Lott keeps showing up at Oklahoma. He's visited several times over the last two years."

: "Again... I personally don't think Jalen Lott is committing anywhere but when push comes to shove. However, I am obligated to inform you that the vibes are pretty solid with Lott coming out of the weekend, and the Sooners expect him to return to campus for another unofficial visit in March or April. If this thing gets to OV season, I suppose anything is possible, but I'd still bet on Texas here. That said, it is notable that Lott keeps showing up at Oklahoma. He's visited several times over the last two years." It was pretty exclusive junior day for the Sooners last weekend. WINTER WORKOUT - Standouts: Drumm: Continue to hear Elijah Thomas, Trent Wilson, Javonnie Gibson, Marvin Jones Jr, and John Mateer have had a strong start. NEW COACHING STAFF MOVEMENTS - Venables to the Rescue? Nate Dreiling has been hired as inside linebackers coach and Wes Goodwin was named assistant linebackers/outside linebackers coach.

Goodwin will head to Oklahoma after wrapping up his third season as Clemson's defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. Goodwin took over the role after Venables left for Oklahoma in late 2021.

Dreiling is set to join the Sooners after spending one season as the interim head coach and defensive coordinator at Utah State. He was hired as the defensive coordinator at Arkansas State earlier this month.

Further establishing Oklahoma's renewed defensive prowess, the program will now lay claim to four staff members (Venables, Dreiling, Goodwin, and Brandon Hall) who have held the role of defensive coordinator in their careers, and two more (Todd Bates and Jay Valai) who currently serve as co-defensive coordinators. As part of the staffing shifts, Venables will serve as defensive play-caller on game days. RECRUITING - Establishing Roots in Lewisville, Texas The 2025 recruiting cycle just wrapped, and it marked the second straight cycle in which Oklahoma signed a player out of Lewisville High School. After inking four-star safety Jaydan Hardy from Lewisville in the 2024 class, the Sooners doubled back to make a major splash and lock down five-star offensive lineman Michael Fasusi .

from Lewisville in the 2024 class, the Sooners doubled back to make a major splash and lock down five-star offensive lineman . Though 2026 may break the Sooners' brief run of success in recruiting Lewisville, they're already laying the groundwork to try and convert relational advantages into a commitment for one of LHS's talented 2027 prospects. That would be dynamic ATH Derrick "DJ" Martin, who not only has two former teammates at OU in Hardy and Fasusi, but also boasts a family connection to the Sooners as well. He's a second cousin of former Oklahoma wideout Damian Mackey,

Texas A&M (298 days until)

RECRUITING - Trae Taylor, QB - Carmel Catholic, Illinois : Taylor visited A&M this past weekend - he said "The facilities were amazing," Taylor said. "But honestly all the schools I’m looking at have amazing facilities. What made A&M different was that Coach Elko and Coach Klein were awesome. I had no idea Coach Klein was a Heisman finalist. That was cool to learn. I really like the Offense they run. Lastly, the campus was really nice. A ton of history there." NEW RIVALS RANKINGS UPDATE: There are now categories for slot receivers, nickels, and edge rushers, while quarterbacks are no longer dual threat or pro-style, they’re just quarterbacks. Guards and centers are now just interior offensive linemen and linebackers are just…linebackers. No more outside or inside linebacker designations. QUESTION & ANSWER: Q: Along with that which positions do we still need to fill without playing true fish?

A: Defensive tackle, wideout, and corner. But a couple of the freshmen (Kiotti Armstrong, Jerome Myles, Marco Jones, any one of the three corners or three defensive tackles) could be good enough to play anyway.

ENROLLMENT: Texas A&M will limit undergraduate enrollment growth for the next 5-7 years and implement several changes aimed at “right-sizing” the campus, President Mark A. Welsh III announced on January 23, 2025.

The enrollment growth pause will limit new undergraduate enrollments at the main campus to 15,000 annually — 11,750 freshmen and 3,250 transfer students.

The limit gives A&M time to build the infrastructure and capacity necessary to properly accommodate students, including an additional 2,500 beds worth of on-campus housing.

