3 Things from Saturday's practice...

Working to get a little more from last night's practice at DKR, but here are a few notes to pass along...



1. Freshman Ryan Wingo reportedly made the play of the night down the sideline on a catch. None of the hype surrounding his potential first-year impact is going down. It's climbing.



2. Brace yourself.... Arch Manning threw an interception! Despite the pick, we were told that both both Manning and starter Quinn Ewers were solid as a rock on Saturday. Ewers' comfort level and feel for the offense going into year three continue to be talking points.



3. Colin Simmons had a nice night and looked really good coming off the edge. Had a sack against Cam Williams, who had otherwise beaten everyone he faced on the night.