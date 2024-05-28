5 important topics Steve Sarkisian addressed on Tuesday

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. – Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian met with a small group of Longhorn reporters before holding a press conference at SEC Springs Meetings on Tuesday. Sarkisian spoke for nearly 10 minutes.



Here are the five most important things you need to know:



1. Sarkisian addressed the three recent transfer portal additions: “Obviously now with Bill Norton. Another interior defensive lineman, Jermayne Lole. Having those two guys solidifies not just the depth on the interior defensive line, but gives us some real experience. Guys who have played a lot of football to go with Tai Savea, and then to go with Alfred and Vernon, that group of guys as we continue to bring some of those younger players. Then getting Jay’Vion Cole, which was big. I love his story. The fact that he started at Cal Poly. Then he goes to San Jose State, he’s All-Confefence. He’s a guy who's really earned it. I think he's coming in with a chip on his shoulder and something to prove. So having those three guys now in the fold. We'll get going with everybody on Sunday night. We'll have a team meeting and then we'll really get going with him next week.”



2. Sarkisian on Norton and Lole being important because they play nose: “I think Bill Norton definitely as a nose. That’s kind of where he is. He's going to play mainly at guard but mostly over the center. [Jermayne] Lole gives you a little more versatility. If you look at his film later in the year against Florida State, they moved him around quite a bit. He gives us a little bit more versatility there. He definitely can do that, but I think he's going to give us a little bit more versatility and some pass-rush ability as well.”



3. Sarkisian’s response when asked which current players can play nose or are plus-players at that position: “I think definitely Aaron Bryant. I thought he showed great growth this spring. I think we definitely saw flashes from Sydir this spring. When he was capable to go, he was hard to block for us. The beauty of it is for us, I think that sometimes when you philosophically look at it, when we're in base defense, we have a true zero nose. When we go to nickel, we're a four-down operation. Those guys slide and move all the time. You're going to have to the versatility of some of these guys that can slide in there. But generally, when we're a nickel, we don't have anybody line up over center. That’s rare for us to do that. More often than not, we're more on the guards and things. The goal is that we have some of these with versatility because e Alfred could end up down in there at times depending on the formation and if we have to kick the front. A lot of guys are going to have to have that experience to get that done.”



4. In addition, Sarkisian said they are done with the transfer portal before the season unless there is a special circumstance. Sarkisian said he feels good about his roster and depth at all positions.



5. Sarkisian also said they were not interested in acquiring a punter in the transfer portal when asked. Instead, Sarkisian praised punter Michael Kern: “We like him. We really like him. I think going to St. Thomas Aquinas, like a lot of the high-level schools, whether it's the Mater Dei’s of the world, the Duncanville’s, whatever that is, they get put in such competitive environments. They are surrounded by such great players across the board. For him to be on that team in that environment to kick the way that he has, and the maturity that he has. I think a lot of times punters and kickers, there has to be a level of maturity to go along with the physical ability. I've been really impressed by what that guy has been able to do and to get himself ready to come in and perform for us.”