5 Things I'm hearing...

May 29, 2001
T-minus 15 hours and some change....

1. Expect the next 24 hours to be absolutely bananas. I've been reporting for months that Texas hasn't been tripping over the events from the summer and fall because the sense it had was that real decisions, especially those baked inside of NIL offers, wouldn't really be made until the last week of the recruiting process. That's what we're seeing. Expect some chaos tomorrow.

2. As an example, I'm told that Florida offered Joseph Mbatchou the kind of money that Texas typically offers a prospect like Anthony Hill and I literally had a source tell me yesterday that Texas is not going to pay 5-star money for low four-star prospocts. That's almost word for word what I was told. With teams having 20 million annually available to start spending in the fall of 2025, there are schools all over the country that have a budget to play with that they've never had before. We're going to see some kids get incredible amounts of money above what we think is the usual pay-grade because teams are flush with projected cash and they have to spend it one way or the other.

