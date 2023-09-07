ADVERTISEMENT

A 5-star update on 5-star WR Ryan Wingo

I checked in with a source close to 5-star WR Ryan Wingo …

I’m told that the trip to Texas for the Wyoming game next weekend is not completely locked in, but this person put it at a 90% chance that Wingo will be in attendance. A final decision should be made late this weekend.

No other visits are scheduled, although it’s possible that Wingo could show up at Missouri’s game this weekend since Mizzou plays a night game. .

If Wingo makes it to Austin, as expected, look for him to be joined by a large contingency, including several family members.

As we’ve reported, Wingo not committing prior to the September 1 deadline when prospects in the state of Missouri could start accepting NIL payments from in-state schools is a good sign for Texas.

Per one person in Missouri with knowledge of Wingo’s recruitment … “If he had to decide today, I’m pretty sure it would be Texas.”
 
