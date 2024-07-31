A Closer Look - Pics from day one of fall camp (plus some practice observations)

Suchomel
Well-Known Member
Staff
-
- Aug 10, 2001
-
- 102,068
-
- 350,945
-
- 1,000,000
-
- 51
A couple random thoughts ...
- Feisty group of coaches today. This is not a group that's going to coddle guys when they mess up or when they think the effort is lacking. Sark, Jeff Banks, Kenny Baker, even Tashard Choice were really getting on the guys at different times. When the entire group was jogging half-ass from one drill to the next, Sark really got on them.
- Charlie Feris and Michael Kern
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
- Feisty group of coaches today. This is not a group that's going to coddle guys when they mess up or when they think the effort is lacking. Sark, Jeff Banks, Kenny Baker, even Tashard Choice were really getting on the guys at different times. When the entire group was jogging half-ass from one drill to the next, Sark really got on them.
- Charlie Feris and Michael Kern
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
Last edited: