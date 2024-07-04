A few thoughts on Dakorien Moore...

Ok, I've had a chance to communicate to a few people tonight after catching Despicable Me 4 (family enjoyed it!) and I'll pass a few quick late-night notes.



a. As far as I can tell, there's still a lot of confidence on the Texas side. There was this morning. There was at lunch. There is tonight as well. AS I mentioned in the War Room, no one appears to be a bundle of nerves with regards to Moore or recruiting.



b. Oregon seems to have some confidence as well. I don't think Moore has told anyone what he's going to do. The moment he does, someone's side os going to break and spill the beans. I've seen mods for other sites not connected to Texas have guessed Oregon, but Jason and I haven't talked to anyone that KNOWS what Moore is going to do.



c. Don't completely dismiss Oregon. There's definitely a sneaky vibe to how they've emerged as a thread one week after Moore and a family/friends of 11 enjoyed the red carpet roll-out in Austin.



d. Whatever Oregon has offered in the way of NIL opportunities, I don't get the sense that Texas has put the pedal to the metal yet and if not, it's definitely by choice. Again, the message I've been getting is that the real urgency begins in October/November and not this month.



e. It's been 17 days since Moore visited Texas and 10 days since he left Oregon. I just don't believe would have brought his family to the Texas visit in such numbers if he and his family felt like the direction he was leaning in could be changed in a span of a few days. If they had been leaning to Oregon, it's hard to believe that 11 folks would have been posing for photos and leaning so heavily into the moment. The numbers would have been half that. Intellectually, it feels like Texas. Our Texas sources haven't really flinched. They think Texas, Frankly, if Oregon were to pull this off, it would feel like one of the all-time recruiting turnarounds that I can remember.



I really don't have a percentage in mind, I just believe it will be Texas. But, I'll have my head on a swivel all day tomorrow.