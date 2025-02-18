A&M turns focus to John Turntine III and Zaden Krempin | Behind Enemy Lines

CodyCarpentier
every like is another DeAndre Moore receiving yard
Gold Member
-
- Nov 25, 2023
-
- 3,517
-
- 8,864
-
- 113
Behind Enemy Lines - SPONSORED BY OBMEN.NET
Dr. Darryl Camp, Founder OB Men
Dr. Darryl Camp, Founder OB Men
Senescent Cells and Aging
Cellular Senescence
Is a process by which cells stop replicating after a set amount of time – This is vital to prevent devastating cancers but also contributes to age-related diseases. Every time a cell replicates, its DNA accumulates and a number of errors may occur. If cells replicate unchecked, these errors can snowball, forming masses of non-functioning cells that lead to malignant cancers. Senescent cells, which are alive but no longer dividing, can build up in a person’s tissues, release harmful toxins, and contribute to age-related health issues. It is estimated that 7% of all our living cells are senescent at the time of death.
Studies - Reducing the number of senescent cells in people’s bodies could extend human lives. Studies in mice have shown that removing senescent cells can help mice live longer and maintain their physical abilities. Treated mice lived, on average, 36 percent longer than mice that retained senescent cells. Furthermore, old mice that were given a drug that reduces the number of senescent cells were able to survive COVID-19 in significantly higher numbers than old mice not given the drug. Several human trials are testing drugs that reduce populations of senescent cells targeting specific diseases, such as age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. We are already seeing positive results from the early studies, and presently, when using the most common combination, Dasatinib and Quercetin (referred to as D&Q), the studies show little to no side effects.
The literature is flooded with examples of how removal of senescent cells not only extends lifespan, but thwarts the diseases of aging as well. Currently, one company is completing a phase 3 trial providing D&Q combination to treat age-related macular degeneration. Interim data is positive, and the combination seems well-tolerated. The same company is in phase 2 trials targeting Alzheimer’s and type 2 diabetes.
At OB Men, we are the first in Houston to offer this cutting-edge anti-aging therapy. We utilize Tailor Made compounding pharmacy, whic is the first FDA oversight Texas compounding pharmacy to offer the D&Q combination, which is taken once every 6 months at a cost of only $350. If you are open to cutting edge anti-aging therapies, look to OB Men.
Contact Us Today to Schedule Your In-person Or Virtual Consultation!
If you mention you are from Orangebloods, you receive a $75 consultation ($225 discount)
📞 Call Us: (713) 282-9222📍 Visit Us: 4141 SW Fwy Suite 315, Houston, TX 🌐 Website: OBmen.net
Your New Beginning Starts Here!
Feel Free to DM me directly with any questions you may have to @Jamaicashane
Checking in "Behind Enemy Lines"
Oklahoma (235 days until)
- RECRUITING - Deacon Schmitt, Windsor, CO (No. 47 Tackle in America):
- Thune: "Three official visits set for blue-chip OL target Deacon Schmitt, He’ll be at Oklahoma on June 6, Nebraska on June 13 and Tennessee on June 20. I give the slight edge to the Sooners at this point, but this is a process with the potential for some fluidity this spring."
- COOL STORY - Mark Henry's son Jacob Henry is now on the OU Football Team
Cody's Thoughts: Everything about OUInsider the last 6 months has felt like they are trying to fill that glass up to the half way point, but it just isn't enough for the fans.. the negativity is drowning after a "positive note" It's met with "Tenn/Nebraska will pay more." or people asking "Are we in on anyone in the Top 150?" and Moderators response with "The top 150 right now isn’t necessarily the top 150 a month from now."....
Maybe the saddest comment I saw on OUInsider today... "one day i just wanna open one of these and see 5 stars 😔"
Texas A&M (284 days until)
- SPRING PRACTICE - AFCA Convention:
- "Apparently, there was serious discussion at the recent AFCA coach's convention in Charlotte about not only doing away with spring games but spring practice entirely. Instead, there is a push to go to something similar to what the NFL does with OTAs, where players would come in and work for a few days at a time every month or so."
- For example, here's how the Texans did it this past season: OTAs May 20-21, May 23, May 29-31, June 3-4 and June 6, then mandatory minicamp June 11-13, and then they were off until training camp.
- With college players being a bit more of a captive audience, shall we say, OTAs wouldn't be optional and they could probably spread them out further.
- As it stands now, spring ball will start around March 24.
- "Apparently, there was serious discussion at the recent AFCA coach's convention in Charlotte about not only doing away with spring games but spring practice entirely. Instead, there is a push to go to something similar to what the NFL does with OTAs, where players would come in and work for a few days at a time every month or so."
- RECRUITING - 2026 Aggie Wide Receivers of Interest
- Boobie Feaster, DeSoto: "The Aggies have been recruiting him hard for a while, and he has a strong report with coach Mike Elko. Texas is involved here too, along with LSU, Oregon, Ohio State, Alabama and Tennessee to name a few. Feaster immediately vaults into the upper echelon of wideouts in the 2026 class, and he is expected to take an official to A&M this summer."
- Brandon Arrington, Mount Miguel: "At the very top of the WR charts -- and maybe overall -- for A&M is 5-star Brandon Arrington. The Aggies have led for Arrington for quite a while, but Oregon is really making a push for him now.
- His first official, to this point, is to Oregon on June 13. But A&M isn't going to give up its advantage easily; before the dead period, Elko and much of the staff headed out west to see him."
- RECRUITING - Bryce Perry-Wright, DE, Buford
- "Buford (Ga.) 4-star Bryce Perry-Wright has set up his A&M official for June 20, which is currently his last. He will also visit Texas, Georgia, Auburn and Clemson, so that gives you an idea of the competition. A&M has come on pretty strong for Perry-Wright over the past couple of months, so they've got more than a decent shot to land him -- at this point, at least."
- RECRUITING - CANTWELL OUT... IHEANACHO ON THE FENCE... WHO IS NEXT AT OL?
- Turntine, Ojo, Krempin, oh my - "There are two in-state prospects the Aggies are seriously after: John Turntine III of North Crowley and Zaden Krempin of Prosper. Both guys could end up being A&M-Texas battles. Turntine seemed like a Texas lock a few months ago, but they've placed more focus on Felix Ojo of late (and they'll probably get him). A&M, on the other hand, has cranked up the heat on Turntine and has definitely made up a lot of ground. I don't know if I'd say they lead for him, but they're certainly in the picture. He will visit June 5. Krempin will be in that weekend as well, after he visits LSU but before visits to SMU, Texas, and Michigan."
We know Texas also has ties in with Samuel Roseborough from Clearwater, FL, and Samuelu Utu from Orange, CA, while also pressing on current Oregon Duck commit Kodi Greene in recent weeks. It's clear the goal for Texas is to get at least 2 more of these guys, with Maximum Wright already committed. There is a real possibility that more than one True Freshman could start in 2026, so crushing this 2026 OL Class is at the forefront like WR was in 2025.
Rivals Rumor Mill/Gorney (Tuesday)
- Adam Gorney: "Five-star wide receiver Ethan “Boobie” Feaster has Texas at the top of his group and the Longhorns could load up massively with pass-catchers as Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, Jalen Lott, Jordan Clay, and Mark Bowman all have Texas among their top two. Four-star running back KJ Edwards has the Longhorns on top while offensive linemen Felix Ojo and John Turntine also have Texas on top.
- Kodi Greene, IOLupdate via Gorney: "The four-star who’s originally from Washington state but is now playing at Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei has been committed to Oregon – his dream school – since August but in recent days there’s been some chatter that Texas is working hard to flip him and Greene could visit."
- "While that’s true, the word is that Oregon is still in a fantastic position to keep him and that it would be a massive surprise if the four-star offensive lineman ended up anywhere but Eugene."
- Anthony "Tank" Jones, EDGE via Sam Spiegelman, "is Rivals' No. 1 EDGE out of Mobile, Ala., and Texas continues to push behind the scenes for an official visit. The Longhorns hosted Jones in-season for a game-day visit and haven't taken their feet off the gas with the five-star recruit. It's largely expected that Alabama and Auburn won't let "Tank" leave the state. The Horns are battling LSU, Texas A&M, Oregon, Miami, Florida, and others for an official visit this summer."
- Donovan Webb, Nickel from Frisco (Texas) Panther Creek saw his recruitment spike after a breakout junior campaign. Texas is among the teams that has come on strongest with Rivals' No. 3 NICKEL -- and the Longhorns hosted Webb and his family for junior day in January. "I've been to Texas a lot -- and every time I go, it gets better and better. They show more and more interest. Sark is a good coach to play for." Texas is in line for visits when spring ball gets underway and again for an official visit this summer. LSU and Ohio State have also come on strong with Webb.
- Anthony Davis, LB has trimmed his list of contenders down and has a lead group comprised of Auburn, Ole Miss, and Texas. The Longhorns have come on strong with the Georgia defender since his junior season at Loganville (Ga.) Grayson got underway -- and have only cranked up their efforts leading into the spring. Choice was a key factor in Davis' recruitment -- potentially cracking the door open for other SEC favorites.
- More notes/quotes from Rivals.com via Sam Spiegelman are here
ICYMI - Football with Friends with @Alex Dunlap and Myself (Daily at 6 pm Central on the Orangebloods Live YouTube Channel)
John Turntine late note:
On February 6th at his Powerlifting meet, Turntine weighed in at 268 lbs, one year ago on the 10th he weighed 311 lbs
John Turntine
The OpenPowerlifting project aims to create a permanent, accurate, convenient, accessible, open archive of the world's powerlifting data.
www.openpowerlifting.org
Last edited: