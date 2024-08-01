A quick note from Thursday's practice

Anwar Richardson
Texas safety Michael Taaffe was wearing a green non-contact jersey during the limited portion of practice media members were allowed to watch on Thursday.
We were only allowed to watch stretching and special teams today. I will need to get an update from Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian after practice.
However, I did not notice Taaffe wearing any protective devices. It looked like a precautionary measure.
Here are two videos I recorded on Thursday:


