A quick note from Thursday's practice

Anwar Richardson

Anwar Richardson

Apr 24, 2014
Texas safety Michael Taaffe was wearing a green non-contact jersey during the limited portion of practice media members were allowed to watch on Thursday.

We were only allowed to watch stretching and special teams today. I will need to get an update from Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian after practice.

However, I did not notice Taaffe wearing any protective devices. It looked like a precautionary measure.

Here are two videos I recorded on Thursday:


 
