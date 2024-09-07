(Almost) Instant Analysis: Maybe not quite a super blue chip, but very possibly a multi-year starter...

Ketchum
Cliffs Notes: The Longhorns picked up one of its most coveted defensive line targets in the entire 2025 class on Saturday by flipping Port Charlotte High's Myron Charles away from Florida State.
Rankings: Here's the industry breakdown...
Rivals: (6.8) Low 4-star, No.173 nationally, No.35 in Florida
ESPN: (82) Low 4-star, No.167 nationally, No.19 in Florida
On3: (94) Mid 4-star, No.58 nationally, No.9 in Florida
247: (91) Low 4-star, No.214 nationally, No.26 in Florida
247 composite: (.9428) Mid 4-star, No.134 nationally, No.22 in Florida
Notable offers: FSU (OV 6/21), Miami (OV 6/14), Florida (OV 5/31), Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Texas A&M
