Another important note from Steve Sarkisian (transfer portal related)

I reviewed the audio from Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian's press conference on Tuesday and found another note worth passing along.

I reported that Texas would look for a receiver, tight end, and defensive tackle when the transfer portal opens this month. Sarkisian was asked if he anticipated being active in the portal this spring and confirmed the game plan.

" I mean, we really try to identify the portal to where we think there's a need, but yet also is the person we're bringing in an upgrade to maybe what we have, or can it supplement what we have at certain positions?," Sarkisian said. "Naturally, there's a couple of positions depth-wise we're not where we need to be right now. So, we'll look at the portal that way. Our numbers are down at receiver right now. From a scholarship standpoint, our numbers are down on the defensive line from where our numbers really should be, and our numbers are really down at tight end.

"It's not a secret that we'll look to the portal, but I don't want to take a guy just for a number. If you're going to go into the portal, can he help that room play at even a higher level? We'll have to assess it. It's free agency, I like to say, but they have to opt into free agency. And so it's not like you can just say, hey, we need a defensive tackle, let's go get a really good one. If they're available, sure, we'll try to, but that doesn't mean that caliber of player will be available to us."
 
