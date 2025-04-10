Arch Manning meets the media, owns the room

Texas quarterback Arch Manning addressed the media on Thursday.



Here are the highlights:



* Manning was asked about this being his first season as a starter and said it feels good and he is excited about the team’s potential.



* Manning said receiver Parker Livingstone is one of his roommates. He said the backup players last season spent a significant amount of time together, and they have a great rapport as starters this year.



* Manning said he values the game reps from last year, noting they helped him adjust to the speed and pressure of college football. He said playing in front of 100,000 people was an adjustment for him.



* Manning said Quinn Ewers’ support has been crucial, especially in how the former quarterback handled the media attention with professionalism.



“I was just with him this past weekend at Hayden Conner's wedding,” Manning said. “He's just been so good to me over the years. It's probably pretty annoying having me as the backup, just with all the media stuff, but he handled it like a champ, and he was so good to me along the way.”



* In addition, Manning said, “I think for me, he was a great example. He handled that so well. I mean, he didn't look at the media. He was the same guy whether he was getting praised or not praised. So that was really cool to see.”



* Manning credited his family and support group for keeping him grounded amidst the hype and constant scrutiny.



* Manning was asked if it was tough dealing with the constant public attention and said, “Yeah, that’s been tough. I think I have good people to lean on for that type of stuff. But like I said, I can't quit doing normal things. I'm going to go eat dinner with my buddies and be a normal college kid.”



* Manning was asked if he is prepared for the fan reaction when he throws an interception this season and said, “You got to be prepared for everything. I mean, it's coming, so I'm prepared, and I'll be ready.”



* Manning said he enjoys the competitive spirit in practice, including the trash talk, and believes it makes both sides of the ball better.



* Manning was asked if he was dinged up on that run against Ohio State and said, “Yeah. I mean, that guy hit me pretty hard, but I was fine.”



* Manning said he plans to keep using his legs as a weapon when necessary, while also listening to his grandfather’s advice to avoid big hits.



* Manning praised receivers Parker Livingstone and Daylan McCutcheon for their respective performances this spring.



* Manning also said Spencer Shannon has stepped up during the spring.



* When asked about the quarterback room, Manning said, “Yeah, it's good. KJ [Lacey] and Trey [Owens] are both really good players. Trey can make every throw on the field, and KJ can make some serious plays with his feet and his arms. We got a good room.”



* Manning was asked about having to sit behind Ewers before being able to start this season and said, “Yeah, it was tough. I mean, it's tough in this age [of the transfer portal], but I hope it pays off. Like I said, there's nowhere else I want to be. I want to be at Texas. I have friends here. I love this place. I want to be the quarterback at the University of Texas. Sometimes it's worth the wait.”



* Manning jokingly said Colin Simmons is the biggest smack talker on defense.



* Manning was asked about left tackle Trevor Goosby and said, “Goos, he’s the man. He's one of the nicest guys ever. He's in the business school. We played pickup basketball together. He's a great basketball player, too.”

