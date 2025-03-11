Behind Enemy Lines (A Wealth of Nuggets from Up North)

Behind Enemy Lines - SPONSORED BY OBMEN.NET



Checking in "Behind Enemy Lines"

Oklahoma (214 days until)

MID-WEEK VISITS

Ili is the most notable visitor for Oklahoma, as Jason reported last week Ili has been recruited by Johnny Nansen for a few years now, while he is cousins with Texas Right Tackle Brandon Baker.

"The Kuhuku (HI) prospect has liked the Sooners for a bit now, but getting the Rivals100 LB to travel so far for an unofficial visit is a big plus in the Sooners’ pursuit of Ili."

"I can verify is that Nate Dreiling and Wes Goodwin are two of the most energetic and best personalities you’ll see on the staff."

"Oklahoma has made Swanson a priority in the 2027 class as the Sooners look to break back into DFW area powerhouse South Oak Cliff."

The former Sooners commit was back on campus again after decommitting from OU over the last month or so.

"Rowe has told Brandon Drumm and Parker Thune "that he still has a strong connection with Sooners DE coach Miguel Chavis and Oklahoma." Rowe has even gone as far as to say that he still has OU up at or near the top of his list. Rowe also has a few others pushing making moves there, so this one will be a bit before things get re-figured out there.

and Oklahoma." Rowe has even gone as far as to say that he still has OU up at or near the top of his list. Rowe also has a few others pushing making moves there, so this one will be a bit before things get re-figured out there. "On his visit at practice, we saw Rowe spend a lot of time watching the Sooners DEs and talking with players and staffers about each drill. Could tell he was very in-tuned with what Miguel Chavis was coaching and talking about during practice."

RECRUITING SHIFT

"Despite the four-star QB from Celina, Texas saying he doesn't have a leader and is looking forward to more visits, the feeling is that Oklahoma is out in front for Bowe Bentley especially after his weekend visit to Norman. He is of the understanding that the Sooners are looking to take two QBs in this class."

"That becomes interesting with Jaden O'Neal because he just moved to Mustang, Okla., clearly for the reason to be closer to OU but Georgia, Auburn, Mississippi State, and Arizona haven't backed off. And a source told me they wouldn't be thrilled if OU takes a second QB in this class since none of the other top schools with a committed QB is looking for a second one."

O'Neal has been committed to the Sooners since June 24th, 2024

"As he prepares for a future in the crimson and cream, the blue-chip California native will play his senior season at Mustang High School in the western suburbs of Oklahoma City."

"It just kind of made sense," O'Neal told OUInsider's Brandon Drumm. "Just to be able to line up right next to OU, it's definitely a blessing... I just feel like this is a good opportunity to showcase my talents to even more people, not just in Cali."

DONOVAN WEBB UPDATE

"OU will be hosting Webb for an official visit on June 20-22nd at the Sooners' ChampU BBQ.

"However, that isn't the biggest news that I have heard regarding the Sooners and the Rivals150 safety. That news came from several sources this weekend that believe OU is in Webb's top three right now. That is big since the Sooners looked to be a bit more on the outside looking in at the turn of the new year. However, it now seems like Coach Hall and company have begun to make a make huge move for the big-time safety target."

That is big since the Sooners looked to be a bit more on the outside looking in at the turn of the new year. However, it now seems like Coach Hall and company have begun to make a make huge move for the big-time safety target." "Texas, LSU, and Baylor are some other teams that have been trending well for Webb early on."

2027 QUARTERBACK TARGET

"Another top-tier arm out of Louisiana appears to be of interest to Ben Arbuckle and the Oklahoma staff. Malachi Zeigler will be in town Thursday for an unofficial visit. We’ll see if this culminates in an offer."

THE BEST RECRUIT OKLAHOMA HAD A "CHANCE" WITH

Arrington was expected to be in Norman this past weekend for the Future Freaks Event, he was expected to be the only Five-Star and the highest ranked, Nationally, to attend

"So we had locked it in a while ago," Arrington told Parker Thune from OUInsider.

"Coach told me to post it; I posted it. So he texts me one day, but I think my dad didn't respond or something because he was at work. You really gotta call my dad, honestly; you can't just text him. So then he thought that because my dad didn't answer, everything was [off], you know." - Arrington said

Thus, Arrington didn't get on the plane.

Thune asked Arrington Where this leaves Oklahoma in his recruitment? - "I might just take them off my list, honestly."

"Was the kid even serious about coming to OU?" or "I wonder if Sark or Lanning often text and call the wrong guy"

WHAT MOMMA SAYS MATTERS

OKLAHOMA SPRING PRACTICE SCHEDULE + NEW TRADITION

March 10 March 12 March 13 March 25 March 27 March 29 April 1 April 3 April 5 April 7 April 9 April 10 Crimson Combine on April 12.

The " Crimson Combine " is the NEW Oklahoma Spring Tradition The University of Oklahoma Athletics Department announced it will debut a new fan-centric football event at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium to replace OU's traditional spring game. "Crimson Combine" will be held Saturday, April 12, beginning at 1 p.m. and will provide Sooners fans with a unique opportunity to engage with players and coaches. The event will feature Oklahoma players and coaching staff members participating in combine-style drills, skills challenges, on-field fan engagement activities, autograph and photo opportunities, and more. Fans can expect to hear from key football staff, including new general manager Jim Nagy and offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle. More event information will be available in the coming weeks. Tickets are $10, and all tickets are general admission.

" is the NEW Oklahoma Spring Tradition

- All notes/quotes are from OUINSIDER.com, not my own sourcing. ​

