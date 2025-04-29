Behind Enemy Lines (Aggies can't stop dreaming of Big Brother)

Behind Enemy Lines - SPONSORED BY OBMEN.NET



Checking in "Behind Enemy Lines"

Oklahoma (165 days until)

A report given to Brandon Drumm of OUInsider is that the Sooners went to Gavin Sawchuk to talk about restructuring his contract. "First, let’s make it clear Sawchuk didn’t want to leave and several staffers wanted Sawchuk to stay." - However, with the new valuation process and how OU is operating — along with addition of Jadyn Ott out of the portal — there was a push to see if Sawchuk would renegotiate his contract.

Jer'Michael Carter from McNeese State took a visit to Norman at the end of last week, with intentions to stop at Vandy and Tennessee before signing - on Monday Evening the latest report was that the Sooners felt like they were in a good spot, however they were willing to pivot to Dekel Crowdus from Hawaii, if Carter chooses Tennessee.

He spent the past year with General Manager Jim Nagy as a Scouting Assistant with the Senior Bowl. Before that, Parkinson spent time with Wake Forest as well as playing at Amherst College.

Top Comment : I think it's clear now that we haven't had the talent necessary to win in the SEC. The draft is also proving that the real failure is Texas - who has had a ton of talent and can't win anything - certainly not the SEC or a national championship.

: I think it's clear now that we haven't had the talent necessary to win in the SEC. The draft is also proving that the real failure is Texas - who has had a ton of talent and can't win anything - certainly not the SEC or a national championship. Next Comment : I would take that level of failure right now at OU!

: I would take that level of failure right now at OU! Next Comment : first of all, we are much younger. Secondly, they got to playoff so hardly a failure.

: first of all, we are much younger. Secondly, they got to playoff so hardly a failure. Last Comment : They openly cheated and began NIL 2 years early knowing the ncaa had no teeth. The SEC also helped them with the easier schedule. That propelled them to a top 10 team. Buying their O-Line really made the difference for them and Sark leaving his past behind. Compare OU in 2015. OU had a top 5 team but it wasn't built on extreme measures to get the missing pieces to finish a complete team. I mean if you decide to go all out, rules and integrity be damned, you do what texas did. What's missing? Sark needs to improve and not be just a "good" coach.

You could say Texas was a failure because "what more could they have done?" Compare OU in 2017, 2018 and 2019. The program knew what was needed to get the NC but ignored it. OU refused to get a really good DC. And they didn't sell out like texas has to get to that level.

- All notes are from OUINSIDER.com, not my own sourcing. ​

Texas A&M (214 days until)

A&M wants to have five or six tight ends on the roster and, with the sudden departure of Eric Karner after spring practice, the Aggies would be shorthanded at the position next year. Tafua is more of a receiver than a blocker, so they could certainly use someone with more bulk, be it through the portal or the 2026 class.

Sorensen's recruitment has exploded over the past couple of months and his official visit list is long: Wisconsin, Penn State, Miami, Texas, A&M, UCLA and Nebraska. He does not have one scheduled for USC at this point, but he lives just down the road and the Trojans may have an edge as a result.

From AggieYell Analyst Mark Passwaters, "I’ve seen some discussion on how Texas just buried A&M in draft picks this year and all that jazz. 100% true. Also very misleading. Texas should have had more draft picks than A&M because 1) Sark did a better job of recruiting (and buying) and developing talent than Jimbo (and to a small extent, Elko) did and 2) They had a lot more guys in the draft, period."

Seven starters, three of whom were drafted. I’m counting Watson, Mayes, Barber and Walker as starters. Thirteen players isn’t a lot to begin with, and the remaining six were bit players if that.

Now, look at Texas, they had 20 guys. Twelve of them were drafted — or one fewer than all of A&M’s players in the draft total.

20 guys. Twelve of them were drafted — or one fewer than all of A&M’s players in the draft total. I say all that to say this: if A&M only has two players drafted next year, it’s a terrible year and there needs to be some serious soul searching. Because this is who will be draft eligible next year:

- All notes are from AGGIEYELL.com, not my own sourcing. ​

Florida (158 days until)

- All notes are from 1stAndFlorida.com, not my own sourcing. ​

Ohio State (123 days until)

Ryan Day is well aware that the fact that he's been rattling off the number of days until Texas arrives in the Horseshoe has become a staple of his press conferences. But the Buckeyes coach made it clear again exactly why that is for the reigning national champions.

is well aware that the fact that he's been rattling off the number of days until Texas arrives in the Horseshoe has become a staple of his press conferences. But the Buckeyes coach made it clear again exactly why that is for the reigning national champions. "I had a chance when I took my son down to Clemson last year, and I spent a lot of time with [coach] Dabo [Swinney]," Day said. "Last year they were opening up with Georgia, and they were just talking about how different that preparation is. That preparation for that game starts in June, and then it goes into July and then you're cracking pads in August because you've got to be ready to go in that first game. That's just how it goes. "So, it does certainly start the preparation earlier. Everything is ramped up sooner. And, well, you can tell because I've been talking about it now since we started spring ball."



Heading into the spring game, Day conceded that Lincoln Kienholz may have had a slight edge. Coming out of it, it wasn't hard to tell that Julian Sayin had the better performance in the Horseshoe. But that's another reminder of just how close the battle is for the Buckeyes, and Day is not going to rush to a decision even with Texas looming at the end of August.

may have had a slight edge. Coming out of it, it wasn't hard to tell that Julian Sayin had the better performance in the Horseshoe. But that's another reminder of just how close the battle is for the Buckeyes, and Day is not going to rush to a decision even with Texas looming at the end of August. "Here we are, you know," Day said. "I've gone back through and watched the spring practices, looked at the grades. They're very similar. So, we'll take it into the summer, and we'll let them play. The more you play, the more these things find a way to work themselves out. - "Who knows how it's going to shake out? My guess is they're going to need each other."

There were a couple walk-on departures given the uncertainty swirling around the potential cap on roster size this season, and the Buckeyes wanted to make it clear to players in those situations that there was nothing they could guarantee at this point until the rules are actually finalized as part of the House settlement.

But once again, the Buckeyes navigated a post-camp period of potential departures without suffering any surprise attrition. And inside the Woody, there doesn't appear to be any mystery about why that is. "It says a lot about our team," Day said. "I think stability is very, very important. And it's always important to be transparent in recruiting, but now more than ever. It's your character: What you say you're going to do, you have to back up. And I think we've done that. "The other part of it is when we recruit guys now, we want guys who want to be at Ohio State. If we have to talk you into coming to Ohio State, if money is the first thing you're looking for, this isn't the right place for you. And if people choose Ohio State because they want to come to Ohio State, they're more likely to stay. And so that's just a philosophy that we've had here for a long time, but now more than ever because of the way things are. Guys enjoy being at Ohio State. They like being here. And so as long as they're being valued, then they're going to stay because they know the development."



Even before the pads went on in March, Devin Sanchez was already drawing rave reviews in winter conditioning.

That work ethic in the weight room already produced some changes to his body that made him look even more ready to contribute right away for the Buckeyes. But just because he's capable doesn't guarantee anything in a room of cornerbacks as loaded as the one Ohio State has built.

Given the impression Sanchez has made in such a hurry, that feels more likely than the Buckeyes sticking with a more familiar three-man group -- especially if Mathews or Scott get reps inside at nickel. There seems to be no doubt that Sanchez will factor in the plans, but that's probably still a question that will have to be answered in August.

- All notes are from DottingTheEyes.com, not my own sourcing. ​

