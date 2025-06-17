Behind Enemy Lines - Calicut, Edwards OVs + Peyton Houston leans in... to OU

CodyCarpentier
Checking in "Behind Enemy Lines"
Oklahoma (116 days until)
- 2027 TOP PRIORITY - Peyton Houston, QB - Evangel Christian (Shreveport, LA) - the following note comes directly from Parker Thune (OUInsider)
- "Let's start off here with an update on four-star QB Peyton Houston, who is obviously the highest-priority target on the entire 2027 board for Oklahoma. When midnight arrived on June 15 and college football programs could begin contacting 2027 prospects without restriction, I'm told Oklahoma pushed the 'Send the House' button for Houston. Every member of the OU staff reached out to the blue-chip signal-caller. Texas and Notre Dame were among the other programs that hit him up shortly after midnight, and within 24 hours,
- Houston told OUInsider that he'd been contacted "by about every school in the country." But Oklahoma went all-out to emphasize that Houston is the priority at QB for the Sooners in the 2027 class.
- OUInsider still sees OU as the leader in this race, although things have shifted a bit as of late. At the beginning of spring, I would have said the top five were OU, Texas, Texas A&M, LSU, and probably Penn State in that order. If I had to peg it today, I'd say the top five consists of OU, USC, Texas, Clemson, and Texas A&M (once again in that order).
- Obviously, the constant is that Oklahoma is at the top. I maintain that if the Sooners kick off the 2025 season hot and start 5-1 or 6-0, Houston is in the fold by October. Where things get dicey is if OU scuffles again."
- Notable OU Elite Camper Awards- The Oklahoma staff hosted the Sooners' fourth and final elite camp session of the summer
- Smooth Operator: Peyton Houston, QB - Evangel Christian (Shreveport, LA) - Texas Offer
- "The Sooners have been hot in pursuit of the four-star Shreveport (La.) Evangel Christian Academy product for quite some time, and he's the only 2027 quarterback that OU offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle is currently recruiting. He made his way to Norman during camp season for the second straight year, and demonstrated once again that he can make every throw he's asked to make. He's got phenomenal mechanics, a live arm and a poised demeanor. In an all-around sense, from the 40-yard dash to the downfield rail shots in live 1-on-1 action, Houston might well have had the strongest camp performance of any prospect that showed up to camp."
- Wrecking Ball: Jalen Brewster, DT - Cedar Hill (Cedar Hill, TX) - Texas Offer
- "Brewster is the nation's No. 1 defensive tackle in the 2027 class, and he certainly looked the part Friday when he made the jaunt up to Norman for a camp session. He doesn't have terribly long arms, but he makes up for the modest wingspan with elite footwork, loads of power, a low center of gravity and a well-developed arsenal of moves as a pass rusher. He was easily the most impressive D-lineman we saw throughout the camp series."
- Smooth Operator: Peyton Houston, QB - Evangel Christian (Shreveport, LA) - Texas Offer
- One-Man Island: Aiden Evans, S - Lewisville (Lewisville, TX) - No Texas Offer
- Listed as a safety on his Rivals profile, Evans has a skill set that could just as easily translate to corner at the next level. He's an incredibly fluid mover with good hips, sharp technique and phenomenal closing speed. Though he holds a three-star ranking and has double-digit offers, he wasn't a prospect that we necessarily expected to blow us away. But he commanded attention, especially when he turned in several excellent 1-on-1 reps against talented receivers. He doesn't appear to be quite as tall as his 5-foot-11 listing, which could help explain why Oklahoma chose not to offer after camp
- Other Campers with Texas Offers
- UPCOMING OFFICIAL VISITS - June 20th-22nd
- Beau Jandreau, LB (Visited Texas on June 6th)
- Jake Kreul, EDGE (Visited Texas on June 13th)
- 2026 Commitment Tracker: Only 2 of 11 Commitments are from Texas, 9 of 11 are 5.8 or lower graded prospects on Rivals.com
- All notes are from OUINSIDER.com, not my own sourcing.
Texas A&M (164 days until)
- OFFICIAL VISIT RECAP - KJ Edwards, RB - Carthage (Carthage, TX)
- "Texas A&M has made a real move with 2026 Carthage (TX) running back KJ Edwards following his official visit to College Station. The in-state standout got a full taste of what the Aggies have to offer, and it clearly resonated.
- Edwards spent quality time with the offensive staff, got a closer look at A&M’s running back development, and connected with current players throughout the weekend. The visit helped solidify the Aggies as a serious contender in his recruitment.
- Coming out of the weekend, there’s a noticeable shift — A&M has strengthened its position and improved its chances with one of the top backs in Texas."
- COMMITMENT NOTE - Samuel Roseborough, OT - Clearwater (Clearwater, FL)
- "The general belief was that Roseborough was down to Texas, FSU and A&M before official visits began. He checked out in-state FSU first, then visited Aggieland last weekend. After his official to Texas this weekend, he went home and committed to the Aggies."
- "A&M now has 16 commits, half of whom play on the offensive side of the ball. The Aggies are still in the hunt for 4-star offensive linemen Drew Evers, Aaron Thomas, Zaden Krempin, Avery Morcho, and John Turntine III."
- UPCOMING OFFICIAL VISITS - June 20th-22nd
- Bryce Perry-Wright, DE (Was at Texas on June 13th)
- Aaron Thomas, OT (Was not able to make it to Texas on June 13th)
- Damaad Lewis, DE (Visited Texas Unofficially on March 31st)
- 2026 Commitment Tracker: 4 of 16 Commitments are from Texas, 10 of 16 are 5.8 or lower graded prospects on Rivals.com
- All notes are from AGGIEYELL.com, not my own sourcing.
Other Notables
This is the only coverage I found from North Shore Safety, Chace Calicut from last weekend!
“I really liked Michigan a lot — more than I thought I was going to like it,” Calicut said. “I like the players there. They keep it real. They told me the ups and downs about it. Everything is top of the line. My Top 3 — Michigan, Texas and Georgia — you’re getting top of the line everything. It really comes down to relationships with coaches and players. That will be the difference.”
“Michigan is in my Top 2,” Calicut said. “This Texas OV will tell me if I really like it. I liked Michigan. But I also like Texas because it’s close to home, and there are a lot of pros about it and not too many cons. I have to see how this Texas OV goes.”
Calicut plans to make his decision on June 27.
Texas Wide Receiver Commit Chris Stewart was at Tennessee this weekend!
Q/A with Langham Creek defensive tackle Ezekiel Ayangbile (full column)
- Lone Star Preps caught up with Langham Creek defensive tackle Ezekiel Ayangbile in this article now!
Q: Do you want to play sports in college? If so, which one?
A: “There are a lot of colleges on my mind, but the one that’s been high on the list for me for a while is the University of Florida (Gators).”
Q: What colleges have been recruiting you?
A: “That haven’t already offered me): Northwestern, Iowa, North Carolina, Illinois, Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama, Stanford, San Diego St, Florida.”
Q: What school is recruiting you the hardest?
A: “That haven’t offered me Texas, offered me U of H.”
Q: Have you made any college trips yet?
A: “Virginia Tech, Texas, Texas A&M, U of H, Utsa, Alabama.”
Q: Do you have plans for more trips soon?
A: “Yes.”
Q: What camps are you planning to do this summer?
A: “Texas Elite Edge camp, Texas A&M camp, Alabama camp. Many other camps but none set in stone as of yet, very tight schedule.”
Q: Did you have a favorite college growing up?
A: “Growing up, my favorite college was (and in a way still is) VT, which holds a place in my heart, great program. It shifted over LSU, then to Oregon. Temperature is a big thing for my lungs.”
