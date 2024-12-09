Behind Enemy Lines | Clemson Fans SUBMIT & Jackson Arnold STAYS in the SEC?

CodyCarpentier
Checking in "Behind Enemy Lines"🤘
Georgia Bulldogs
- PORTAL TALK - Georgia: "UGASports was told that after that game Kirby Smart told the players "if you don't want to be here, leave."
- Georgia wide receiver Michael Jackson announced after the SEC Championship he was entering the transfer portal.
- PORTAL TALK - Jackson Arnold: JA's representatives reportedly are already reaching out to schools including Georgia and Auburn among others.
- UGASports.com was told the Tigers (Auburn) have been planning to go heavy in the portal (according to AuburnSports.com), and are willing to spend over $2 million to land their future QB. One Oklahoma contact told me Arnold would be willing to come to Georgia for less.
- Radi Nabulsi claimed once the portal opens, "I expect Arnold to reach out to UGA personally to gauge interest. Would not shock me if he's playing on one side or the other of the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry next year."
- PORTAL TALK - Wide Receiver: It appears Georgia will be IN heavy on the Wide Receiver position, according to UGASports.com, they will make a push towards NC State's Kevin Concepcion and Kentucky's Dane Key when the portal opens on Monday.
- CARSON BECK - Completed an MRI on Sunday morning, but UGASports.com had yet to receiving or report on the result of the test at time of publishing.
Clemson Tigers
- DABO SWINNEY - Opening Statement on Sunday: "Now we know where we're going. I went out to Austin when I got the job at Clemson and spent a few days with coach Mack Brown and that was very impactful for me. I've only been to one game at that stadium and that was to see Cade Klubnik play."
- DABO SWINNEY - Question: What was it originally that impressed you so much about Andrew Mukuba when he was in your program? Answer: "Man I love him. I never met him until the day he showed up on campus. He was never able to visit campus but he wanted to come to Clemson. I loved his spirit and loved his heart. He was a neat kid. That whole time was one of the strangest times in my life. Literally the first time I ever met him was when he got dropped off during all of these COVID protocols.
"He was a great player for us. He worked his butt off here. I wish he would have been able to finish here. He did everything we asked of him here. He made a bunch of big plays. I'm happy for him. He wanted a change and he had an opportunity to go back home. He's an outstanding football player. I'm happy that he has been able to have a great year. I got nothing but great things to say about him."
- DABO SWINNEY - Question: Do you remember in the recruitment of Cade Klubnik and Ian Reed where you said, they're my kind of guy? Answer: "We offered Ty Simpson first and I got to know Cade a little after that. Ty was getting ready to make a decision and I told Cade that he was getting the offer. Ty went to Alabama. That moment after he announced, I called Cade from the locker room and said, 'Alright, here's your opportunity. You have the scholarship if you want it.' He said he was coming to Clemson. So it worked out.
"With Ian, he was a kid we got on and got him out here to evaluate him. His brother is here playing soccer. A great family. Unfortunately he got hurt because he could have helped us this year. When it's all said and done he'll be a great player for us."
Thoughts from the Fans in Clemson, SC
- Sark is the best playcaller in all of college football! I think he Carves Wes (Goodwin) , and the Clemson defense up . Nothing we have done says otherwise. Tell me I’m wrong
- Next Comment: Yeah, Sark going to run laps around Wes
- Next Comment: Nobody will. Big time talent difference.
- Reply to the Top Comment: If anybody tells your that you’re wrong, they are wearing the thickest orange glasses ever made.
- Next Comment: Monumental mismatch
- Next Comment: Yeah we could get absolutely blown out in this game . Riley has trouble moving the ball, and scoring points against good defenses
- Next Comment: This matchup will be the final nail in the coffin for Wes IMO
- Next Comment: Tigers by 10. That’s how I roll for every game. No reason to change now.
- Next Comment: Sark is gonna tire running around that short wide stump body
- Next Comment: People need to stop putting Sark on a pedestal. Is he a good play caller? Yes. But if he’s the savant some claim, explain their offensive output with all the talent they have over the last 4-5 games. So many betas in our fan base now.
- Next Comment: I wish we would fire Goodwin before the game so maybe the players will go above and beyond for him. This will be his last as our DC unless we pull off a miracle
**I will have more on Clemson in each column over the next two weeks, they have a great site over at TigerIllustrated.com
The Best Teams in America (.977 out of 1.000 = 97.7 Grade)
Tier 1 - (Championship Material)
1. Oregon Ducks (13-0) - .992
2. Georgia Bulldogs (11-2) - .972 - Movement: +1
3. Texas Longhorns (11-2) - .968 - Movement: -1
Tier 2 (Championship Contender)
4. Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) - .948
5. Tennessee Volunteers (10-2) - .931
6. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (11-1) - .919
7. Penn State Nittany Lions (11-2) - .915 - Movement: -1
Tier 3 (Playoff Material)
8. Alabama Crimson Tide (9-3) - .841
9. South Carolina Gamecocks (9-3) - .822
10. Indiana Hoosiers (11-1) - .818
11. Ole Miss Rebels (9-3) - .805
12. Miami (FL) Hurricanes (10-2) - .804
13. Arizona State Sun Devils (11-2) - .801 - Movement: +2
14. Boise State Broncos (12-1) - .796
15. Clemson Tigers (10-3) - .791 - Movement: +2
16. SMU Mustangs (11-2) - .787 - Movement: -4
First Team Out
16. Colorado Buffaloes (9-3) - .774
IF, IF, IF... I were Commissioner, I'd Conduct the Committee to do their job... BETTER!!
*16-team playoff
*Only Automatic Bids not Automatic Seeds
*Seeds based on Rankings
*All 1st Round Games are at HOME site
*All 2nd Round Games are BOWL Games (Citrus, Peach, Fiesta, Sugar, etc)
*3rd Round is just considered "The National Semi-Final"
*It shall be called "The College Football National Championship"
What say you?
- South Carolina/Alabama rematch (2 months later)
- Georgia/Clemson rematch (3 months later)
- Indiana/Penn State Big 10 match-up that never happened
- Kiffin is in... South Bend
- Texas vs. Boise? I swear I didn't plan this
- Arizona State/Miami sit-in potential Cinderella spots
My Week 15 Heisman Watchlist Update - (Finalist Announced on Monday, December 9th - Winner Announced on Saturday, December 14th at 8 pm ET)
Tier 1
1. Travis Hunter, Colorado - WR/DB - (94 touches, 1,157 yards, 15 touchdowns) - (32 Tackles, 11 PD, 1 FF and 4 INT on Defense)
Tier 2
2. Ashton Jeanty, Boise State - RB - (344-2,497-29 Rushing) - (20-116-1 Receiving)
Tier 3
N/A
Tier 4
3. Dillon Gabriel, Oregon - QB - (73.2%, 3,558 yards, 28 td 6 int) - 166.6 Rating - (63-192-7 Rushing
4. Cameron Ward, Miami (FL) - QB - (67.4%, 4,123 yards, 36 td 7 int) - 171.1 Rating - (58-196-4 Rushing)
Super Explosives 2024 (20+ yard plays) - 89 total
Texas continued its season average of 6.8 explosives per game, hitting 7 against the Dawgs on Saturday Night. Texas jumped to 89 total on the season, two behind Miami for the most, Texas likely finishes with 3+ against Clemson and will be the winners of Most Explosive Team in America for the 2024 Season.
-- 7 vs. Georgia --
DeAndre Moore 22-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Georgia
DeAndre Moore 41-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Georgia
Matthew Golden 50-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Georgia
Matthew Golden 25-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Georgia
Matthew Golden 32-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Georgia
Isaiah Bond 22-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Georgia
Silas Bolden 20-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Georgia
-- 7 vs. Texas A&M --
Quinn Ewers 26-yard rush vs. Texas A&M
Tre Wisner 22-yard rush vs. Texas A&M
Matthew Golden 44-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Texas A&M
Ryan Wingo 35-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Texas A&M
Gunnar Helm 22-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Texas A&M
Tre Wisner 24-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Texas A&M
Matthew Golden 25-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Texas A&M
-- 2 vs. Kentucky --
Matthew Golden 20-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Kentucky
Jaydon Blue 21-yard rush vs. Kentucky
-- 4 vs. Arkansas --
Matthew Golden 20-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Arkansas
Tre Wisner 30-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Arkansas
Isaiah Bond 20-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Arkansas
Jaydon Blue 28-yard rush vs. Arkansas
-- 12 vs. Florida -- (9 in first-half)
Gunnar Helm 20-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Florida
Gunnar Helm 22-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Florida
Isaiah Bond 44-yard rush vs. Florida
Isaiah Bond 34-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. Florida
Matthew Golden 29-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Florida
Matthew Golden 32-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Florida
Jaydon Blue 45-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Florida
Jaydon Blue 20-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Florida
Jaydon Blue 45-yard rush vs. Florida
Silas Bolden 20-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Florida
Tre Wisner 50-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Florida
Jerrick Gibson 25-yard rush vs. Florida
-- 8 vs. Vanderbilt --
DeAndre Moore 31-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Vandy
Amari Niblack 20-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Vandy
DeAndre Moore 27-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Vandy
Gunnar Helm 24-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Vandy
DeAndre Moore 25-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Vandy
Tre Wisner 20-yard rush vs. Vandy
Silas Bolden 24-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Vandy
Jaydon Blue 23-yard rush vs. Vandy
-- 4 vs. Georgia --
Arch Manning 21-yard rush vs. Georgia
Matthew Golden 24-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Georgia
Matthew Golden 34-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Georgia
Gunnar Helm 23-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Georgia
-- 9 vs. Oklahoma --
Gunnar Helm 21-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Oklahoma
Gunnar Helm 30-yard reception from Matthew Golden vs. Oklahoma
Gunnar Helm 26-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Oklahoma
Ryan Wingo 44-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Oklahoma
Ryan Wingo 25-yard rush vs. Oklahoma
Tre Wisner 36-yard rush vs. Oklahoma
Tre Wisner 43-yard rush vs. Oklahoma
DeAndre Moore 26-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Oklahoma
Matthew Golden 23-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Oklahoma
-- 9 vs. Mississippi State --
Matthew Golden 22-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. Miss State
Isaiah Bond 27-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. Miss State
Isaiah Bond 26-yard rush vs. Miss State
DeAndre Moore 49-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. Miss State
DeAndre Moore 27-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. Miss State
Johntay Cook 31-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. Miss State
Arch Manning 26-yard rush vs. Miss State
Tre Wisner 38-yard rush vs. Miss State
Jaydon Blue 21-yard rush vs. Miss State
-- 5 vs. UL-Monroe --
Ryan Wingo 25-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. ULM
Matthew Golden 46-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. ULM
Isaiah Bond 56-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. ULM
Jaydon Blue 20-yard rush vs. ULM
Colin Page 20-yard rush vs. ULM
-- 7 vs. UTSA --
Gunnar Helm 49-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Colorado State
Matthew Golden 20-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. UTSA
Ryan Wingo 36-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. UTSA
Ryan Wingo 75-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. UTSA
Isaiah Bond 51-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. UTSA
Arch Manning 67-yard rush vs. UTSA
Colin Page 23-yard rush vs. UTSA
-- 8 vs. Michigan --
Gunnar Helm 21-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Michigan
Gunnar Helm 22-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Michigan
Gunnar Helm 22-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Michigan
Matthew Golden 20-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Michigan
Jaydon Blue 23-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Michigan
DeAndre Moore 24-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Michigan
Isaiah Bond 33-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Michigan
Ryan Wingo 55-yard rush vs. Michigan
-- 7 vs. Colorado State --
Gunnar Helm 37-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Colorado State
Isaiah Bond 23-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Colorado State
Isaiah Bond 25-yard rush vs. Colorado State
Jerrick Gibson 22-yard rush vs. Colorado State
Ryan Wingo 30-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. Colorado State
Matthew Golden 38-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Colorado State
Johntay Cook 40-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. Colorado State
-- Team Leaders --
Matthew Golden with 15 total (12 from Quinn, 3 from Arch)
Gunnar Helm with 11 total (10 from Quinn, 1 from Golden)
DeAndre Moore with 9 total (7 from Quinn, 2 from Arch)
Isaiah Bond with 9 total (4 from Quinn, 3 from Arch, 2 rush)
Ryan Wingo with 8 total (4 from Arch, 2 rush, 2 from Quinn)
Tre Wisner with 7 total
Jaydon Blue with 6 total