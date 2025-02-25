Behind Enemy Lines (Does Oklahoma have a "Chance" with Felix Ojo? )

Behind Enemy Lines - SPONSORED BY OBMEN.NET





Oklahoma (228 days until)

RECRUITING - Felix Ojo, Mansfield, TX (No. 4 Tackle in America): Thune : "Can confirm that four-star OT Felix Ojo, whom I expect to be a five-star very shortly, has set an official visit to Oklahoma for the ChampU BBQ. The Sooners will get the last shot with the Mansfield (Texas) Lake Ridge superstar." "Look, I still think it comes down to Ohio State and Texas right now… but it’s worth noting that at this time a year ago, everybody (including us) thought Michael Fasusi was a Longhorn . And OU didn’t even get Fasusi to the ChampU BBQ; he went to Texas that weekend instead." "So yeah, there’s a chance. If nothing else, there’s a chance. I’ll have more from Ojo forthcoming."

: "Can confirm that four-star OT Felix Ojo, whom I expect to be a five-star very shortly, has set an official visit to Oklahoma for the ChampU BBQ. The Sooners will get the last shot with the Mansfield (Texas) Lake Ridge superstar." SPRING WORKOUTS - Javonnie Gibson is really turning heads, from what I’ve been told by multiple sources. Early candidate to break into the starting lineup at WR. OU seems to have struck gold with the Arkansas-Pine Bluff transfer.

turning heads, from what I’ve been told by multiple sources. Early candidate to break into the starting lineup at WR. OU seems to have struck gold with the Arkansas-Pine Bluff transfer. Michael Hawkins and John Mateer are both looking very sharp, from everything I’ve been told. There’s not a ton of separation there. I obviously have the expectation that Mateer will be the starter, but I’m intrigued to see what kind of push Hawkins can make. He hasn’t left much on the table to this point.

Jovantae Barnes and Gracen Halton have been on the shelf as they recover from injuries.

Two more newcomers I’ve heard good things about are Josiah Martin in the receiver room and Omarion Robinson in the defensive backfield. They’re certainly positioning themselves for a legit crack at the two-deep in spring ball.

Lest I forget, Elijah Thomas is gonna be a star. Count on that

Rivals.com Scatter Digging

OUT OF STATE - Anthony Davis, LB - Grayson: "Four-star LB Anthony Davis made his way to Oxford for the first time last month after Golding and Kiffin each made stops at Loganville (Ga.) Grayson High to visit the top 2026 target in Georgia. Davis' first time in Oxford moved the needle in a big way. "From talking with coach Kiffin and Golding, I know I’m a priority for them. I can definitely fit into their defense." Ole Miss is in line to get Davis back to campus for an official visit this summer. Texas and Auburn are teams also trending near the top with the touted linebacker."

OUT OF STATE - Ezavier Crowell, RB - Jackson: "The No. 1 running back in the 2026 class canceled his Texas visit after position coach Tashard Choice left for the Detroit Lions but now Crowell will head to Austin after talking to new running backs coach Chad Scott, who told Crowell he watched his film and loves his game on the first day he got the job. - The feeling is that Alabama is still way ahead for the Jackson, Ala., standout with Auburn and Texas among others involved. He wore Alabama gloves at The Sevens tournament in Atlanta over the weekend."

OUT OF STATE - Kaiden Prothro, TE - Bowdon: "Four programs are basically in the running for Prothro as Auburn, Alabama, Georgia and Florida are the standouts and now he’s planning out official visits and spring practice trips. The four-star tight end from Bowdon, Ga., mentioned the Tigers first during a recent interview and while Georgia has been pegged as the frontrunner, Auburn should be one to watch especially if coach Hugh Freeze can turn things around in Year 3."

OUT OF STATE (2027) - Duvay Williams, CB - Junipero Serra: "Georgia, Alabama, Oregon, Texas A&M, Texas, Ohio State, Miami, Washington and others are all involved with the 2027 five-star cornerback from Gardena (Calif.) Serra but the word is that it could be tough to sway him away from USC – and a recent visit helped the Trojans even more. - USC is “definitely” among his top programs and his growing relationship with that coaching staff plus the location are big reasons why."

OUT OF STATE (2027) - Peyton Houston, QB - Evangel Christian: Texas, Georgia, and LSUare listed as favorites for Houston. - "Texas was among the first to send an offer to Houston after working out for Steve Sarkisian and AJ Milwee. The No. 7 overall player in the Rivals250 has returned to Austin on several occasions since, including for games at DKR last season and again for junior day in January. - I finally got to sit down with Coach Milwee and see what he coaches like. It was great," the touted 2027 passer told Rivals. "I got to see what he focuses on at practice and how he helps his quarterbacks get to the next level." - The Longhorns are also trending to get Houston back to the Forty later this off-season.

The Latest on the Top 10 Uncommitted 2026 Prospects in the State of Texas

Texas