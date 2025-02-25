Behind Enemy Lines (Does Oklahoma have a "Chance" with Felix Ojo? )

CodyCarpentier
every like is another DeAndre Moore receiving yard
Nov 25, 2023
- 3,685
- 9,230
- 113
Checking in "Behind Enemy Lines"
It's sort of a lull week right now, with tons of Baseball and Basketball talk once you trespass onto Enemy Lines. So I am in Indianapolis this week for the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine and going to bring you my bi-monthly stray piece, that covers a wide spread of things. While in Indy we will get to see former Longhorns Jaydon Blue and Isaiah Bond compete to break one of the Longhorn Golden Sons' records, Xavier Worthy set the record with a 4.21o forty-yard dash in 2024. Before the 4.22u forty, was the 4.25u
One of the most electric live moments I've ever been a part of, yes there were less than 10,000 fans in attendance, but the excitement in the building when we all realized Worthy was going to get back in the shoot for another chance at the record... the crowd (while small) was standing and it was like magic, as soon as X got out of the blocks, @Alex Dunlap and I said, without taking eyes off of the spectacle, "he did it"... and the rest was history
Will it happen again in 2025? 😵💫
- In a 57-7 win over Texas Tech in the regular-season finale, Blue hit a max speed of 22.3 miles per hour on a 69-yard touchdown.
- Bond became the first college football player to hit 22.1 MPH this season during a 50-yard touchdown in the third quarter of Texas' 56-7 win over UTSA in Week 3.
- The only logical competitor for fastest man this year with Blue, is Bond and Georgia's Arian Smith. Who Made Bruce Feldman's Freak's List - ranked #39. He wrote "The fastest guy on a team full of Freaks, the 6-0, 185-pound redshirt sophomore consistently hit 23 mph on the GPS and was an All-American sprinter for the track team. Smith ran leadoff on the Bulldogs’ school record-setting 4×100-meter relay team that went 39.02 at the SEC championships before it ran 38.54 at the NCAA outdoor meet, where it finished second. Smith’s blazing speed has produced a spectacular 37.6 yards per catch."
Here is the 2023 In-Season Fastest Man list by Miles per hour
Here is the 2024 NFL Combine Fastest Man list by Miles by hour
Oklahoma (228 days until)
- RECRUITING - Felix Ojo, Mansfield, TX (No. 4 Tackle in America):
- Thune: "Can confirm that four-star OT Felix Ojo, whom I expect to be a five-star very shortly, has set an official visit to Oklahoma for the ChampU BBQ. The Sooners will get the last shot with the Mansfield (Texas) Lake Ridge superstar."
- "Look, I still think it comes down to Ohio State and Texas right now… but it’s worth noting that at this time a year ago, everybody (including us) thought Michael Fasusi was a Longhorn. And OU didn’t even get Fasusi to the ChampU BBQ; he went to Texas that weekend instead."
- "So yeah, there’s a chance. If nothing else, there’s a chance. I’ll have more from Ojo forthcoming."
- SPRING WORKOUTS -
- Javonnie Gibson is really turning heads, from what I’ve been told by multiple sources. Early candidate to break into the starting lineup at WR. OU seems to have struck gold with the Arkansas-Pine Bluff transfer.
- Michael Hawkins and John Mateer are both looking very sharp, from everything I’ve been told. There’s not a ton of separation there. I obviously have the expectation that Mateer will be the starter, but I’m intrigued to see what kind of push Hawkins can make. He hasn’t left much on the table to this point.
- Jovantae Barnes and Gracen Halton have been on the shelf as they recover from injuries.
- Two more newcomers I’ve heard good things about are Josiah Martin in the receiver room and Omarion Robinson in the defensive backfield. They’re certainly positioning themselves for a legit crack at the two-deep in spring ball.
- Lest I forget, Elijah Thomas is gonna be a star. Count on that
- All notes/quotes are from OUINSIDER.com, not my own sourcing.
Rivals.com Scatter Digging
- OUT OF STATE - Anthony Davis, LB - Grayson: "Four-star LB Anthony Davis made his way to Oxford for the first time last month after Golding and Kiffin each made stops at Loganville (Ga.) Grayson High to visit the top 2026 target in Georgia. Davis' first time in Oxford moved the needle in a big way. "From talking with coach Kiffin and Golding, I know I’m a priority for them. I can definitely fit into their defense." Ole Miss is in line to get Davis back to campus for an official visit this summer. Texas and Auburn are teams also trending near the top with the touted linebacker."
- OUT OF STATE - Ezavier Crowell, RB - Jackson: "The No. 1 running back in the 2026 class canceled his Texas visit after position coach Tashard Choice left for the Detroit Lions but now Crowell will head to Austin after talking to new running backs coach Chad Scott, who told Crowell he watched his film and loves his game on the first day he got the job. - The feeling is that Alabama is still way ahead for the Jackson, Ala., standout with Auburn and Texas among others involved. He wore Alabama gloves at The Sevens tournament in Atlanta over the weekend."
- OUT OF STATE - Kaiden Prothro, TE - Bowdon: "Four programs are basically in the running for Prothro as Auburn, Alabama, Georgia and Florida are the standouts and now he’s planning out official visits and spring practice trips. The four-star tight end from Bowdon, Ga., mentioned the Tigers first during a recent interview and while Georgia has been pegged as the frontrunner, Auburn should be one to watch especially if coach Hugh Freeze can turn things around in Year 3."
- OUT OF STATE (2027) - Duvay Williams, CB - Junipero Serra: "Georgia, Alabama, Oregon, Texas A&M, Texas, Ohio State, Miami, Washington and others are all involved with the 2027 five-star cornerback from Gardena (Calif.) Serra but the word is that it could be tough to sway him away from USC – and a recent visit helped the Trojans even more. - USC is “definitely” among his top programs and his growing relationship with that coaching staff plus the location are big reasons why."
- OUT OF STATE (2027) - Peyton Houston, QB - Evangel Christian: Texas, Georgia, and LSUare listed as favorites for Houston. - "Texas was among the first to send an offer to Houston after working out for Steve Sarkisian and AJ Milwee. The No. 7 overall player in the Rivals250 has returned to Austin on several occasions since, including for games at DKR last season and again for junior day in January. - I finally got to sit down with Coach Milwee and see what he coaches like. It was great," the touted 2027 passer told Rivals. "I got to see what he focuses on at practice and how he helps his quarterbacks get to the next level." - The Longhorns are also trending to get Houston back to the Forty later this off-season.
Cody's Thoughts: Interesting on all fronts, obviously the big shift change with Crowell was reported days ago when new Texas coach Chad Scott was hired and was able to contact Crowell. On the Prothro front, looks like Texas may be fading out a bit, the positive for now... Texas holds Prothros final Official Visit on June 20th, there is still hope for the No. 3 Tight End in the class. Duvay Williams is a Top-5 Overall Prospect in the 2027 Class. Peyton Houston is also the No. 2 QB in the 2027 Class and a Top-10 Overall Prospect.
- All notes/quotes are from RIVALS.com, not my own sourcing.
The Latest on the Top 10 Uncommitted 2026 Prospects in the State of Texas
From Orangebloods Analyst, Jason Suchomel: "Boobie Feaster confirms that he will not be taking a Texas official visit as of right now. He has June OVs locked in (in order) to USC, Texas A&M and LSU and a visit to Miami the last weekend of May. Feaster tells OB that he tried to schedule Texas for that last weekend of May since his June schedule was full, but Texas would have preferred to bring him in in June so he went ahead and scheduled Miami."
My Lean: LSU
Ojo finalized his 5 Official Visits this week, including: Ole Miss, Ohio State, Michigan, Texas, and Oklahoma. When I caught up with Ojo last week he said his focus was on Ohio State and Texas as the favorites, while waiting for Ohio State to figure out their new OL Coach.
My Lean: Texas
This week, Edwards scheduled his Official Visits with Texas and Texas A&M, while in the past week, Rivals.com National Analyst Adam Gorney reported "Four-star running back KJ Edwards has the Longhorns on top"
My Lean: Texas
From Rivals National Analyst, Sam Spiegelman: "Like the RB position, there is a bevy of talented offensive linemen inside the state of Texas this cycle. One of the headliners of this group is elite OT John Turntine III, who was back in College Station in January. Turntine, whose father played at TCU in the early 2000s, is scheduled to get back to campus for a June 5-7 official visit. Despite visiting Rocky Top in January, this recruitment is expected to come down to the Aggies and Longhorns.
Both teams have identified Turntine as a top-tier priority in this cycle --with Texas A&M and OL coach Adam Cushing continuing to press the right buttons into the new year. "Coach Cushing is an amazing teacher and coach. He got a lot of one-on-one personal time with the coaches, the players, and the academics areas, nutrition management ... He knows that they are authentic and he said they are definitely a good fit for him. He is extremely excited to continue to build a relationship with all the coaches," his father said after January's visit. Upcoming visits this spring and summer ultimately loom large in this one."
My Lean: Texas A&M
From Rivals National Analyst, Sam Spiegelman: "Elite four-star WR/CB Jalen Lott is another Texas legacy that returned to campus last month for the Longhorns' big junior day. Rivals' No. 4 WR out of Frisco (Texas) Panther Creek has the Longhorns engrained in his lead group -- along with Oregon, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, and Alabama also pushing for visits this spring and summer. Big picture, we love where Texas is positioned with the electric playmaker."
My Lean: Texas
From Rivals National Analyst, Sam Spiegelman: "Dynamic offensive playmaker Davian Groce from Frisco (Texas) Lone Star has Oklahoma, Texas A&M, and Ole Miss in his lead group of contenders. The Sooners hold an early lead in Groce's recruitment and are well-positioned long-term for the Texas blue-chipper. Ole Miss is positioned to get the electric ATH on campus for an official visit this off-season. "I like how the offense looks scored. They scored a lot of points this year ... I've been talking to Coach Kiffin ... he texts me a lot about the team and that means a lot."
My Lean: Oklahoma
From Rivals National Analyst, Sam Spiegelman: "Top-100 WR Jordan Clay has been moving closer and closer to the finish line in his recruitment. Texas and Baylor have been setting the pace for the four-star WR from down the road in San Antonio for the past few months -- and we anticipate this decision coming down to these two teams. Both will get official visits -- with Clay's relationship with Jackson being one of the potential catalysts in his decision. "How he runs that room at Texas is tremendous. That's the type of program I want to be a part of. The Texas-Georgia game was crazy. The fans went after it and that atmosphere showed me so much about how they care about their football program. They're very supportive."
My Lean: Texas
From Rivals National Analyst, Sam Spiegelman: "Jamarion Carlton has been a regular visitor in Austin over the past year. The outstanding blue-chip EDGE from Central Texas spent the last few weekends out at Texas, Texas A&M, and Baylor. USC and LSU are swinging away at the Rivals' No. 4 EDGE -- though we do not expect Carlton to leave the state. More specifically -- Central Texas. After several in-season trips to DKR, Carlton called Texas "the best environment" he's experienced yet."
My Lean: Baylor
Added Official Visists to Notre Dame and Texas A&M to go along with his freshly confirmed Texas Official Visit on June 13th.
From Rivals National Analyst, Sam Spiegelman: "Tank King has been a regular visitor at Texas A&M for the past year and change. The four-star LB from Port Arthur (Texas) Memorial in Southeast Texas has the Aggies and the Irish on top in his recruitment -- with the Longhorns also just behind. King was back in College Station in January, which vaulted the Aggies up toward the top with the in-state target: "This visit was more personal than any other visit I've ever been on ... this time I was the only linebacker there, so that made me take a look at how they valued me in the future of the program. A&M is standing as closest to the top as they can be."
My Lean: Texas A&M
From Rivals National Analyst, Adam Gorney: "After Texas running back coach Tashard Choice left for the Detroit Lions, the word now is that Osborne will not take his visit back to Austin in June and the chatter is that the Longhorns are no longer at the top as they used to be in his recruitment. - That could be great news for Michigan as the Wolverines have also been a big-time standout for the Forney, Texas, four-star running back." - This is obviously out of data in comparison to the Latest update Jason Suchomel made yesterday on Orangebloods - Also, Georgia has entered the chat..
My Lean: Texas
