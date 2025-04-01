Behind Enemy Lines (Does OU still suck?)

Behind Enemy Lines - SPONSORED BY OBMEN.NET





Oklahoma (207 days until)

SPRING STAND OUTS- A source added that youthful depth is better and also the transfers (JaVonnie Gibson) stood out on Thursday. WR Stand Outs: "Sources told OUInsider, "The portal guys made plays. Javonnie Gibson will be the number one. He had a TD in live full portion and a few situational as well. I think he will be the playmaker for the room. Maybe even more than what is expected with Deion Burks ," a source said. "He has a great rapport with Mateer and [Michael] Hawkins. He also makes 50/50 balls more of a 70/30 ball because his hands are so strong. He has won far more than he's lost all spring when it comes to jump balls."

OL Improvements?: "The OL looked good, man. Maybe it was me comparing to last year and the QB play making it look better. Maybe they are just that much better. I am holding my breath on the latter and that it's not just some smoke and mirrors, because I really do think they are doing some good things upfront," a source told OUInsider on how things went for the OL during Thursday's scrimmage. "They weren't winning every rep. Not even close to that. That just isn't gonna happen when you go against that defensive line. But it's a battle in the trenches more than it was last year."

Offensive Improvement: " [Ben] Arbuckle's offense is fun to watch. They are competing more than last year. It looks like the biggest issues have been somewhat addressed," the source told OUInsider of their thoughts on the Sooners' offense after two scrimmages this spring. "With [John] Mateer at QB and his experience, it's just making others better. Even the young guys on the offensive line. They were forced to play last year and that experience made them better. You add [Derek] Simmons at the right tackle spot and freshmen like [Michael] Fasusi , and you have some depth and talent that might have been missing last year."

On The Running Backs: "RB Xavier Robinson and RB Gavin Sawchuk took first-team reps. Robinson made several plays. He scored a TD in live session and in the inside run portion and situational. Sawchuk has added some good weight, per a few sources. One added, " Gavin [Sawchuk] has been more physical this spring. He's added some really good weight and that allowed him to make some good runs, even when the blocking wasn't the best. That is different than what we saw last year, and he looks more like and SEC back in size with his new weight." "Right now, I think X would be the guy to start if the season was to begin today." Just going off what sources have told Parker and I."

Defensive Note: "I told you R Mason Thomas was the best player on the DL and when he got healthy he became that," a source reminded me. "Danny Okoye is next. He is gonna be really, really good when he gets it all down and he's getting closer. Just an absolute freak off the edge."

RECRUITING - .... Oddly enough, there is just a TON of names that are nowhere near the Texas Longhorns Recruiting Board that is updated by @Suchomel each week. OUInside is mostly random 3-stars. There was one note about an offensive lineman and Jordan Clay however,

"The Sooners continue to battle Texas, Texas A&M and SMU for Pupungatoa Katoa , and they're heavy in the mix for Flower Mound (Texas) product Drew Evers. (Both have been downward trends on the Recruiting Board in March)

Jordan Clay, WR from Madison High School on his fit: "I got three things," explained Clay. "I go coaches, culture and an offense that fits me. So if you got a great culture, you got a good coaching staff that knows how to develop — not just as a football player, but as a man too — and then they got a scheme that fits me, that's the things I look for in a school. I'm not about logos and who gives me the most money. I want to go where I'm loved." Although the Sooners, Buffs and Bears are in the strongest position with Clay for the time being, he isn't done evaluating his full range of options. In the next few weeks, he intends to hit the road for several unofficials, which could in turn lead to the scheduling of some additional OV's. "I'm gonna be back up at Texas , and I'm going to go to A&M ," Clay disclosed. "I'm gonna try to get up to Nebraska, and then Tennessee."



Texas A&M (242 days until)

SPRING STAND OUTS- KC Concepcion, Mario Craver, Kelshaun Johnson, and Ashton Bethel-Roman at WR, Amari Niblack at TE.

WR Stand Out: AggieYell Insider Mark Passwaters on Concepcion: “It's very early, but Concepcion looks like A&M's most complete receiver since Christian Kirk. He's fast, he runs good routes and he finds ways to get open. And, obviously, he's productive."

On Kelshaun Johnson: "Johnson is just flat out fast. I wasn't sure he'd be built enough to handle the SEC grind as a freshman, but he looks ok to me. If he can catch the ball consistently (I'm not saying he hasn't, I'm just trying to make a point), then his speed may make it impossible to keep him off the field. He's that kind of burner."

On Niblack: "A&M really needs size amongst its pass catchers, and that's where Niblack (and Kiotti Armstrong) comes in. I know he didn't get a lot of work last year at Texas, but Gunnar Helm did not exactly suck (786 yards and 13.1 YPC). The only year Niblack got a real chance to play was 2023, and he caught 21 passes for 16.3 yards a reception and four touchdowns. He can catch, and that's what A&M needs from him. From what little we've seen, he looks like a fluid runner and a steady receiver, which would fit the bill." RECRUITING VISIT RECAP- Zaden Krempin, OT - Prosper, TX Elko and Adam Cushing both stopped by Prosper (Texas) High School in Dallas during the Contact Period to meet with Krempin and his family.

both stopped by Prosper (Texas) High School in Dallas during the Contact Period to meet with Krempin and his family. "I got to meet and hang out with several offensive linemen and I spent a lot of one on one time with Coach Cushing, Coach Elko and Coach (Colin) Klein. We talked a lot scheme, culture, and overall how I would fit in at A&M," Krempin said. RECRUITING VISIT RECAP - KJ Edwards, RB - Carthage, TX KJ Edwards is set to come off the board on August 2 -- and will choose from a few in-state heavyweights.

"Everything was good just seeing the guys going to work and grinding and just the overall genuine vibes the staff showed to me and my family every time we step foot in Aggieland," Edwards said. "Every time we're there, we know we’re going to enjoy our day every single time." RECRUITING VISIT RECAP - Bryce Perry-Wright, DE - Buford, GA "It was a great weekend at A&M," Perry-Wright said. "They show me a lot of love and showed me what it means to become an Aggie. The environment was awesome. They just wanna to win and have fun doing it. Just to get the knowledge from Coach Elko, Coach Tony (Jerod-Eddie), and Coach (Sean) Spencer was a great."

“They taught me how to come in to work and be the best you can be — and they taught me things I can work on,” he offered. “I definitely will back.”

Georgia (228 days until)

SPRING NOTES- Gunner Stockton at QB?

Kirby Smart has remarked multiple times about how youthful this Georgia team is. Yet Stockton, who has made just one start in his Georgia career, is going through his fourth spring practice in Athens.

"I mean, he understands what we're trying to do," Smart said. "He's been through it. I mean, I think about if we had all Gunners at every position. They understand the volume of reps, what we're trying to do. He knows the offense inside and out. Then I get frustrated and impatient when other guys don't know it like him and you have to kind of slow yourself down."

Smart said Stockton "continues to grow and get better" during this pivotal spring. Both he and redshirt freshman Ryan Puglisi are working hard as the quarterback battle continues.

are working hard as the quarterback battle continues. G-Day (Georgia Spring Game) will kick off at 1pm on April 12th.

The Defensive Line: "Georgia's defensive line will look much different in 2025." Jed May from UGASports wrote, losing 4 players to the NFL, " Jordan Hall is one of those who will be counted on to replace that quartet. But in a press conference this week, Hall pointed out a pair of teammates who shouldn't be forgotten." The first is redshirt freshman Joseph Jonah-Ajonye . The former top-100 prospect played in four games in 2024, including the first 3, before missing the final two months due to a lower leg injury. Five-star freshman Elijah Griffin has already turned heads in Athens. During an interview at Pro Day, Warren Brinson referred to him as the next Jalen Carter .

is one of those who will be counted on to replace that quartet. But in a press conference this week, pointed out a pair of teammates who shouldn't be forgotten."

Checking in on the Consensus NFL Mock Draft Database Big Board/Mock Draft ADP with a (+/-) from October until Today (April 1st)

1st Round 15th - Kelvin Banks, OT (-11) 16th - Jahdae Barron, DB (+43) 20th - Matthew Golden, WR (+ 142 )

2nd Round 56th - Alfred Collins, DT (+ 229 )

3rd Round 68th - Cam Williams, OT (+21) 72nd - Isaiah Bond, WR (- 47 ) 85th - Andrew Mukuba, S (+48) 91st - Quinn Ewers, QB (- 79 ) 99th - Gunnar Helm, TE (+5)

4th Round 119th - Vernon Broughton, DL (+ 254 )

5th Round 133th - Barryn Sorrell, EDGE (+ 128 )

6th Round 162nd - Jaydon Blue, RB (+ 208 )

7th Round 242nd - Jake Majors, C (- 133 )

P-UDFA 325th - David Gbenda, LB 357th - Hayden Conner, OL 381st - Silas Bolden, WR

