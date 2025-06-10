Behind Enemy Lines - "Fast Guys That Can Play Football"

Behind Enemy Lines - SPONSORED BY OBMEN.NET





Checking in "Behind Enemy Lines"

Oklahoma (123 days until)

NEW HIRE - Sooners to hire new head football trainer - The Sooners are planning to hire Jonathan Gress as the new head athletics trainer for the football program, sources confirmed to OUInsider. Gress has been the director of rehabilitation for the New Orleans Saints since 2019. Gress, a Norman native, received a master's degree from Oklahoma in 2008. He began his professional career as an assistant trainer and physical therapist at Arizona before eventually joining the Miami Dolphins' medical staff in 2014. He joined the Saints in 2018.

- Sooners to hire new head football trainer - The Sooners are planning to hire as the new head athletics trainer for the football program, sources confirmed to OUInsider. Gress has been the director of rehabilitation for the New Orleans Saints since 2019. FOUR-STAR FRENZY - This may catch some on OB by surprise, but there is a "good" chance Oklahoma ends up with a Four Star Quarterback, Tight End and Two Wide Receivers, that's Four 4 Stars at the skill positions, with RB DeZephen Walker (a low four star) as a chance to be the fifth. The Sooners are activly competing with the Kansas Jayhawks and Nebraska Cornhuskers for his services. Four Star WR Dallas Dickerson is ingesting a litany of new data, and new experiences, during his official visit slate. The four-star Bogart (Ga.) North Oconee receiver took an official visit to Georgia Tech on the weekend of May 30, but that's the only school among his group of finalists that he's seen with his own two eyes, according to OUInsider Dickerson also got to meet the man who's responsible for his offer from the Sooners. General manager Jim Nagy came across Dickerson's tape in early May, and he immediately reached out to the blazing receiver to extend him a scholarship. - “He’s really cool; I like him, for sure," said Dickerson of Nagy. "Oklahoma kind of came in late in the recruiting process, and they were telling me in the meeting, ‘We were just trying to find fast guys that could play football.’ They were going through this site called Tracking Football or something, and it was basically just a bunch of track guys that played football. They went through like 150 guys, and once he came across me, they jumped and got on my recruitment. That’s when they wanted me to be a part of their program, and they’re making me a priority for sure.”

BIG 2027 UNOFFICIAL VISIT NOTES - Peyton Houston, QB - Evangel Christian (Shreveport, LA): “I would say the overall team culture," Houston explained. "Just watching last year, it was kind of rough. The offense really wasn’t getting much going. Since Coach Arbuckle and Coach Kuz been in there, it seems like that team’s clicking on a whole different level. John Mateer’s doing his thing; I’ve been watching. And it’s definitely a different team.”, per Parker Thune “Every time I go out there, me and John are [talking]," Houston commented. "It’s nothing really about recruiting; we just talk quarterback talk, honestly. He’s one of those guys that everybody wants to be around, for sure. He’s actually pretty funny. Me and him are pretty similar in how we talk to the coaches; we like to crack a lot of jokes. His leadership — people just really gravitate to him. Just learning how to talk with people, talk with the guys, and just know when it’s time to lock in and when to joke around.” Houston's next visit will be a trip to Clemson, and he's expected to pick up an offer from the Tigers while on their campus. A couple of additional schools heavily in the running for his commitment are Texas A&M and LSU. It's likely that Houston, the cycle's No. 6 quarterback prospect according to Rivals, will lock in a decision sometime during his junior season.



- All notes are from OUINSIDER.com and SOONERSCOOP, not my own sourcing. ​

Georgia (158 days until)

OFFICIAL VISIT RECAP - Chace Calicut, S - North Shore (Houston, TX): "Really eye-opening development and the trust in the process of the program. I would say that's the biggest thing I took," Calicut said. During a meeting on the official visit, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart added some context. - "Kirby said, he didn't even think, like, they had a chance with me and whatever. So that played another part," Calicut said. "It's Kirby Smart saying he didn't have a chance at me. That was kind of crazy to hear, I'm not going to lie. You're the best college football coach right now, I'd say, and he's saying he didn't have a chance with me. I was like, nah man, come on, y'all are Georgia." Calicut said Texas still has a slim lead in his recruitment. But Georgia is absolutely a major player in the battle for one of the 2026 cycle's top defensive backs ahead of a June 26 commitment date. "Oh yeah, Georgia definitely has a chance," Calicut said. "I don't think they're far behind."

OFFICIAL VISIT RECAP - Kendall Guervil, DT - Fort Myers, FL: " Speaking of defensive linemen, Georgia is, to steal a golf phrase I’ve heard, in position to be in position with Rivals250 defensive lineman Kendall Guervil . He told me the Bulldogs are inches behind Texas in his recruitment at this point. However, he also is not planning to commit until December and will return to his finalists for gameday visits this fall. Depending on how the board falls the next few weeks, Georgia could turn the heat way up for Guervil coming down the stretch." Guervil Officially Visited Georgia this past weekend, will be at Florida on the 13th and Texas on the 20th

OFFICIAL VISIT RECAP - Khamari Brooks, EDGE - North Oconee (Bogart, GA): Brooks took his official visit to Alabama this weekend. UGASports is predicting that will be the last visit he takes before he commits. Georgia and Alabama have long been the two frontrunners for Brooks, even moreso since Clemson bowed out of the race. Georgia got the first visit, Alabama got the second. Texas and USC were originally on the slate as well. But when I spoke to Brooks this week he was very noncommittal on actually taking those visits. I take that level of uncertainty as Brooks planning on bailing on those trips and deciding between his two true finalists. One other note - UGASports intel indicates that if Georgia does indeed secure Brooks, then the Bulldogs will be done at EDGE for this class.

SNEAKY VISIT UPCOMING - Malaki Lee, OT - Kamehameha School (Honolulu, HI): "This is an unofficial visit, but it will be that in name only. Georgia gets Lee back on campus yet again as it pushes for one of its top offensive line targets. He appears to be priority number one with Jackson Cantwell off the board. I have no doubt that Stacy Searels and company will be rolling out every inch of the red carpet for the Hawaiian big man." Lee was in Austin this past weekend for an OV with Texas, he has Michigan (the projected lead) on the 20th, after Georgia this weekend.

- All notes/quotes are from UGASPORTS.com, not my own sourcing. ​

Texas A&M (171 days until)

INDEPENDENCE DAY COMMITMENT THOUGHTS - The 4th of July is going to be very busy with Commitments from Tank King, Bryce Perry-Wright and Kaydon Finley all announcing their commitments. AggieYell : "I obviously feel good about King, I don’t know yet about Perry-Wright and I’m not expecting to need to write a story on Finley. I think he’s heading to Notre Dame." Cody : King a once upon a time Longhorns lean, along with Legacy Kaydon Finley, both seem like shoe-ins today to be heading elsewhere. After the Kohen Brown commitment this weekend, a lot of my Notre Dame friends were taken a back, and quickly viewed it as a place to say "Now we need to get Finley". Bryce Perry-Wright will be at Texas this weekend before heading to College Station on the 20th, but has had glowing reviews of Austin and the staff.

OFFICIAL VISIT RECAP - Zaden Krempin, OT - Prosper (Prosper, TX): “Texas A&M went above and beyond for my family and I,” Krempin told AggieYell.com in a Saturday afternoon conversation. “We spent a lot of one-on-one time with the coaches.” AggieYell shares that "While he didn’t name a leader just yet -- he proclaimed LSU his leader after his visit there last weekend -- Krempin noted that he is eyeing two more visits before making a final decision. With a commitment likely to come “sometime next month,” Texas A&M has firmly positioned itself as a serious contender heading into the summer."

AGGIEYELL ANALYST CLAIMS THAT TEXAS IS NOT A RECRUITING NEMESIS... THIS YEAR : It’s interesting to look at what’s happening in recruiting between A&M and Texas, as the Aggies look to push back into the top 5 and Texas tries to get back into the top 10 (they’re 19th at the moment). Both may happen, at least in part because the two aren’t recruiting a ton of the same players. (Cody's Note: Interesting language used here on "current rankings" and to make A&M seem superior despite both recruiting and on-field results) Texas got three commits over the weekend and I didn’t really recognize any of the names. A&M wasn’t interested in them. On the other hand, Texas isn’t after Arrington, Barney or King. They’re not in it for Jones, Tristen Keys or Malik Morris. They’re on the periphery with Brown, very much in it for Carlton and are competition for Perry-Wright. The area where A&M and Texas are competing most is on the offensive line. They’re both after Zaden Krempin (and both probably trail LSU), John Turntine III (probably Texas) and Samuel Roseborough (no idea). A&M and Texas are both in it for RB KJ Edwards, but I get the feeling A&M’s kind of gotten lukewarm on adding another running back. So, while we see a lot of people talking about A&M-Texas recruiting wars — and I’m sure we will have multiple freakouts about the O-line battles — the Aggies are competing more against LSU and Alabama this cycle than they are Texas.



- All notes are from AGGIEYELL.com, not my own sourcing. ​

