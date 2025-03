Behind Enemy Lines (Life is Different Now.. A&M and OU make BIG moves)

Behind Enemy Lines - SPONSORED BY OBMEN.NET





Checking in "Behind Enemy Lines"

Oklahoma (221 days until)

GENERAL MANAGER - Jim Nagy, Former Executive Director of the Senior Bowl and Former NFL Scout: Who is Jim Nagy? Nagy is a seasoned football executive with a deep background in NFL scouting and college football operations. He most recently served as the Executive Director of the Reese’s Senior Bowl from 2018 to 2025, where he transformed the all-star game in Mobile, Alabama, into a premier showcase for NFL draft prospects, with over 40% of each draft class typically participating. Prior to that, Nagy spent 18 years as an NFL scout, working with multiple teams (Green Bay, Washington, New England, Kansas City, and Seattle Seahawks) and contributing to four Super Bowl victories (Packers XXXI, Patriots XXXVIII and XXXIX, and Seahawks XLVII). He revamped the Senior Bowl’s scouting process to mirror NFL draft preparation, hiring former NFL scouts to ensure top talent was identified and showcased. His move to Oklahoma reflects a growing trend of college programs adopting NFL-style front-office structures, where he now oversees roster building, player evaluation, recruiting, and compensation operations alongside head coach Brent Venables.

Why Jim Nagy is a MASSIVE addition for Oklahoma? It's pretty easy to understand. From the outside looking in, I'd say one of the first things that comes to mind about the 2024 Oklahoma Sooners is the lack of true talent depth. The offensive line, wide receiver, running back, and quarterback were positions that popped off the screen because of injury, but what about the next line? That's where schools like Alabama, Georgia, and Texas have been making hay. This is where Jim Nagy enters the chat.. From the FCS level, during Nagy’s tenure directing the Senior Bowl, Cody Mauch, Grey Zabel, Dillon Radunz, and Christian Watson are notable players just from North Dakota State that participated in the Senior Bowl before eventually being drafted into the NFL. Others since 2018 feature Nasir Adderley, a Safety from Delaware who was drafted 60th by the Chargers, and Jeremy Chinn, a Safety from Southern Illinois drafted 64th by the Panthers. On the Offensive Line, Mauch and Zabel, as mentioned before, along with Quinn Meinerz from Division III Wisconsin-Whitewater, who has gone on to become the highest-paid Guard in the NFL today. Cole Strange from UT-Chattanooga was drafted in round 1 by the New England Patriots. And lastly, Running Back, guys like Isaiah Davis from South Dakota State, James Robinson from Illinois State, and Marcus Yarns from Delaware in 2025.

Final Thoughts on Jim Nagy, the Oklahoma General Manager I featured this week's Oklahoma "Behind Enemy Lines" section solely on Jim Nagy because of what this hiring does to Oklahoma and to the Recruiting landscape. During the 2024 Football season, where the Sooners finished 6-7 for the second time in three seasons, many were asking, "is this it" for Coach Venables, or will he get one more season to try and correct this thing? It will be year 4 in 2025, after all. Many on Orangebloods and Orangebloods Live, including myself, said "one more year" and the ship will sail; however, in what is becoming the "New" or "Modern" era of College Football, things can change overnight. Venables has not struggled on the recruiting side of the spectrum, finishing with an identical first three-year average as Lincoln Riley before him, each inside the Top 10.



Recruiting Year Oklahoma's Rivals.com Ranking Oklahoma's Coach 2015 11th Stoops 2016 19th Stoops 2017 8th Riley 2018 9th Riley 2019 6th Riley 2020 13th Riley 2021 10th Riley 2022 8th Venables 2023 6th Venables 2024 9th Venables 2025 18th Venables

However, in the Transfer Portal, 17 players departed in 2023 with 3 being Top 150 ranked, 23 players departed in 2024 with 4 being Top 150 ranked, and 23 players departed in 2025, with 7 being Top 150 ranked.

These numbers don't seem "off" at first glance, but when you think about recruiting at a rather high-end level out of High School, but you lose 20+ prospects every winter, you end up at a "net negative."

Transfer Portal Year OU's Portal Departures Top 150 Transfer Departures OU's Portal Acquisitions Top 150 Acquisitions 2023 17 3 17 4 2024 23 4 17 6 2025 23 7 11 3

Texas A&M (270 days until)

CIRCLE THE DATE- June 13th: June 13 could be a huge weekend for A&M, especially if they want a crack at the number one class for 2026. The Aggies will have two 5-stars they may lead for and a big-time 4-star making official visits that weekend.

Baltimore St. Edwards safety Jireh Edwards and wide receiver Boobie Feaster are currently the numbers 15 and 16 prospects in the nation. Baton Rouge University Lab DT Lamar Brown is 23rd overall, just outside of 5-star range. They’re all scheduled to be on campus at the same time. PLAYFLY NIL DEAL - A&M clinches massive deal with PlayFly Sports Its 15-year deal, which A&M sources say is worth $515 million to the university, is the biggest deal of its kind in collegiate history.

Playfly, which already has deals with virtually every MLB, NHL, and NBA team, will hold A&M's multimedia rights through 2040.

"Playfly will work closely with Texas A&M to execute a dynamic custom strategy focused on driving significant commercial growth, including Name, Image and Likeness (NIL), entitlements, premium hospitality, emerging categories, and other opportunities," the two sides said in a statement released by A&M this morning.

PlayFly intends to open new marketing avenues for A&M. They're already doing a lot of business in Houston, Dallas and San Antonio, so the state is not new territory for them. They've also got a much smaller deal with Baylor in place.

So this will cover in-house stuff, online, regular TV, advertising, you name it. It's all-encompassing.

It is a massive boon for A&M's NIL coffers. Nearly half of the $34.3 million a year A&M gets out of this will go to NIL, which boosts A&M's NIL pot to approximately $34 million.

A&M had the fifth-largest NIL collective at the end of 2024, with between $17 million and $18 million available. Now, they dwarf everyone else. Ohio State had the previous largest NIL allotment at $20 million.

PlayFly is also reportedly close to a deal with LSU, so A&M may have company near the top soon.



- All notes are from AGGIEYELL.com, not my own sourcing. ​

: Over the past three seasons, the bottom of Oklahoma's roster has been washed out, creating a bit of a "cupboards are bare" vibe, This is where Jim Nagy thrives in the scouting circles, finding small school studs with Traits (height, weight, length) that resemble NFL potential. With the 2025 recruiting cycle over, it's safe to say Nagy will be focused on the upcoming spring portal and bolstering that 11 number and doing it with players that are already on his Early 2026 Senior Bowl Draft Board 👀: After digging into what PlayFly brings to the table, I'll be honest: I still can't wrap my head all the way around it and don't know how any of this makes sense. Rarely do I feel like a boomer, but I do right now. And from a Texas front, hearing A&M at the top of the NIL heap, with Baylor already having a smaller deal with PlayFly and LSU on the way.... that sounds like a coordinated attack from Enemy Lines to me.