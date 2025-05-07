Behind Enemy Lines (People are RANKING Oklahoma in the Top 25?)

CodyCarpentier
Checking in "Behind Enemy Lines"Oklahoma (157 days until)
1. WIDE RECEIVER ROOM - The six receivers OU lost following the season combined for 41 receptions and 690 yards in 2024 for the Sooners. The five Division I receivers OU added this offseason combined for 205 receptions and 3,145 yards in 2024 for their respective teams.
- In his three years as a play caller at Western Kentucky and Washington State, Arbuckle’s offenses have produced two 1,000-plus yard receivers and seven 800-plus yard receivers. OU hasn’t had a 1,000-yard receiver since Marvin Mims in 2022 and hasn’t had two receivers over 800 yards in the same season since 2018 when CeeDee Lamb and Hollywood Brown both had over 1,000 yards.
- OU also added some significant size to the room. The average height of the six receivers who left was 6 feet. The average height of the seven receivers added is nearly 6 feet, 2 inches.
- Following a Friday official visit to Norman, Mercer transfer Whitt Newbauer has elected to transfer to Oklahoma and will join the program with three years of eligibility remaining.
- A 6-foot-6, 225-pound native of Raleigh, North Carolina, Newbauer originally signed with Mercer as an unheralded and unranked prospect in the 2024 recruiting class. However, upon arriving on campus, he quickly found his way into the Bears' starting lineup as a true freshman — and excelled.
- Ford is pushing his Oklahoma official visit back to the fall, and will no longer be in town for the ChampU BBQ on June 20-22. Three things worth mentioning here:
- first off, I misinterpreted his comments yesterday about his OV schedule. Initially, I had written that he was replacing his OU visit with a trip to USC, but I guess I had my wires crossed, because he made it very clear after the fact that there is no correlation between his postponed OU visit and the presence of any other visit on his summer slate.
- Secondly, it must be acknowledged that getting a fall OV from Ford is probably not ideal for Oklahoma. It gives the likes of Florida, Alabama, USC, Texas A&M and others a ton of runway to lock in Ford's commitment before he ever makes it around to Norman again. That possibility is absolutely on the table.
- But lastly, I do get the sense — both from Ford's side and the OU side — He says he intends to OV with the Sooners “during the season.”
- NOTE: First Comment from a fan.... with 21 likes: "at what point do u just give up on Duncanville and stop wasting your time and embarrassing yourself"
- Early indications I’ve received in exchanging a few texts with sources on the matter is that SMU launched a full-court press in the last few weeks, which kind of coincided with the shifting sands in the OU recruiting office due to Jim Nagy’s arrival and subsequent overhaul of the board. I don’t have any reason to believe that OU backed off Miles, but the Mustangs charged hard (no pun intended) at an opportune juncture while Oklahoma was undergoing a period of change. I can’t imagine that having deep pockets hurt SMU here, either.
- It's hard to ignore that OU is struggling with recruiting lately. Right now, we only have one player committed from the top 20 in Oklahoma and the top 50 in Texas.
- And there's even a chance that one player could decommit.
- What’s going on here? To me, it looks like an issue with the coaching staff.
First Comment: "Texas says hi with their 4 commits and war chest of NIL"
Second Comment: "odom is gone too if o neal is gone it’s looking real rough for sure and josh from scoop seemed to kinda hint we’re backing off kj ford for whatever reason as if we can afford to do that rn"
Another Comment: "We simply don’t have the money to compete"
- All notes are from OUINSIDER.com and SOONERSCOOP, not my own sourcing.
Texas A&M (206 days until)
1. RECRUITING - "This may be the most difficult recruiting year ever, and not because of a lack of talent." - Mark Passwaters
- Right now, teams are recruiting to a number they’re not even sure is right. The football scholarship total will be at least 85 next year, but could be more. How much more is yet to be determined. The Aggies have 20 seniors or grad students, 14 juniors and five redshirt sophomores – all of whom will be draft-eligible. And who knows what will happen with the portal. They won’t lose all 39 of these players, but they could lose 30 of them – so how do you approach this process with the House v. NCAA case still unsettled?
- Mike Brown, WR - Legacy (Spring, TX) - I’ll start with the lone commit of the bunch, wideout Mike Brown. Brown didn’t stand out in the line, because he’s just a little over 6 feet tall, but he stood out when it mattered. He was easily one of the smoothest players there, running good routes, cutting sharply, not losing speed when he changed direction and, most importantly, he catches the football. He may not be a game breaker, but he’s plug and play (IMO). He’ll make the tough catch in traffic and keep the chains moving.
- Zane Rowe, EDGE - GUYER (Denton, TX) - I really was impressed with 2027 DE Zane Rowe. He reminded me a lot of current A&M DE Marco Jones, in that he’s already 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds. He knows Jones and saw what he did in the spring game, and A&M is recruiting him for the JACK role. After doing extremely well during the O-line/D-line segment of the camp, he turned around and came back to take part in the skill position segment as a tight end.
- Jabari Mack, WR - Destrehan (Destrehan, LA) - 4-star Jabari Mack was shorter than I expected at 5-foot-11, but he can move and does a great job getting open. He’s committed to LSU and will be tough to flip, but he does intend to visit A&M in June and, as they would love to take as many receivers as they can, they’ll push hard.
- Passwater's POV on Boobie Feaster, WR - DeSoto: A&M vs. LSU. Let’s just say it’s neck-and-neck, because opinions vary on who leads.
- Passwater's POV on John Turntine III, OT - North Crowley: A&M, Texas, and Michigan are the three finalists. Michigan has come on strong recently, but I still think Texas leads.
- Passwater's POV on Jamarion Carlton, EDGE - Temple: This is one of the guys A&M has started the serious push for. They’ll need to put in the work, though, because Texas has led for a long time.
- Passwater's POV on Bryce Perry-Wright, EDGE - Buford, GA: He’ll visit A&M last, on June 20, and I don’t know exactly why, but I have a feeling they’re in good shape with him.
- Passwater's POV on Dorian Barney, CB - Carrollton, GA: A&M has led for a long time and I think they still do.
- Passwater's POV on Zaden Krempin, OT - Prosper: A&M is supposed to get an official visit from him.
- Passwater's POV on Jermaine Bishop, ATH - Willis: He’s been on the periphery for a while, and I’m not sure how interested he is in A&M or how interested they are in him. But the lines of communication remain open.
- Passwater's POV on Daquives Beck, LB - Carthage: A&M is the likely leader for him.
- Passwater's POV on NEWLY Texas Offered Carsyn Baker, RB - Langston Hughes, GA: This looks like A&M and Ohio State and the Buckeyes are probably ahead.
- Passwater's POV on Samuel Roseborough, OT - Clearwater: This was all Texas and FSU until the Aggies butted in. Whether they can make up enough ground to get him is a question, but they convinced him to make an official.
Cody's Thoughts: So, according to the above notes on where Mark Passwaters sees each of these recruitments, it would lead us to believe that A&M will have it's way with Carlton, Perry-Wright, Barney, Beck, Baker, Roseborough, and possibly Feaster. That is SEVEN Top 250 players and thats not all of the players they listed with positivity, those are just the players that Texas has "shown" interest in. I don't buy it, set the number at 2.5 for those 7 guys.
- All notes are from AGGIEYELL.com, not my own sourcing.
CHECK OUT "Football with Friends"
Tons of Way-Too Early Top 25's were released this week...
Texas: 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 1st, 2nd, 2nd
A&M: NR, 19th, 23rd, 19th, 22nd, NR
OU: NR, 25th, NR, NR, NR, 18th