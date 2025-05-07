Behind Enemy Lines (People are RANKING Oklahoma in the Top 25?)

Behind Enemy Lines - SPONSORED BY OBMEN.NET





Dr. Darryl Camp, Founder OB Men​ Dr. Darryl Camp, Founder OB Men​

Let

's Talk About ED

Why Addressing ED With Your Doctor is Important

Diabetes: Men with diabetes are up to three times more likely to have ED than men without diabetes

Hypertension: About 40% of men with ED have hypertension

Dyslipidemia: About 42% of men with ED have cholesterol issues

Hypogonadism: Up to 35% of men with ED have hypogonadism (Low-T)

Anatomical abnormalities: These include tight foreskin, short penile frenulum, Peyronie's disease, and inflammation.

Temporary ED Treatments

Oral agents such as Tadalafil (Cialis), Sildenafil (Viagra), or Vardenafil (Levitra) work by temporarily increasing blood flow

“Trimix” is injected directly into the penis before intimacy and works similarly to the oral agents to increase blood flow

Regenerating ED Treatments

Priapus Shot, or “P-shot.” This involves taking one's own platelets from blood and concentrating the platelets, known as “platelet-rich plasma,” or PRP. Calcium activates the platelets, growth factors are released, stem cells undergo signaling, and damaged tissue is repaired. The average person, in my experience, gains one to two years of benefit, with some achieving longer results Extracorporeal shockwave therapy, sometimes called “wave therapy” or “Gaineswave, " was discovered more than a decade ago. Acoustic shockwaves directed at human tissue stimulate the activity of stem cells and increase blood flow to the region. These devices were initially meant to heal poorly vascularized tissue such as tendons. They are a frequent treatment for Achilles tendonitis. In the past ten years, these acoustic wave-emitting devices have been used to treat ED by regenerating improved blood flow.

Checking in "Behind Enemy Lines" ​

Oklahoma (157 days until)

In his three years as a play caller at Western Kentucky and Washington State, Arbuckle’s offenses have produced two 1,000-plus yard receivers and seven 800-plus yard receivers. OU hasn’t had a 1,000-yard receiver since Marvin Mims in 2022 and hasn’t had two receivers over 800 yards in the same season since 2018 when CeeDee Lamb and Hollywood Brown both had over 1,000 yards.

in 2022 and hasn’t had two receivers over 800 yards in the same season since 2018 when and both had over 1,000 yards. OU also added some significant size to the room. The average height of the six receivers who left was 6 feet. The average height of the seven receivers added is nearly 6 feet, 2 inches.

Following a Friday official visit to Norman, Mercer transfer Whitt Newbauer has elected to transfer to Oklahoma and will join the program with three years of eligibility remaining.

has elected to transfer to Oklahoma and will join the program with three years of eligibility remaining. A 6-foot-6, 225-pound native of Raleigh, North Carolina, Newbauer originally signed with Mercer as an unheralded and unranked prospect in the 2024 recruiting class. However, upon arriving on campus, he quickly found his way into the Bears' starting lineup as a true freshman — and excelled.

Ford is pushing his Oklahoma official visit back to the fall, and will no longer be in town for the ChampU BBQ on June 20-22. Three things worth mentioning here:

first off, I misinterpreted his comments yesterday about his OV schedule. Initially, I had written that he was replacing his OU visit with a trip to USC, but I guess I had my wires crossed, because he made it very clear after the fact that there is no correlation between his postponed OU visit and the presence of any other visit on his summer slate.

Secondly, it must be acknowledged that getting a fall OV from Ford is probably not ideal for Oklahoma. It gives the likes of Florida, Alabama, USC, Texas A&M and others a ton of runway to lock in Ford's commitment before he ever makes it around to Norman again. That possibility is absolutely on the table.

of runway to lock in Ford's commitment before he ever makes it around to Norman again. That possibility is absolutely on the table. But lastly, I do get the sense — both from Ford's side and the OU side — He says he intends to OV with the Sooners “during the season.”

NOTE: First Comment from a fan.... with 21 likes: "at what point do u just give up on Duncanville and stop wasting your time and embarrassing yourself"

Early indications I’ve received in exchanging a few texts with sources on the matter is that SMU launched a full-court press in the last few weeks, which kind of coincided with the shifting sands in the OU recruiting office due to Jim Nagy’s arrival and subsequent overhaul of the board. I don’t have any reason to believe that OU backed off Miles, but the Mustangs charged hard (no pun intended) at an opportune juncture while Oklahoma was undergoing a period of change. I can’t imagine that having deep pockets hurt SMU here, either.

Texas A&M (206 days until)

Right now, teams are recruiting to a number they’re not even sure is right. The football scholarship total will be at least 85 next year, but could be more. How much more is yet to be determined. The Aggies have 20 seniors or grad students, 14 juniors and five redshirt sophomores – all of whom will be draft-eligible. And who knows what will happen with the portal. They won’t lose all 39 of these players, but they could lose 30 of them – so how do you approach this process with the House v. NCAA case still unsettled?

Mike Brown, WR - Legacy (Spring, TX) - I’ll start with the lone commit of the bunch, wideout Mike Brown. Brown didn’t stand out in the line, because he’s just a little over 6 feet tall, but he stood out when it mattered. He was easily one of the smoothest players there, running good routes, cutting sharply, not losing speed when he changed direction and, most importantly, he catches the football. He may not be a game breaker, but he’s plug and play (IMO). He’ll make the tough catch in traffic and keep the chains moving.

- I’ll start with the lone commit of the bunch, wideout Mike Brown. Brown didn’t stand out in the line, because he’s just a little over 6 feet tall, but he stood out when it mattered. He was easily one of the smoothest players there, running good routes, cutting sharply, not losing speed when he changed direction and, most importantly, he catches the football. He may not be a game breaker, but he’s plug and play (IMO). He’ll make the tough catch in traffic and keep the chains moving. Zane Rowe, EDGE - GUYER (Denton, TX) - I really was impressed with 2027 DE Zane Rowe. He reminded me a lot of current A&M DE Marco Jones, in that he’s already 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds. He knows Jones and saw what he did in the spring game, and A&M is recruiting him for the JACK role. After doing extremely well during the O-line/D-line segment of the camp, he turned around and came back to take part in the skill position segment as a tight end.

- I really was impressed with 2027 DE Zane Rowe. He reminded me a lot of current A&M DE Marco Jones, in that he’s already 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds. He knows Jones and saw what he did in the spring game, and A&M is recruiting him for the JACK role. After doing extremely well during the O-line/D-line segment of the camp, he turned around and came back to take part in the skill position segment as a tight end. Jabari Mack, WR - Destrehan (Destrehan, LA) - 4-star Jabari Mack was shorter than I expected at 5-foot-11, but he can move and does a great job getting open. He’s committed to LSU and will be tough to flip, but he does intend to visit A&M in June and, as they would love to take as many receivers as they can, they’ll push hard.

Tons of Way-Too Early Top 25's were released this week...

Texas: 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 1st, 2nd, 2nd

A&M: NR, 19th, 23rd, 19th, 22nd, NR

OU: NR, 25th, NR, NR, NR, 18th









