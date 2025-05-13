Behind Enemy Lines (Texas will be in a Dawg fight for Top EDGE Rusher)

Behind Enemy Lines - SPONSORED BY OBMEN.NET





Senescent Cells and Aging

Cellular Senescence

Checking in "Behind Enemy Lines"

Ohio State (109 days until)

WEEK ONE - Ohio State has two game-wrecking tackles to build around and a built deep, versatile group of tight ends "The conversation is ongoing about the depth at defensive tackle, and it's certainly one of the most pressing topics on the entire roster. But as important as it is, in some ways it's overshadowing another fact about that unit: The starting tandem of Kayden McDonald and Eddrick Houston should be a dominant force."

Spring DL MVP : Eddrick Houston will be tone-setter for Buckeyes up front

: Eddrick Houston will be tone-setter for Buckeyes up front A couple options might be better suited to the pass-catching role, starting with the talented portal addition from Purdue in Max Klare. Maybe there's a true blocking specialist in the mix like Bennett Christian. Perhaps there's a hybrid in the athletically-gifted Jelani Thurman. Then there's a jack-of-all-trades anchor like Will Kacmarek, who might be among the most underrated returning cogs as the Buckeyes look to defend the national title. Mix it all together and it feels like this is the deepest, most dynamic group of tight ends the Buckeyes have assembled in quite some time.

Spring MVP: Max Klare can give Buckeyes new dimension at tight end My FUTURECASTS for Ohio State Drew Evers , OL 14 and Unranked Overall (added in April) Week 1 - Texas at Ohio State is expected to be a Big Noon Kickoff on FOX, note: this hasn't been confirmed however FOX only has the Noon and 3:30 window on that day, as the primetime slot is scheduled for baseball.

Oklahoma (151 days until)

RECRUITING - Oklahoma putting some pressure on low 4-star recruits outside the Rivals Top 250

My FUTURECASTS for Oklahoma Jake Kreul , EDGE 2 and No. 27 Overall (added in April) Deuce Geralds , DT 2 and No. 34 Overall Player (added in April) Noah Best , OL 15 and Unranked Overall (added in February) Evenson Malaska , ATH and Unranked (added in March)

SOONER THREAD of the Week: " Will Sooners Get at Least 7 Wins? " Top Liked Comment : "I think if they don't BV may be in some real trouble. I would say 8 is the floor. I still worry that they aren't raising the level of funds that they need to to be competitive. It's going to be very hard to without showing the product on the field is worth investing in or without changes that inspire." - "Personally, I'd like to see Joe C(Castiglione) step to the side and a new voice come in that has new creative ideas on how to operate in this current environment, but it doesn't appear that's going to happen." Next Best Comment : "Dream on! We’re losing recruits to SMU and Houston. We’re losing coaches to WV! Party is over. It was a heck of a ride for 50 plus years! I wouldn’t trade it for the world! But, it’s over. Night, night!" Another : "I say 8. If he wins 7, and takes another ass beating from Texas, he's gotta go right?" One More : "We win 9-10 games easily. Half you guys have know faith in the team. We had zero offense last year. A average offense last year we win 8-9 games. Schedule is not as tough when over half the teams field new QB, olines most replace their defensive fronts. Most of y’all are looking at the names of the teams nit what they return. Are defensive will be one of the best and are offense returns to top 25 caliber. Run game should be deadly with Mateer, Ott and Robinson."

" RANKINGS - Josh Pate from Josh Pate's College Football Show on YouTube ranked the Sooners.... 10th in his Way to Early Rankings

Georgia (186 days until)

RECRUITING - Dre Quinn, EDGE from Norcross, Georgia with an Update before OVs "RIvals250 edge prospect Dre Quinn has narrowed his list to six schools. He has already taken an official visit to Georgia Tech and will be on campus at five other schools over the next month.", per Trent Smallwood

has narrowed his list to six schools. He has already taken an official visit to Georgia Tech and will be on campus at five other schools over the next month.", per Trent Smallwood "There is nothing but official visits now. My first one is to Clemson on the 30th of May," Quinn said. "Then everything else is in June with Notre Dame after that on June 3rd, Georgia on June 6th, Texas on the 13th and Tennessee on the 20th.", Quinn said.

on June 6th, Texas on the 13th and Tennessee on the 20th.", Quinn said. He added, "I also love the fact that they put guys in the league. That is a football school, so you know, that gets all of the attention, you are on live television, and most streamed games."

Smart and Uzo-Diribe have made one thing clear to the No. 10-rated prospect in Georgia. "Him and Kirby, they both said I am a big priority for them," Quinn said. "That really makes them a factor for sure because I know that is a powerhouse program and to hear that from Georgia, that is big. So I really take that into consideration as well."

RECRUITING - Making a Push for Chace Calicut, Safety from North Shore "Georgia recently offered Calicut, a Rivals100 prospect out of Texas. After that offer he told Rivals that the Bulldogs made a serious move in his recruitment. A visit this summer seems likely as the Bulldogs look to make a charge." My FUTURECASTS for Georgia Jackson Cantwell , OT 1 and No. 1 Overall Player in America (added this weekend)

, OT 1 and No. 1 Overall Player in America (added this weekend) Tyler Atkinson , LB 1 and No. 19 Overall Player (added in February)

, LB 1 and No. 19 Overall Player (added in February) Khamari Brooks , EDGE 6 and No. 70 Overall (added in April)

, EDGE 6 and No. 70 Overall (added in April) Zavion Griffin-Haynes , EDGE 17 and No. 169 Overall (added in April) RECRUITING - Scavenger Hunt Weekend is approaching in Athens (Recruits from across the country will descend on Georgia's campus for a Saturday event filled with games as well as bonding opportunities with the Bulldog staff.) - Here are the notable players that carry Texas offers so far, per UGASports

Texas A&M (199 days until)

PORTAL HELP - "A&M will almost certainly shop at the portal's O-linemen 'R Us" - per Mark Passwaters, who goes on to note to following Right now, A&M’s offensive line for 2026 shapes up like this: LT Robert Bourdon, LG Chase Bisontis, C Mark Nabou, RG Papa Ahfua or Blake Ivy, RT Lamont Rogers. And Bisontis and Nabou are both draft-eligible after this season.

In other words, that’s not a whole lot of experience, and there’s even less behind them. But just in terms of sheer bodies, they’d need more — and right now, they don’t have a single O-line commit.

They’ll eventually get a few, I’m sure, but the risk level, especially at tackle, will still be high. I don’t think you’d want to introduce a pair of new tackles if you can avoid it, so they’re likely going to be going portal-ing for multiple players on the line.

They tried to get some big names this past offseason, but said big names could read a depth chart. Reading comprehension will also likely help A&M be a very appealing landing spot for offensive linemen this winter, as will NIL. My FUTURECASTS for Texas A&M Legend Bay , QB 9 and No. 199 Overall Player in America (added last week)

, QB 9 and No. 199 Overall Player in America (added last week) Boobie Feaster , WR 3 and No. 16 Overall Player (updated this week) The Friday after Thanksgiving is now home to Texas vs. Texas A&M in 2025. Today was supposed to mark 200 days until Longhorns and Aggies.. but since the game was moved to Friday Night at 6:30 pm Central on ESPN/ABC, it's now just 199 days! A&M will be coming off of back-to-back home games against South Carolina and Samford.

Texas will be coming off of a road game at Georgia and a home game against Arkansas. The Boobie Feaster Update from Rivals' Sam Spiegelman Five-star WR Boobie Feaster will have his college decision made in two months on July 4th

will have his college decision made in two months on July 4th Feaster's official visits are locked in beginning with Alabama (May 30), USC (June 6), Texas A&M (June 13), and LSU (June 20).

"He loves A&M. They've been showing love since the seventh grade" -- adding that in addition to DeSoto (Texas) High alum Tony Jerod-Eddie, associate head coach Trooper Taylor has been a pivotal figure in drawing Feaster's parents in with the Aggies.

As LSU trends down, I've moved my FutureCast to Texas A&M.

to Texas A&M. "Elko is my favorite head coach right now," Feaster's father said. "He protects the kids down in College Station."

During these two visits to Texas A&M, Feaster has been able to reconnect with close friend Tiger Riden , who prepped at DeSoto and is bracing for his second season at Texas A&M.

, who prepped at DeSoto and is bracing for his second season at Texas A&M. The Aggies are also firmly in the mix recruiting 2027 four-star QB Peyton Houston, another close friend of Feaster's.

ICYMI

