Behind Enemy Lines (The Greatest College Coach of the last 50 Years)

Checking in "Behind Enemy Lines"
Reminder: The point of Behind Enemy Lines is to keep not only myself but all of Longhorn Nation locked into what is happening around us, prepare for the unexpected - compare and contrast what other programs are doing from a Roster Management, Recruiting, Coaching, Playing and Staffing perspective. A lot of today's note are going to "pro" the respective team, because that is the way the respective sites might write the notes. Like usual, I'll relay the information and give my thoughts at the end.
Oklahoma (186 days until)
- SPRING OTA NOTES -
- Wide Receiver: Before Spring Practices began, Jayden Gibson who had been out since August with a season-ending knee injury, was expected to be limited this spring and instead dealt with a set back while running on air just a few weeks ago.
- This week, it was freshly minted WR1, who transferred from Arkansas Pine-Bluff, Javonnie Gibson. Gibson we talked about last week as a potential difference maker in the Oklahoma receiving room as the first two weeks of practice went extremely well in Norman. OUInsiders Parker Thune reports, "You can add Isaiah Sategna and Javonnie Gibson to that list, as I’m told the two transfer wideouts suffered injuries today on the practice field. Early indications are that Sategna’s injury isn’t of significant severity, but there’s some deeper concern in play with Gibson. We’ll wait on the diagnosis before sounding the alarm; that said, the injury could potentially set him back several months if the tests line up with some of the fears right now."
- That puts the Sooners down FOUR receivers that are on the shelf, while three others are limited for the time being (Deion Burks, Ivan Carreon and Keontez Lewis).
- Oklahoma Fan Portal Wish List
- Offense:
1a.backup center
1b. 2 WRs
2.TE
3.RB
- Defense:
1.starting caliber corner
Possible DT
Possible LB
Possible Safety.
June 6-8
- Four-star LB Qui Beck
- Four-star LB Talanoa Ili
June 20-22 (ChampU BBQ)
- Four-star WR Jordan Clay
- Four-Star DB Donovan Webb
- Four-star OT Felix Ojo
- Four-star DE Jake Kreul
- Four-star DT Valdin Sone
Cody's Thoughts: This is coming off of a season that saw a once-viewed as Top 5 Wide Receiver room in America being destroyed before our eyes with injuries in 2024 and then Portal Entrances. Reminder that Nic Anderson had a controversial departure from OU after saying the Medical Staff at Oklahoma did not deal with his injuries properly.
Texas A&M (235 days until)
- BASKETBALL - The Aggies hired Bucky McMillan over the weekend from Samford.
- In five seasons at Samford, the now 41-year-old from Birmingham, AL has a record of 99-52 with one NCAA Appearance.
- McMillan's Samford Bulldogs were 0-2 against Top 25 teams during his tenure (Lost 98-45 to 3. Purdue, Lost 93-89 to 17. Kansas)
- “When this job came open, he said, ‘Bucky, if you can take that job, you got to take that job, because that job is about to be perhaps the best job in the country, with the way college athletics is going and the people behind that program,’” McMillan recounted.
- “Bucky, your job is to beat the hell out of everybody. It's a simple job description,” A&M President Mark Welsh said.
- "I was in Bryant-Denny Stadium when a guy you may know by the name of Johnny Manziel rolled into town,” he said. “(The Aggies) were fearless. That's how we're going to play basketball. That's how we play basketball." McMillan said.
- RECRUITING - Lamar Brown, IOL - Baton Rouge, LA
- "Brown is close to 5-star territory and he knows he's going to be in the SEC. The question is whether it's at A&M or LSU. A&M led for a long time, then LSU took a sizable lead, and now he's been back to A&M twice in three weeks. Rivals now thinks A&M leads again, but I personally have the sense that he'll end up where he visits last. And, unfortunately, he will visit LSU last (June 20)."
- RECRUITING - Luke Sorensen, TE - Anaheim, CA
- "Luke Sorensen, who has blown up this spring, is a newly-minted 4-star. He will be in June 5 with the first big class of visitors. He DOES have an official set up with Nebraska."
- RECRUITING - Toa Katoa, OL - Euless, TX
- "Euless Trinity G Pupungatoa Katoa has cut his final list to three and it's A&M, OU and SMU. He's one of those kids who apparently did not realize he's a Texas commit already, since there was a vibe he was going to go that way, and he cut them. He will take an official in mid-June. SMU may be the threat here for the 4-star, simply due to proximity."
- RECRUITING - 2026 Wide Receivers
- The Aggies already have Mike Brown, Aaron Gregory, and Madden Williams committed for 2026, but they're still trying to add to the list.
- You already know Boobie Feaster is coming in to visit (still an A&M-LSU battle, with Texas trying to get back in)
- They're working on 5-star Tristen Keys, LSU commitment or not (seems like a very weak commitment), and we should see more of him.
- Then Aledo 4-star Kaydon Finley, who we have heard very little about this cycle, is visiting this upcoming week and has a presumed top three of Notre Dame, A&M, and Texas.
- SPRING OTA NOTES -
- Defensive Tackle: DJ Sanders is plenty big at 315 pounds, but I'd like to see more from him before passing judgment. Landon Rink just looks too small weight-wise to play inside fulltime, which takes me back to thinking he's a hybrid. Chace Sims can definitely play inside, but he needs to bulk up. So that leaves Albert Regis, DJ Hicks, Dealyn Evans and Tyler Onyedim. I could see them checking out the portal at the end of the spring here.
- Wide Receiver: Right now, I think A&M has four receivers it trusts: KC Concepcion, Mario Craver, Ashton Bethel-Roman, and Terry Bussey. Izaiah Williams is probably receiver five, even though I like what I've seen from Kelshaun Johnson. They've got to see what they can get from Jerome Myles this summer, but I could see them looking at the portal.
- Tight End: I think we could see some two-TE sets with Kiotti Armstrong and Amari Niblack to use their ability to push down the field. Both have impressed so far.
Cody's Thoughts: The above picture is of 2025 Defensive Tackle DJ Sanders from Bellville, who is at 315 lbs right now in the Aggie program. Texas was one of his final three official visits, with Michigan and A&M. What would you pay today to add Sanders to this Defensive Tackle room? - Maybe I'm wrong here, but I rolled my eyes about four times during new Coach Bucky McMillan's press conference, with all of the "Bucky Ball" conversation and how much of a shift he will have... after five years at Samford. - That Toa Katoa note is interesting, given Texas grabbed Nic Robertson last week on the interior, and they are big leaders for Felix Ojo, John Turntine and Samuelu Utu, while the Kodi Greene (Oregon Commit) stuff has warmed up lately.
Just For Fun
Who are The Top 10 Collegiate Coaches in Division 1 College Power Sports... (Basketball, Football), That's the question I asked myself on Sunday after the Connecticut Women exhausted the South Carolina Gamecocks... let's just keep this to the last 50 years. I know there are 100 different directions to take this, so I'm sure some of you will tell me it's a bad list, but man... the end of the Golden Era of Men's Basketball Coaches
This list of names was built off memory and then I added data that I aggregated to fulfil my Rankings... Did I miss anyone?
10. Bobby Bowden, Florida State Football (22 First-Round Selections). 2 National Championships with 22 Ten-win Seasons in 34 years.
9. Urban Meyer, Ohio State Football (17 First-Round Selections). 3 National Championships with 12 Ten-win Seasons in 17 years.
8. John Calipari, Kentucky Men's Basketball (43 First-Round Picks, 6 Final Fours, and 1 National Championship in 32 seasons)
7. Pete Carroll, USC Football (26 First-Round Selections). 2 National Championships with 7 Ten-win Seasons in 9 years.
6. Tom Osborne, Nebraska Football (18 First-Round Selections). 3 National Championships and Highest Winning Percentage in D1 History. 15 Ten-win Seasons in 25 years
5. Pat Summitt, Tennessee Women's Basketball (15 First-Round Picks, 18 Final Fours, and 8 National Championships in 38 seasons)
4. Roy Williams, North Carolina Men's Basketball (24 First-Round Picks, 9 Final Fours, and 3 National Championships in 33 seasons)
3. Mike Krzyzewski, Duke Men's Basketball (46 First-Round Picks, 13 Final Fours, and 5 National Championships in 42 seasons)
2. Geno Auriemma, Connecticut Women's Basketball (26 First-Round Selections and Five Number 1 overall picks). 12 National Championships with 23 Final Four appearances in 40 seasons - 6 undefeated seasons)
1. Nick Saban, Alabama Football (49 First-Round Picks, nearly double the next best coach (Pete Carroll with 26). 7 National Championships with nearly 300 wins in 28 seasons. 18 Ten-win Seasons.
Honorable Mentions
- Dawn Staley, South Carolina Women's Basketball (9 First-Round Picks, 6 Final Fours, and 3 National Championships in 17 seasons)
- Dean Smith, North Carolina Men's Basketball (25 First-Round Picks, 11 Final Fours, and 2 National Championships in 36 seasons)
- Rick Pitino, St. Johns Men's Basketball (25 First-Round Picks, 7 Final Fours, and 2 National Championships in 36 seasons)
- Bill Self, Kansas Men's Basketball (18 First-Round Picks, 4 Final Fours, and 2 National Championships in 22 seasons)
- Joe Paterno, Penn State Football (20 First-Round Selections). 2 National Championships with 24 Ten-win seasons in 46 years.
- Tara VanDerveer, Stanford Women's Basketball (17 First-Round Picks, 14 Final Fours, and 3 National Championships in 38 seasons)
- Kim Mulkey, LSU Women's Basketball (8 First-Round Picks, 5 Final Fours, and 4 National Championships in 25 seasons)
- Mack Brown, Texas Football (20 First-Round Selections). 1 National Championship with 16 Ten-win seasons in 36 years.
- Tom Izzo, Michigan State Men's Basketball (12 First-Round Picks, 8 Final Fours, and 1 National Championship in 30 seasons)