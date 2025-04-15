Behind Enemy Lines (The Sooners just don't have the Cash..)

Behind Enemy Lines - SPONSORED BY OBMEN.NET





Oklahoma (179 days until)

POST SPRING NOTES from OU Insider Parker Thune - Front Office Plan: Jim Nagy mentioned Saturday that he's working to build out his front-office staff at Oklahoma, and we're starting to get a bit more clarity on the composition of said staff Taylor Redd was brought in as assistant GM, and another name that's cropped up in the last 48 hours among my intel circles is Duke director of offensive scouting Jared Reid. I want to get 100 percent confirmation on Reid's pending addition before I tell you all that it's definitely happening, but it sounds as though Oklahoma is working on acquiring him. The connection that ties him to the OU staff is his background with Redd; both men worked at Wake Forest in the late 2010's. Thune was told that Nagy's front-office staff will consist of roughly a handful of people. So with Nagy and Redd already in place, Reid would theoretically make three. Do the quick math and that indicates that there will probably be two additional staffers brought in to Nagy's personnel machine. Structurally speaking, I'm told Oklahoma plans to have a couple people that focus on high school recruiting and a couple people that focus on the transfer portal, with all of the staffers collaborating to evaluate (and maintain) the active OU roster. Confirmation came down from Coach Brent Venables this weekend, that Javonnie Gibson, the WR from Arkansas Pine-Bluff did indeed suffer a broken leg last week during practice.

PORTAL POACHING- Sources have indicated that Oklahoma will pursue a cornerback, a tight end and an interior offensive lineman, as well as a wideout or two. However, it's also come to my attention (via conversations with several sources) that the Sooners are in the market for a portal running back . I'm also told the groundwork is being laid for OU to land one specific running back; they have their guy in mind. However, he is not yet in the transfer portal (nor has he announced his intentions), and in reflection of that reality, I can't say his name just yet. If and when said RB officially enters, I would think it'll become pretty apparent pretty quickly that he's Norman-bound, but we naturally have to handle the whole deal with kid gloves up until that point. This is exactly why OU hired Jim Nagy; in most cases, they don't have to actively look around. By and large, the agents come to Nagy, not vice versa.

By all accounts, Michael Fasusi and Ryan Fodje have been excellent this spring. The collective opinion within the Switzer Center is that those two are well ahead of schedule developmentally, and make no mistake: that's going to have a trickle-down effect on the rest of the O-line room.

You'll bear witness to that effect later in the week. There's going to be a veteran offensive lineman that hits the portal, and when you see it, just know that it can be traced directly back to Fasusi and Fodje's collective performance during spring ball. In fact, one source told me this morning that "it feels like a matter of if, not when, those two are ready to crack the starting rotation." STOP ME IF YOU'VE HEARD THIS BEFORE... Oklahoma pressing for a Non-Power 5 Wide Receiver - This one comes by way of Iowa Western Community College, formerly a Oklahoma commit in the 2023 class but he failed to qualify for admission. Keyon Brown.

Other Note on WR: "Jim Nagy and the Sooners will thoroughly evaluate their options, and have already kicked the tires with multiple others — including Emmett Mosley of Stanford, although I’m told he is a bit expensive for OU’s taste."

All notes are from OUINSIDER.com, not my own sourcing. ​

Texas A&M (228 days until)

PORTAL FOCUS Wide Receiver "KC Concepcion is very good. Mario Craver should be very good, but he's already been arrested once and was suspended at Mississippi State for a game before transferring. So can he be trusted? Terry Bussey and Ashton Bethel-Roman are still in the "prove it" stages. Everyone is almost completely inexperienced. They should have the Micah Hudson money back, so I'd be looking."

Defensive Tackle "Another one where I've been loudly banging the drum for months. Unless they're totally sold on one of the freshmen being ready (and I don't think they are convinced at this point), how could you not be looking for a veteran to come in to fill out the two deep?"

Offensive Tackle "This would be a tougher sell because you'd be telling someone they have to be a backup this year and then move into the lineup next year. It may have to wait until after the season, but the depth chart looks scary in 2026 due to the utter lack of experience."

PROJECTED DEPTH CHART LT: Zuhn - Bourdon

LG: Bisontis - Ahfua

C: Nabou - Faaiu

RG: Reed-Adams - Ivy

RT: Crownover - Fatheree RECRUITING UPDATE (Weekend Visitors of Texas Longhorn Interest) 2026 DE Richard Wesley, Chatsworth (CA) Sierra Canyon 2026 WR Kaydon Finley, Aledo (TX) 2027 OL DeMarrion Johnson, Tyler (TX) Legacy 2027 QB Malachi Zeigler, Benton (LA) A&M also hosted FOUR Recruits from the 2029 Class ... those are rising Freshmen in High School (below)

All notes are from AGGIEYELL.com, not my own sourcing. ​

Rivals Updates from the Weekend

Notable Pipeline High Schools for SEC Schools New Orleans (LA) - Edna Karr - LSU

Austin (TX) - Westlake - Texas

IMG Academy (FL) - Georgia

Santa Ana (CA) - Mater Dei - Alabama North Shore 2026 Rivals 100 Safety, Chase Calicut, on his Visit to Texas this weekend "I sat down with Coach (Mark) Orphey and Sarkisian. We sat down in his office and broke it down -- 'We really want you, we see you playing here, and we see you being a great player here."

Texas will get Calicut and his family back to Austin for a June 13-15 official visit. North Carolina 2026 Rivals Top 30 Cornerback, Samari Matthews, on his Visit to Texas this weekend "The staff is amazing. Everyone is real genuine. The people, the culture at Texas is amazing, and so far, this fits me real well,"

Texas gets Matthews and his family back to campus for a June 13-15 official visit. The Horns are battling Florida State, South Carolina, and Clemson for the elite CB target. USC 2026 Commit and Rivals 100 Linebacker/EDGE, Xavier Griffin, on his Visit to Texas this weekend Griffin, who has been committed to USC since last summer, remains a top target for Texas in addition to Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, and Florida State. Carthage 2026 Top 50 Running Back, KJ Edwards, on his Visit to Texas this weekend "It was good being back in Austin and seeing Coach Scott. That was our first time seeing each other,"

Edwards will come off the board on August 2 -- with the Longhorns among the favorites for the touted target. Georgia 2025 Rivals 100 Defensive End, Bryce Perry-Wright, on his Visit to Texas this weekend "They’ve been doing a great job recruiting me. I love the way they use their D-line. Texas fits my personality well, too," he said.

Perry-Wright is scheduled to return to Austin for a June 13-15 official visit.

The Horns are in a neck-and-neck battle with Texas A&M, Georgia, and Clemson for the blue-chip DL target.

"The coaches have a great energy when we're having conversations. It was great," Perry-Wright said. "I love their desire to win -- and how they're showing me what I can do to help the team." Georgia (G-Day) Visitor Update Mark Bowman, 2026 TE 2: "Sources tell Rivals that the Dawgs are the team "to beat" for the top tight end target from California. We are close to logging a prediction in favor of Georgia for Bowman, who will return to campus June 13-15 for an official visit -- ahead of a mid-summer decision expected at the end of June or in July." Alabama (A-Day) Visitor Update Ezavier Crowell, 2026 RB 1: "Every time I’m back, it just feels right. You can’t fake the culture ... it’s built into everything they do," Crowell started. "Seeing other schools has been good for perspective, but Alabama always holds up. They’re a top contender for a reason, and this spring just reminded me of that again."

"Every time I'm back, it just feels right. You can't fake the culture ... it's built into everything they do," Crowell started.

"The visit was really good," Atkinson said. "It felt good there. It was good to see the fan support for the Buckeyes at the spring game. I heard 'AtkNup' a few times from the fans -- so that was pretty dope. The time spent with Coach (Matt) Patricia was really good. Coach (James) Laurinaitis and I are getting really tight."

"The best part of the visit was sitting in the meetings with Coach Bowen and seeing him break down plays," Ojo said. "The visit went well. I had a good time talking with Coach Day and Coach Bowen -- and just seeing them in action coaching." Random Nugget regarding Rivals Top 50 Prospect and WR7 in the 2026 Class, Jordan Clay out of Madison High in San Antonio Rivals National Analyst Sam Spiegelman changed his Futurecast for Clay from Texas to Baylor, on Monday. Clay has an OV scheduled for June 13th in Waco

