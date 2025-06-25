Behind Enemy Lines - What is Mike Elko doing with the Aggies? + The Sticky Sooner QB Story

CodyCarpentier
every Like is another C.J. Baxter rushing yard
Staff
-
- Nov 25, 2023
-
- 5,043
-
- 12,429
-
- 113
Checking in "Behind Enemy Lines"
Oklahoma (108 days until)
- 2026 Commitment - Beau Jandreau, LB (Chandler, AZ): Committed over the weekend, this came two week after Officially Visiting Texas and 6 weeks after his twin brother Niko, committed to Oklahoma.
- OU Lands First Kicker Commitment since 2017
- From SoonerScoop - "Once upon a time kickers were simply a part of Sooners recruiting classes. But for quite some time Oklahoma football seemed to shy away from offering high school kickers scholarships. Instead electing to have them walk on and earn their way into a scholarship. At times that has been fruitful and at times it has been deadly for the Sooners."
- Cody's Thoughts: I just wanted to post this here in honor of @Anwar Richardson who is a big big fan of NOT offering scholarships to high school kickers and punters.
Before Mundschau it was Austin Seibert in 2014, who was a 4-year field goal kicker at OU and has gone on to play 6 seasons in the NFL for 5 different teams.
Last edited: