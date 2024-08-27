Brenen Thompson has become one of OU's best leaders.. A NEW Quarterback for Michigan & Week 1 Power Ratings

CodyCarpentier
- Nov 25, 2023
- 1,568
- 4,188
- 113
Just like that the summer has officially come to an end, it's been 34 weeks since Texas last played a game that mattered in the Standings of College Football. Depending on when you read this, there will be somewhere south of 100 hours left until Texas plays host to Colorado State on Saturday, August 31st. The last time I talked about Power Ratings and the Heisman Trophy was in late June, which returns today along with some tidbits from around the SEC. Enjoy!
2025 College Football National Championship odds on (1/20/24), per FanDuel
1. Georgia +300
2. Ohio State +500
3. Texas +700
4. Alabama +1100
5. Oregon +1200
5. LSU +1200
2025 College Football National Championship odds on (6/17/24), per FanDuel
1. Georgia +300
2. Ohio State +430
3. Texas +800
4. Oregon +850
5. Alabama +1400
6. Ole Miss +1500
7. LSU +1700
2025 College Football National Championship odds on (8/27/24), per FanDuel
1. Georgia +280
2. Ohio State +400
3. Oregon +650
4. Texas +850
5. Alabama +1400
6. Ole Miss +1400
7. Notre Dame +1800
Cody's Week 1 College Football Top 25 Power Ratings (.977 out of 1.000 = 97.7 Grade)
Tier 1
1. Georgia Bulldogs - .975 - (9. Clemson)
2. Ohio State Buckeyes - .956 - (Akron)
