ADVERTISEMENT

Call it a mini-War Room (OL recruiting notes)

Suchomel

Suchomel

Well-Known Member
Staff
Aug 10, 2001
102,281
352,048
1,000,000
51
We'll be doing a 24-hour OB staff chat starting tonight where we'll talk recruiting, fall camp, team notes, etc., but prior to that I thought I'd go ahead and post these notes that I was planning to put in the War Room this evening ...

- Michael Fasusi technically is still considering five. We feel it’s really

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
 
  • Like
  • Haha
Reactions: Orange Bull, NotSOFlashy, EYESOFDEATH40 and 44 others
Suchomel said:
We'll be doing a 24-hour OB staff chat starting tonight where we'll talk recruiting, fall camp, team notes, etc., but prior to that I thought I'd go ahead and post these notes that I was planning to put in the War Room this evening ...

- Michael Fasusi technically is still considering five. We feel it’s really

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
Click to expand...
 
  • Love
  • Like
Reactions: DropShot_7, dzsmvk, T-Sipper 1972 and 1 other person
Suchomel said:
We'll be doing a 24-hour OB staff chat starting tonight where we'll talk recruiting, fall camp, team notes, etc., but prior to that I thought I'd go ahead and post these notes that I was planning to put in the War Room this evening ...

- Michael Fasusi technically is still considering five. We feel it’s really

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
Click to expand...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Suchomel
  • Sticky

5-star OT Michael Fasusi's mind is made up ... the big fella talks finalists with OB

Replies
107
Views
6K
Inside the 40 Acres
J Tull
J Tull
UrbanHorn

Deciphering Fasusi

Replies
19
Views
1K
Inside the 40 Acres
qwanseeker
qwanseeker
Suchomel

A few random Monday recruiting notes (Michael Fasusi, DJ Sanders, Kaliq Lockett)

Replies
76
Views
8K
Inside the 40 Acres
UTLonghornXTR
UTLonghornXTR
Suchomel

Recruiting Q&A - How confident should Texas be in the upcoming announcements?

Replies
48
Views
6K
Inside the 40 Acres
Jim DeLoach
Jim DeLoach
Ketchum

OU's message to Fasusi: “I’d be making the best decision of my life if I choose OU.”

Replies
78
Views
5K
Inside the 40 Acres
King Jaffe Joffer
King Jaffe Joffer
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals.com to access this premium section.

  • Member-Only Message Boards
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Series
  • Exclusive Recruiting Interviews
  • Breaking Recruiting News
Log in or subscribe today Go Back