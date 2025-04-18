Change of course … Longhorns add portal DT Lavon Johnson

Kind of a stunning development after news that former Maryland DT Lavon Johnson was signing with UNC broke earlier today.



In the end, Johnson signed with Texas on Friday, giving the Longhorns another interior DL piece.



This week actually marked the second time Johnson has entered the portal. The 6-3, 306-pounder actually entered the portal in December but then decided to stay at Maryland. He re-entered this week and Texas has made quick work to get him in Austin for a visit on Thursday.



In 2024, Johnson logged 14 tackles (10 solo) in six games. He had five stops in 2023.