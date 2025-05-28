Chris Del Conte challenges report/reporter about $40 million in NIL for football

Texas athletic Chris Del Conte addressed the media on Wednesday afternoon during the SEC Spring Meetings in Destin, Florida.



Del Conte disputed a report suggesting Texas spent $40 million in NIL on the football team. In fact, there was a brief exchange between Del Conte and the reporter during that session.



It began with ESPN’s Heather Dinich asking Del Conte about that report.



Dinich: “My other question for you, which you’re probably not gonna answer, but I’m gonna ask it anyway. Pat McAfee asked me, how much NIL money is Texas paying? And I wanted—I said, I’ve never seen any papers that tell me exactly how much money.”

Del Conte: “And I think, with all due respect to Kirk here (and he did an awesome job), it was a combination of: what does a new ecosystem look like if you have July 1 revenue share and what you’re currently paying in NIL now, right? That would look like an ecosystem like this.

“The reality is, on 20.5, we’re not disseminating 20.5 by July 1, because remember, it’s 75-15-5 and 5. But the number got out as, “Oh, it’s going to be all this number. They must have done this.” That was not accurate, right? That was not accurate in terms of being today. This is a total number in its totality. This could be, but that is not accurate.

“However, it was saying, you have this amount of money right now - but if you put it in an ecosystem of two years, you can say, okay, in a two-year ecosystem, that could possibly be it. But that’s not a number that is accurate.



Dinich: "When you say a number that’s accurate, you’re talking about ... ?

Del Conte (interrupts): "Yeah, that’s crazy. That’s bananas. However, you’re gonna write that, and then the first game goes, “Oh, that was a roster full of 40.” I mean, it’s not even. That’s bananas."



Dinich: "That’s why I’m asking the question."

Del Conte (while laughing): "I just answered, right?"



Another reporter: “So what’s a right number?

Del Conte: "You know, what’s interesting is — again, when you have the revenue share starting July 1 — one of the things I’m really proud of is that at the University of Texas, we’re good in all sports. I was the first one to come out and say: we are going to be great in everything we do. And we’re fully funding all of our scholarships to the roster limit.

"When you think about that, for us, it’s about a $10 million expense. But we’re good at men’s swimming, we’re good at women’s swimming. We’re this close to winning our fourth Director’s Cup. The first time, [Yahoo’s] Pat Forde said, “You have no chance,” because it was COVID — and the next year, I never heard from him again. Crickets. Didn’t hear from him again. And I said, “How about them apples?”

“But we want to be great at everything. We want to offer these opportunities for everybody. So, being good in every athletic event is great, but when you look at the settlement of $20.5 million, you’ve got to take $2.5 million off that cap. So, it’s really $18 million.

“And how we’re disseminating that $18 million is 75%, 15%, 5%, and 5%. That’s where we’re looking at — but we’re all still having that discussion right now.



Reporter: What’s a fair number for football next year, encompassing everything you know — the front-loading, etc.?

Del Conte: “Well, I think when you look at all of that, fair market value is what we’re looking at, too. What does fair market value look like? And we have to get through that, because right now, we don’t know.

“I mean, we’re going through the Deloitte system right now, and I’m trying to figure out: what is that? What does fair market value look like? And they gave us guidance that anything above $600 has to get reviewed.

“Well, at our place, you know, you have Dr Pepper that did a thing with Quinn, or you have — we have a student-athlete using the Uber deal right now. So once we get all that information, we’ll have a better consensus on your answer.

“But currently, right now, we’re at where we’re at.



Forde: Will you tell us?

Del Conte: “I will — because Colombo [Bohls] wears me out — I can always call him.



Reporter: "What’s it close to, you think? What’s close to what the final number is?"

Del Conte: "I don’t know yet, because we don’t know what fair market value is going to say."



Bohls: “So, my story is wrong?”

Del Conte: “Well, because you combined two years that were out of whack. But we don’t know where you got your information from either.



Bohls: "It’s not two years. It’s NIL plus revenue share."

Del Conte: “But you combined a number that wasn’t even accurate.

“It was not $20.5 million, because we don’t have $20.5 million to spend on football. It’s 75%, 15%, 5%, and 5%.

“However you reported it — it was two numbers in one … It was two numbers. That’s not how it got added up. It’s not how it got calculated. You made an addendum to your article, like in the newspaper, back in the day — you used to make the wrong article correction on the back page, page nine: “My bad on that. Well, “my bad” doesn’t work nowadays, because it’s already out in the system.



Bohls: “So, we’ll see. Since you don’t have a real number.”

Del Conte: “It’s two years.”