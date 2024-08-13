Christian Clark injury update (Monday at 9:35 p.m.)

Anwar Richardson
Well-Known Member
Staff
-
- Apr 24, 2014
-
- 34,207
-
- 156,022
-
- 113
Orangebloods.com can confirm that true freshman running back Christian Clark has sustained what is believed to be a serious lower leg injury.
From what we've gathered, it is not believed to be an ACL injury.
In addition, multiple people have told me Texas is considering moving redshirt freshman receiver Ryan Niblett to running back.
We are waiting for further confirmation before reporting specific details about Clark's injury.
From what we've gathered, it is not believed to be an ACL injury.
In addition, multiple people have told me Texas is considering moving redshirt freshman receiver Ryan Niblett to running back.
We are waiting for further confirmation before reporting specific details about Clark's injury.