ADVERTISEMENT

Christian Clark injury update (Monday at 9:35 p.m.)

Anwar Richardson

Anwar Richardson

Well-Known Member
Staff
Apr 24, 2014
34,207
156,022
113
Orangebloods.com can confirm that true freshman running back Christian Clark has sustained what is believed to be a serious lower leg injury.

From what we've gathered, it is not believed to be an ACL injury.

In addition, multiple people have told me Texas is considering moving redshirt freshman receiver Ryan Niblett to running back.

We are waiting for further confirmation before reporting specific details about Clark's injury.
 
  • Sad
  • Like
  • Wow
Reactions: bigdaddy1972, MAD 7, JunkBonds and 20 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Anwar Richardson

Quick notes after the first Longhorn training camp practice

Replies
16
Views
4K
Inside the 40 Acres
Ketchum
Ketchum
Anwar Richardson

Saturday scrimmage notes

Replies
173
Views
15K
Inside the 40 Acres
hornsince69
hornsince69
CodyCarpentier

6 Questions Heading into Saturday's Spring Game

Replies
34
Views
4K
Inside the 40 Acres
Her costar in the beaver picture
Her costar in the beaver picture
Anwar Richardson

Here are a few quick Monday practice notes

Replies
33
Views
7K
Inside the 40 Acres
etauch
etauch
Ketchum
  • Sticky

Ketch's 10 Thoughts From The Weekend ("It's not even close")

Replies
274
Views
14K
Inside the 40 Acres
Dal_Horn
Dal_Horn
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals.com to access this premium section.

  • Member-Only Message Boards
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Series
  • Exclusive Recruiting Interviews
  • Breaking Recruiting News
Log in or subscribe today Go Back