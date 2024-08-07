Anwar Richardson
Well-Known Member
Staff
-
- Apr 24, 2014
-
- 34,143
-
- 155,634
-
- 113
I learned Texas running back CJ Baxter is expected to miss the season after tearing his LCL/PCL during practice on Tuesday.
Baxter was hit in the knee during practice. One person said Baxter got hit in the worst spot on his knee.
He will have surgery. The recovery time is between six to nine months.
Baxter was hit in the knee during practice. One person said Baxter got hit in the worst spot on his knee.
He will have surgery. The recovery time is between six to nine months.