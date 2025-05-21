Cleaning out the notebook (offensive line related)

I went back through my recent interviews to see if there was anything noteworthy to pass along. Sometimes, when I’m focused on the news of the day, a few things can slip through the cracks.Here’s one item worth sharing.Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian was recently asked about his confidence in the offensive line and expressed his optimism."I would say I'm confident in our ability," Sarkisian said. "You know that we have some high-level players on that unit. You know what DJ Campbell, when he's at his best, what that looks like. I'm very confident in what Trevor Goosby looks like at his best. I'm very confident in Cole Hutson, Neto [Umeozulu], the Brandon Bakers of the world. I mean, these guys when they're on, man, it's really, really good. I think that the key for this unit, as we start to move forward, summer, fall camp, early in the season, is going to be continuity and consistency."We had such a comfort level of continuity over the past few years because of so many familiar faces, that now we have to make sure that we almost force feed consistency and continuity amongst that group. That starts with trust, right? Trust in calls, trust and footwork, trust in the guy next to you. And we've seen some practices where it's been a really beautiful thing, and it feels great. We've seen other days when it's been a little bit off, which is understandable, spring practice. Like I said, I wasn't going to sound the alarm in spring ball about it, but we're going to have to continue to find that growth throughout the summer and into fall camp."Because it's not going to be about talent with that group. It's going to be about the level of consistency that they play with, individually and collectively, and that's going to be about the continuity that they play with as a unit when they take the field."