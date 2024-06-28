Cody's 10 Thoughts, 21 Targets and 32 Rivals Five-Stars

After a smooth 4-hour drive home from Jacksonville, I was able to sit down last night and parse through my notes from the spectacular Rivals Five-Star "Events".



Let's dig in..

No. 1 - Jaime Ffrench was at a different level than the other 19 Wide Receivers

No. 2 - There is no clear-cut #1 Quarterback in the 2025 Class.







But I sure am looking forward to the potential Keelon Russell(Alabama) vs. Tavien St. Clair(Ohio State) matchup in College. If there were somewhere to put my money where my mouth is, I'd put a lump sum on St. Clair being the new #1 Quarterback and Russell earning his 5th star, when Rivals updates the Rankings.

No. 3 - It's rare to find a Defensive Back built like J'Zavien Currence ( 6'3 190lbs ) or Chuck McDonald ( 6'1 185lbs ) in the NFL.

These two stood out as extreme athletes and sticky cover guys during 1-on-1 drills that generally favor the offense. Currence is listed as the No. 6 overall Safety in the 2026 class, while McDonald is the No. 7 overall Cornerback in the 2025 class and committed to Alabama.





No. 4 - Immanuel Iheanacho and Jahkeem Stewart are the #1 and #2 players in the 2026 Recruiting Class.

Stewart is currently the No. 1 overall player in the country, while Iheanacho is the No. 8 overall player and No. 3 overall offensive tackle. Iheanacho came into the Rivals Five-Star with the most impressive overall frame, I spent the first 5 months of the year doing my work on the 2024 NFL Draft cycle and watching guys like Olu Fashanu, Joe Alt, and J.C. Latham, who were drafted in the early part of Round 1. Iheanacho's footwork, hand placement, overall speed, and athleticism are rare at his size (6'7 340), while competing at a higher level than Keenyi Pepe, the current No. 2 offensive tackle in the 2026 class.





No. 5 - Ethan "Boobie" Feaster...just finished his Freshman season, and he looks better than a handful of wide receivers currently starting in the SEC.

It sounds cockamamie, but I told Jason while we were watching Feaster this weekend, my projectable play-style player comp was Andre Johnson. Of course, Andre Johnson was 6'3 and listed at 220 lbs while at Miami, and 6'2 230 lbs during the NFL Combine back in 2003. That's why it's a projectable PLAY-STYLE comp, Boobie just completed his Freshman year of high school and is listed at 6'2 and 180 lbs.





No. 6 - Jordon Davison vs. Harlem Berry for RB #1 is an odd competition.

While Berry is committed to LSU, Davison just committed to Oregon today. Berry had a great day in Jacksonville, winning the fastest man competition with a 4.46u hand time, while Jordon Davison showed up a whopping 37 lbs heavier than his Rivals listed 203 lbs and still put on a show in the receiving game.

No. 7 - The Receivers that Texas has NOT focused on, impressed

No. 8 - Asher Ghioto was the youngest player in attendance, and the casual eye had no idea.

Ghioto has offers from Florida State, Georgia, UCF, and Florida to name a few. But at 6'4 235 lbs, he didn't win a ton of snaps, but he showed great power, leverage, and fortitude going up against rising Senior five-star offensive linemen, as a soon-to-be Freshman.





No. 9 - Ohio State on Michigan Crime...

EDGE Rusher and #91 overall player London Merritt showed some extreme length, extension, and power against his soon-to-be rival Offensive Tackle and #153 overall player Avery Gach. Gach had a good day overall, but when going up against undersized edge rushers with speed, including Merritt, he struggled.





No. 10 - Notre Dame continues to be a factory for Offensive Line Talent

The Fighting Irish were well represented in Jacksonville with 5 Commitments in attendance, tied with Ohio State for second most. Currently, they have two offensive tackles in the top 10 of the 2025 recruiting class while being one of the top schools for 2026 prospect Kevin Brown. The best part about both of these kids, was their mental makeup and technique, but exhibited great hand usage and footwork but while the defense was chirping them throughout drills, both players talked back to the defenders, lined back up, and smashed them again. These are Notre Dame offensive linemen through and through

21 Players to Target in your 1QB Fantasy Football Drafts this Season

(Yes, Fantasy Football season is here.. the unofficial start is the 4th of July, thanks to the world-famous Scott Fish Bowl beginning)

1. Bijan Robinson, RB (Early Round 1)

2. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB (Late Round 1)

3. Chris Olave, WR (Early Round 2)

4. Mike Evans, WR (Late Round 2)

5. Derrick Henry, RB (Round 3)

6. Malik Nabers, WR (Round 3)

7. DK Metcalf, WR (Round 4)

8. George Pickens, WR (Round 5)

9. Anthony Richardson, QB (Round 6)

10. Chris Godwin, WR (Round 6)

11. Najee Harris, RB (Round 7)

12. Tony Pollard, RB (Round 8)

13. Austin Ekeler, RB (Round 9)

14. Trey Benson, RB (Round 9)

15. Jameson Williams, WR (Round 10)

16. Luke Musgrave, TE (Round 11)

17. Caleb Williams, QB (Round 12)

18. Dontayvion Wicks, WR (Round 13)

19. Ricky Pearsall, WR (Round 14)

20. Tank Bigsby, RB (Round 15)

21. Noah Fant, TE (Round 16)

My Top 32 Players from the 10th Annual Rivals Five-Star in Jacksonville, Florida - (Current Rank on Rivals)



1. Tavien St. Clair, QB - Ohio State (11th in 2025)

2. Immanuel Iheanacho, OT - Undecided (8th in 2026)

3. Jahkeem Stewart, DL - Undecided (1st in 2026)

4. Jaime Ffrench, WR - Undecided (24th in 2025)

5. Keelon Russell, QB - Alabama (47th in 2025)

6. JuJu Lewis, QB - USC (1st in 2025)

7. Owen Strebig, OT - Notre Dame (64th in 2025)

8. Daylan McCutcheon, WR - Undecided (77th in 2025)

9. Riley Pettijohn, LB - Undecided (33rd in 2025)

10. Harlem Berry, RB - LSU (12th in 2025)

11. Carter Lowe, OT - Ohio State (14th in 2025)

12. Boobie Feaster, WR - Undecided (NR in 2027)

13. Jordon Davison, RB - Oregon (18th in 2025)

14. Keenyi Pepe, OT - Undecided (7th in 2026)

15. Chuck McDonald, CB - Alabama (50th in 2025)

16. Zelus Hicks, S - Undecided (12th in 2026)

17. Landon Rink, DL - Texas A&M (175th in 2025)

18. Nasir Wyatt, LB - Oregon (55th in 2025)

19. J'Zavien Currence, S - Undecided (120th in 2026)

20. Ziyare Addison, OL - Oregon (166th in 2025)

21. Hylton Stubbs, S - Undecided (27th in 2025)

22. Deuce Geralds, DT - Undecided (28th in 2026)

23. London Merritt, DE - Ohio State (91st in 2025)

24. Winston Watkins, WR - Undecided (17th in 2025)

25. Tank Carrington, DT - Undecided (25th in 2026)

26. Talyn Taylor, WR - Georgia (29th in 2025)

27. Michael Carroll, OT - Alabama (185th in 2025)

28. Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, WR - Undecided (34th in 2026)

29. Marcus Harris, WR - Oklahoma (147th in 2025)

30. Bryce Fitzgerald, S - Undecided (106th in 2025)

31. Zion Grady, DE - Ohio State (80th in 2025)

32. Akili Smith Jr., QB - Oregon (115th in 2026)



There was a TON of talent at the Five-Star this year, like every year if you look back historically, (Jalen Ramsey, Demarcus Robinson, Kendall Fuller, Jaylon Smith, Tyler Boyd, OJ Howard, Bo Nix, JJ McCarthy, Amarius Mims, Mac Jones and Trevor Lawrence), to name a few. There are about 9 other guys I'd like to add to this list from the event, but 32 will do for today.



If you are looking for a player to keep an eye on over the next year, it's Corbyn Fordham from Bolles HS in Jacksonville, FL. Fordham is a Top 60 player and No. 4 Tight End in the 2026 class, and he is without a Texas offer. He however expressed a lot of interest in Texas during the Rivals Five-Star event and brought the Longhorns up on his own.

- Winston Watkins Jr., WR #2: Watkins is a super solid wide receiver with similar abilities to Marcus Harris(Oklahoma), the No. 2 overall Wide Receiver ranking will take a dip after the event this week, however, Watkins shows electric burst and separation skills on shallow and mid-level routes. Of the players in attendance, he is the most jitterbug-like with some of the best separation skills in the class.- Andrew Marsh, WR #8: Marsh shows great speed in downfield routes, his frame was slighter than expected, given his 170lbs listed weight. Of the four players listed here, I'd put Marsh at the bottom.- Daylan McCutcheon, WR #18: Outside of Jaime Ffrench, McCutcheon was one of the next-best receivers on the day. Daylan was super consistent, while showing a crazy catch radius and coming down with nearly every ball thrown in his direction. I sure hope Texas has continued communication after the June 14th official visit, because McCutcheon would be a great culture piece and studly No. 2 next to a potential Dakorien Moore.- Marcus Harris, WR #29: Harris showed great lower body power in and out of breaks while competing against a strong group of defensive backs. Harris impressed me the most while creating separation on out-breaking routes.