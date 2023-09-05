Collins Might Flash But Sweat is the King (DEEP DIG)

Alex Dunlap
As always, we'll give some quick analysis along with the tiered rankings (Now through Week 1 of 2023) and are derived via a proprietary scoring formula, and based on the following advanced charting statistics (please note the distinctions in how tackles, etc. are counted and why these stats will always differ from the official university stats):
DEEP DIG DEFENSIVE LEGEND
***Also, Please note: -1 point has been added for any defensive penalty outside of defensive pass interference which is always considered a coverage burn and is not double-counted. Also, please note that missed tackles that result in blown contains are counted as blown contains (-1) and are not double-counted as both a blown contain and a missed tackle. Also, please note that exact snap-count numbers may differ from other sources at times, as the Deep Dig does not count plays as defensive player snaps that are blown dead due to penalty, punts, extra points or other plays where the player is not technically playing on defense***
Defensive Participation Log: Rice
Defensive Snap Counts By Week and Percentage of Total Defensive Snaps Played Through Week 1
Defensive Productivity Market-Share Percentages and Snaps per Production Caused Metrics Through Week 1 (snaps per disruption caused is colored coded from blue/best to white/median to red/worst):
Quick Hits and Thoughts
- T'Vondre Sweat is the King of the Mountain to start - and he's a mountain of a man, for sure. We will get started on the offensive side of the Deep Dig once this column hits Orangebloods, but he was the best player on the defense and possibly the best player to put on a Texas uniform against the Owls. Sweat did what everyone on defense should have done: dominated a crappy opponent and took full advantage. Alfred Collins gets all the buzz about his potential as an interior rusher while Sweat is the one who is actually already good in this area. Against Rice, on top of his tackles, getting in on one TFL and stuffing one run ... he tacked on three QB hits and one separate QB pressure, with one of the QB hits leading directly to an interception. Sweat, somehow, did not start the game, but was in on the first series and looks to be the defensive lineman that plays the most snaps due to his versatility. He can play DT next to Byron Murphy, and nose tackle next to anyone else.
- Anthony Hill is just getting started - Anthony Hill is being utilized as a third LB in a specialty, passing down role (presumably the one that he was in a bit of a battle with Morice Blackwell to win) and after one game, he has taken advantage of both Blackwell's absence and his own excellent athleticism and instincts. Frustratingly, Hill missed a tackle on a would-be sack (one of only three missed tackles on the day by the defense -- two of them coming on would-be sacks; one by Hill and one by Ethan Burke) but he was still clearly a factor in affecting the QB on that play. He also had one QB hit that greatly aided in causing an interception -- just like T'Vondre Sweat. On 23 total snaps, he was able to generate one QB hit and two separate pressures. While Jett Bush appears to be the primary third LB option when the team goes to heavy sets tailored to stop the run, Hill could be working his way toward a stranglehold on the more impactful outside LB role in passing situations as an edge-rusher and a joker of sorts in coverage up the seam and to the flats. It's good news that he's emerging as this sort of edge presence because ...
- The EDGE depth behind Ethan Burke is still a major, major issue - It stinks. The staff has moved Justice Finkley back over there to back up Burke after throwing all but the kitchen sink at the issue all through camp -- from the Billy Walton stuff to the J'Mond Tapp stuff and who knows what else -- and apparently coming up snake eyes. Finkley's first step upfield, when watching on .25X speed, is shocking when comparing when he gets off the line compared to his interior DL counterparts, and he simply doesn't have the bend, length, or natural flexion through the ankles and hips you'd like to see from the BUCK spot. He needs to play on the other side, and he will likely go back over there once Colin Simmons gets to town next year and Colton Vasek puts on a few more pounds. The future of that edge spot is bright, but in 2023, Anthony Hill and eventually Blackwell are going to have to present as alternative options as spun-down LBs more frequently due to this lack of depth. And that's not such a terrible thing, given Hill's level of talent.
- The flashes are there for Alfred Collins, but the consistency is not - Collins played against Rice and lived up to all the offseason hype .... for one play. He pressured the QB, got his big hands up in the air, made an incredibly athletic play to break up the pass. Otherwise, crickets on 18 total snaps. We're dealing in small samples here, but we were supposed to come out of this game being in full-on tap-the-brakes mode after the Collins coming out party because, after all, it was versus Rice and let's see if he can keep it up versus real competition. Even if he HAD a big game, we would still be exercising caution about spinning it forward in a meaningful way projection-wise. The problem is, that didn't happen. He's an inconsistent player until proven otherwise. Jim Nagy said last week that scouts will "grade the flashes" with Collins most of all, and maybe fans should get used to the idea that he's a guy that you should enjoy more for those big moments than anything else ... and certainly hope they can start coming with more consistency.
- Apparent lack of worry from the staff about David Gbenda as a starter is starting to make more sense - He looks perfectly fine out there and was actually more productive in the Deep Dig than Jaylan Ford who had an interception to really buoy his scores. Gbenda is fast and he can tackle; when Sark talks about populating the football, we think back on that game and remember all the gang-tackling that Gbenda was a part of. Gang tackling is powerful for a defense and is demoralizing for an offense. It physically hurts and humiliates you.
- Cornerback is up for grabs - Ryan Watts looks like he's going to be the starter at the boundary corner, but the staff is trying out all kinds of stuff with the Malik Muhammad and Terrence Brooks on both sides of the hash marks, while Gavin Holmes appears to have a specialized role similar to Watts over on the field side. So, the field side feels relatively open as Muhammad -- who profiles with more of a boundary corner body -- got reps over there while Brooks also flip-flopped all game. The staff is trying to get a feel for the best combo, and in the current eyes of the Deep Dig, Muhammad is ready and should be the option opposite Watts based on one game.
- Austin Jordan and Derek Williams are dogs - Derek Williams is big, lean and long and boy can he fly around. The guy really loves contact and what we love most about this defense after one game is the pursuit angles to the ball-carrier and the aforementioned gang tackling. That becomes a culture, it really does and a guy like Williams will most certainly be a steward of it moving forward as there's very little standing in his way of being an undisputed starter no later than Game 1 of 2024. Austin Jordan just really has that dog in him, too. If you watch the way he takes on blocks in open space as the force player -- the one responsible for outside contain -- his ability to get off blocks where he's out-leveraged and put himself in position to make plays is outrageous. After only 10 total snaps, he finds himself in a very thin Tier Two of the Market Share rankings with an absurd and, admittedly, completely and totally unsustainable 2.28 snaps per production caused. It brings up another question about the future of the nickel position with other intriguing options like Jaylon Guilbeau and Jelani McDonald already in the pipe ...
Onward now to the offense.