Covert Thoughts: Context, context and more context...

Context, context and more context.When regularly posting Quinn Ewers quarter by quarter numbers (for years), I've found some pushback in the last few weeks from those that feel like it's not a set of data points that bring a lot of value.My response to those criticisms is to point out that I think the numbers properly point out how high Ewers' highs are and how low his lows are. Since coming back from injury, Ewers has been an elite player when he's been on and really poor when he's been off.But, what does it mean without more context? It's a fair question.Therefore, in an effort to provide context that might be missing, I decided to take a look at the last 20 quarters of play from the likes of Oregon's Dillon Gabriel, Miami's Cam Ward, Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart, Ohio State's Will Howard, Indiana's Kurtis Rourke, Penn State's Drew Allar and SMU's Kevin Jennings in hopes of providing clearer picture of what the data shows.Honestly, the data points out exactly what I've been trying to stress in recent weeks. Let's take a look at it.1. Ewers (9)2T. Dart (5)2T. Sanders (5)2T. Ward (5)5T. Gabriel (3)5T Howard (3)7. Jennings (3)8T. Allar (2)8T. Rourke (2)* Note: Ewers, Gabriel, Ward, Sanders, Dart, Howard and Jennings all have 1 sub-100 quarter ratings that occurred in the 4th quarter of games that their teams were running out the clock1, Ewers (4)2T. Dart (1)2T. Howard (1)2T. Jennings (1)2T. Sanders (1)2T. Ward (1)7T. Allar (0)7T. Gabriel (0)7T. Rourke (0)* Note: Each of Ewers, Sanders, Dart and Howard had multi-quarter games that included 4th quarters where they were running the clock out if runaway wins.1. Dart (11)2. Ewers (9)3. Allar (8)4. Sanders (7)5T. Gabriel (6)5T. Howard (6)7T. Jennings (5)7T. Ward (5)9. Rourke (4)1T. Howard (13)1T. Rourke (13)1T. Sanders (13)4T. Gabriel (10)4T. Jennings (10)4T. Ward (10)7T. Allar (9)7T. Dart (9)9. Ewers (8)1. Howard (9)2T. Ewers (7)2T. Jennings (7)4. Rourke (6)5T. Allar (5)5T. Gabriel (5)5T. Sanders (5)8T. Dart (4)8T. Ward (4)**********************Here's a look at the player by player breakdowns.OU 2nd Q: 10 of 12 for 109 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT (181.7 rating) (21 points)OU 3rd Q: 5 of 9 for 71 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT (121.8 rating) (3 points)Georgia 3Q: 7 of 10 for 90 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT (211.6 rating) (15 points)Vandy 1Q: 12 of 13 for 126 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT (201.3 rating) (14 points)Vandy 2Q: 7 of 8 for 85 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT (218.0 rating) (7 points)Florida 1Q: 7 of 10 for 104 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT (223.4 rating) (14 points)Florida 2Q: 10 of 15 for 193 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT (221.0 rating) (21 points)Florida 3Q: 2 of 2 for 36 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT (416.2 rating) (7 points)Florida 4Q: DNPArkansas 1Q: 6 of 9 for 48 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT (148.1 rating) (7 points)Arkansas 4Q: 4 of 5 for 46 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT (223.3 rating) (7 points)Number of sub-100 rating quarters: 9Number of multi sub-100 quarters in a game: 4Number of 4th quarter sub-100 games (finishing off opponent): 1 (OU)Number of quarters without TDs: 9Number of 160+ rating quarters: 8Number of 200+ rating quarters: 7PURD 1Q: 7 of 8 for 115 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT (208.25) (14 points)PURD 2Q: 8 of 10 for 108 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT (183.72) (7 points)PURD 3Q: 4 of 7 for 44 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT (109.94) (0 points)PURD 4Q: 2 of 2 for 20 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT(349.0) (14 points)ILL 1Q: 8 of 12 for 125 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT (209.17) (14 points)ILL 2Q: 8 of 8 for 121 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT (268.30) (21 points)ILL 3Q: 1 of 3 for 29 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT (114.13) (0 points)MICH 1Q: 8 of 10 for 71 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT (172.64) (7 points)MICH 2Q: 8 of 12 for 144 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT (167.47) (21 points)MICH 4Q: 3 of 5 for 65 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT (169.20) (7 points)MARY 1Q: 7 of 11 for 65 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT (113.27) (7 points)MARY 2Q: 8 of 10 for 63 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT (165.92) (7 points)MARY 3Q: 5 of 8 for 31 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT (136.30) (7 points)MARY 4Q: 3 of 4 for 24 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT (207.90) (10 points)WISC 1Q: 12 of 16 for 102 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT (116.5) (6 points)WISC 2Q: 3 of 5 for 26 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT (103.68) (0 points)WISC 4Q: 3 of 4 for 35 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT (148.50) (10 points)Number of sub-100 rating quarters: 3Number of multi sub-100 quarters in a game: 0Number of 4th quarter sub-100 games (finishing off opponent): 1 (Illinois)Number of quarters without TDs: 6Number of 160+ rating quarters: 10Number of 200+ rating quarters: 5Cal 1Q: 6 of 7 for 53 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT (149.31) (7 points)CAL 4Q: 15 of 22 for 238 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT (189.05) (21 points)LOU 1Q: 6 of 9 for 70 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT (168.67) (10 points)LOU 2Q: 3 of 6 for 73 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT (207.20) (7 points)LOU 3Q: 8 of 11 for 96 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT (206.04) (14 points)LOU 4Q: 4 of 6 for 80 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT (178.67) (14 points)FSU 1Q: 7 of 10 for 77 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT (134.68) (7 points)FSU 2Q: 4 of 8 for 52 yards. 0 YD, 0 INT (104.6) (10 points)FSU 3Q: 7 of 10 for 56 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT (117.04) (6 points)DUKE 1Q: 10 of 17 for 121 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT (157.44) (14 points)DUKE 3Q: 7 of 9 for 72 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT (181.64) (15 points)DUKE 4Q: 6 of 8 for 180 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT (321.50) (21 points)GT 1Q: 3 of 6 for 109 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT (257.60) (10 points)GT 3Q: 6 of 8 for 64 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT (183.45) (6 points)GT 4Q: 10 of 13 for 151 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT (199.88) (7 points)Number of sub-100 rating quarters: 5Number of multi sub-100 quarters in a game: 1Number of 4th quarter sub-100 games (finishing off opponent): 1 (FSU)Number of quarters without TDs: 5Number of 160+ rating quarters: 10Number of 200+ rating quarters: 4KSU 1Q: 5 of 6 for 61 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT (223.73) (7 points)KSU 2Q: 9 of 9 for 91 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT (184.93) (0 points)KSU 3Q: 6 of 7 for 75 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT (222.86) (7 points)KSU 4Q: 13 of 17 for 161 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT (175.44) (14 points)ARIZ 1Q: 6 of 6 for 77 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT (262.80) (14 points)ARIZ 2Q: 9 of 15 for 97 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT (127.80) (14 points)ARIZ 3Q: 5 of 5 for 50 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT (184.0) (3 points)CIN 1Q: 10 of 10 for 118 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT (232.12) (14 points)CIN 2Q: 8 of 12 for 113 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT (173.27) (10 points)CIN 3Q: 4 of 6 for 51 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT (138.07) (3 points)CIN 4Q: 3 of 4 for 53 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT (186.3) (3 points)TECH 2Q: 10 of 13 for 120 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT (179.85) (10 points)TECH 3Q: 12 of 15 for 132 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT (197.92) (21 points)UTAH 1Q: 4 of 7 for 63 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT (161.31) (7 points)UTAH 2Q: 14 of 19 for 108 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT (138.80) (7 points)UTAH 4Q: 7 of 8 for 144 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT (279.95) (21 points)Number of sub-100 rating quarters: 5Number of multi sub-100 quarters in a game: 1Number of 4th quarter sub-100 games (finishing off opponent): 1 (Tech)Number of quarters without TDs: 7Number of 160+ rating quarters: 13Number of 200+ rating quarters: 5SC 1Q: 9 of 13 for 107 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT (138.37) (14 points)SC 2Q: 5 of 8 for 120 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT (188.50) (10 points)SC 3Q: 2 of 8 for 79 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT (107.9) (3 points)LSU 1 Q: 6 of 8 for 94 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT (173.70) (0 points)LSU 2Q: 7 of 9 for 63 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT (173.24) (17 points)LSU 4Q: 4 of 8 for 60 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT (113.0) (0 points)OU 2Q: 5 of 5 for 61 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT (202.38) (3 points)OU 3Q: 10 of 11 for 189 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT (265.24) (13 points)ARK 1Q: 8 of 11 for 94 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT (144.51) (0 points)ARK 2Q: 10 of 12 for 227 yards, 4 TD, 0 INT (352.24) (28 points)ARK 3Q: 6 of 7 for 184 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT (400.80) (21 points)ARK 4Q: 1 of 1 for 8 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT (167.20) (0 points)UGA 1Q: 5 for 7 for 83 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT (142.6) (3 points)UGA 2Q: 4 of 7 for 48 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT (114.73) (6 points)UGA 3Q: 4 of 7 for 68 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT (185.89) (7 points)Number of sub-100 rating quarters: 5Number of multi sub-100 quarters in a game: 1Number of 4th quarter sub-100 games (finishing off opponent): 1 (UGA)Number of quarters without TDs: 11Number of 160+ rating quarters: 9Number of 200+ rating quarters: 4ORE 1Q: 6 of 9 for 66 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT (128.27) (7 points)ORE 2Q: 6 of 7 for 63 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT (208.46) (14 points)ORE 3Q: 5 of 5 for 88 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT (313.84) (7 points)ORE 4Q: 10 of 14 for 109 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT (138.83) (3 points)NEB 1Q: 6 of 6 for 81 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT (268.40) (7 points)NEB 2Q: 3 of 3 for 86 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT (450.80) (7 points)NEB 4Q: 3 of 3 for 49 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT (347.20) (7 points)PST 1Q: 5 for 7 for 64 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT (165.60) (7 points)PST 2Q: 5 of 9 for 76 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT (165.96) (7 points)PST 3Q: 4 of 4 for 38 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT (179.80) (3 points)PST 4Q: 2 of 4 for 26 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT (104.60) (0 points)PUR 1Q: 2 of 4 for 32 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT (117.2) (7 points)PUR 2Q: 9 of 10 for 89 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT (230.76) (14 points)PUR 3Q: 8 of 10 for 97 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT (161.48) (10 points)PUR 4Q: 2 of 2 for 42 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT (441.40) (7 points)NW 2Q: 6 of 9 for 119 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT (203.28) (21 points)NW 3Q: 4 of 5 for 97 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT (308.96) (10 points)Number of sub-100 rating quarters: 3Number of multi sub-100 quarters in a game: 1Number of 4th quarter sub-100 games (finishing off opponent): 1 (Northwestern)Number of quarters without TDs: 6Number of 160+ rating quarters: 13Number of 200+ rating quarters: 9MARY 1Q: 8 of 12 for 105 yards, 0 TD, 2 INT (106.83) (0 points)MARY 2Q: 5 of 7 for 90 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT (226.57) (14 points)MARY 3Q: 5 of 10 for 97 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT (164.98) (14 points)MARY 4Q: 4 of 4 for 80 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT (350.50) (7 points)NW 1Q: 9 of 10 for 104 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT (177.36) (7 points)NW 2Q: 5 of 8 for 95 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT (203.50) (10 points)NW 3Q: 5 of 6 for 106 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT (286.53) (7 points)NW 4Q: 6 of 9 for 88 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT (185.47) (17 points)NEB 1Q: 8 of 9 for 61 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT (145.92) (7 points)NEB 2Q: 9 of 12 for 130 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT (176.82) (21 points)NEB 3Q: DNPNEB 4Q: DNPMSU 2Q: 8 of 10 for 110 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT (238.40) (21 points)MSU 3Q: 7 of 9 for 113 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT (219.91) (10 points)MSU 4Q: 1 of 3 for 11 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT (174.13) (14 points)MICH 1Q: 6 of 8 for 69 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT (188.70) (7 points)MICH 2Q: 8 of 11 for 123 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT (196.65) (10 points)MICH 4Q: 3 of 5 for 24 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT (100.32) (3 points)Number of sub-100 rating quarters: 2Number of multi sub-100 quarters in a game: 0Number of 4th quarter sub-100 games (finishing off opponent): 0Number of quarters without TDs: 4Number of 160+ rating quarters: 13Number of 200+ rating quarters: 6USC 1Q: 7 of 8 for 68 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT (158.90) (3 points)USC 4Q: 12 of 13 for 192 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT (225.37) (14 points)USC 4Q: 5 of 11 for 62 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT (104.62) (10 points)WISC 1Q: 9 of 10 for 113 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT (184.92) (0 points)WISC 2Q: 5 of 8 for 35 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT (140.50) (7 points)WISC 3Q: DNPWISC 4Q: DNPOSU 1Q: 3 of 5 for 30 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT (110.4) (3 points)OSU 3Q: 5 of 5 for 53 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT (189.04) (3 points)OSU 4Q: 1 of 2 for 41 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT (222.20) (0 points)WASH 1Q: 2 of 3 for 25 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT (164.67) (7 points)WASH 2Q: 12 of 15 for 115 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT (166.40) (21 points)WASH 3Q: 2 of 4 for 42 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT (138.20) (0 points)WASH 4Q: 4 of 6 for 38 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT (119.87) (7 points)PUR 1Q: 11 of 12 for 128 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT (236.27) (14 points)PUR 2Q: 2 of 2 for 42 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT (276.40) (7 points)PUR 3Q: 4 of 5 for 81 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT (282.08) (7 points)PUR 4Q: DNPNumber of sub-100 rating quarters: 2Number of multi sub-100 quarters in a game: 0Number of 4th quarter sub-100 games (finishing off opponent): 0Number of quarters without TDs: 8Number of 160+ rating quarters: 9Number of 200+ rating quarters: 5LOU 1Q: 8 of 8 for 106 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT (211.30) (14 points)LOU 2Q: 5 of 7 for 41 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT (120.63) (10 points)LOU 3Q: 3 of 4 for 67 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT (215.70) (3 points)LOU 4Q: 5 of 8 for 65 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT (130.75) (7 points)STAN 1Q: 6 of 8 for 204 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT (412.95) (21 points)STAN 2Q: 6 of 9 for 74 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT (113.51) (10 points)STAN 3Q: 3 of 5 for 25 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT (102.00) (0 points)STAN 4Q: 3 of 4 for 30 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT (138.00) (9 points)DUKE 1Q: 5 of 6 for 64 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT (186.93) (0 points)DUKE 3Q: 5 of 6 for 166 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT (370.73) (7 points)PITT 1Q: 8 of 12 for 121 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT (151.37) (7 points)PITT 2Q: 4 of 5 for 49 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT (228.32) (24 points)PITT 4Q: 4 of 4 for 137 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT (470.20) (7 points)BC 1Q: 10 of 13 for 113 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT (175.32) (10 points)BC 2Q: 5 of 7 for 81 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT (140.06) (10 points)BC 3Q: 5 of 7 for 77 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT (210.97) (11 points)BC 4Q: 4 of 6 for 28 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT (160.87) (7 points)Number of sub-100 rating quarters: 3Number of multi sub-100 quarters in a game: 1Number of 4th quarter sub-100 games (finishing off opponent): 1 (Duke)Number of quarters without TDs: 5Number of 160+ rating quarters: 10Number of 200+ rating quarters: 7