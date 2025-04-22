Covert Thoughts: Look up gullible in the dictionary and you might find an SEC logo

A funny thing happened over the weekend that very few people in the mainstream of college football paid any attention to.Down in Ann Arbor, Michigan brought in a pair of standout small school running backs for visit this weekend from the Portal - U.Mass' C.J. Hester and Princeton's John Volkner.Meanwhile, down in Athens, Georgia hosted a pair of edge players from the Portal - Army's Elo Modozie and North Carolina's Beau Atkinson.My thinking in both situations was that both schools would use both players against each other, with the goal likely to have been to land your No.1, but have a No.2 in place to serve as a little extra pressure on target No.1 to grab that spot before someone else does or to simpply have your No.2 ready to go if the No.1 gives indications of real pause.Sure enough, Modozie committed to Georgia on Sunday, which left Atkinson left to head to his visit to Ohio State on Monday with a little less leverage than he had going into the weekend. Yet, something quite different happened in Ann Arbor.... Michigan got both Hester and Volkner... a few months after it signed the No.1 RB transfer in Justice Haynes.It might seem like a tiny thing for most, but there was something curious about the Wolverines signing two players at the same position with the same kind of low-expectancy hit profile. How can they take two flyers on small-school running backs when a school like Texas probably could use an additional speed guy at the position, but can't find the room because of the 85-man scholarship limits?The answer is that we're seeing for the first time what a world will look like with 105-man roster limits with no restrictions on scholarships. The SEC mandated that its schools limit the scholarships to 85 in 2025, while the Big 10 (winners of the last two national titles) has no such restrictions."Michigan's plan is for all 105 roster players to be scholarship players," a Michigan source told me on Monday night. "Not every school has to give scholarships to all 105, but they can."And Michigan is. So is Nebraska. So is Ohio State. So is Oregon."Nebraska is going to be at 105 scholarship players," a Nebraska source told me. "They have about 150 on the roster and a lot of those guys are just going to be gone. They actually are having a spring game with the bottom half of the roster to give them a chance to have a send off."It seems like the Huskers are going to take 125-130 players to camp in August with the knowledge that the 105-player limit doesn't have to be set until the end of camp. Essentially, there will be a few dozen players fighting to make the team and there's a chance none of them will make it, although injuries could open up spots in August to a few walk-ons."They can't let Ohio State and Michigan have 105 and try to play with less," the Nebraska source said. "They are well over the 85 limit right now in terms of scholarships. They won't stop until they have no more to give."The byproduct of the SEC taking steps to preserve walk-on programs is that it has given other leagues a competitive edge in terms of building depth within a roster. What does it mean for Ohio State to have the luxury of signing 20 more scholarship players in 2025 than Texas. or Georgia? It's impossible to quantify at this point, but it could be substantial if used correctly.While Texas is hoping to lose a couple more players in the Portal so it can add a couple of more players beyond the two spots it still has available... Michigan is giving out scholarships like candy on Halloween.No one is talking about it, but it is happening... and it could define the entire 2025 college season.