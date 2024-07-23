Does Texas Already Have Its 5-Star DT?

Alex Dunlap
Any Updates on Desmond Harrison?
Texas football recruiting is in an interesting spot right now.
While some fans panic (what a surprise) the Texas staff seems perfectly sanguine about the state of things. The plan is to pick up some of their key targets through August and then flip a few more of them closer to signing day. This would all seem like an impossible gauntlet to navigate, except for the fact that this staff seems to pull late-process rabbits out of hats every year.
In the immediate future, we all know that the full-court press will continue on Mike Fasusi who is the most important prospect remaining on the board. From there, it's easy to argue other needs and wants for the program: Guys like Kaliq Lockett and Jamie Ffrench and Michael Terry. Heck, could Dakorien Moore swing his decision back closer to home at the closing bell? What about uber-athlete Jonah Williams whose recruitment as of very recently at least seems to be heating up with the Longhorns? DL DJ Sanders from Bellville looks like a terrific prospect at a position that is universally viewed as a real need for the program moving into the future, and in Suchomel's latest recruiting roundup, he bumped Texas' updated chances with the big man up to 50/50.
