Duane Akina will replace Terry Joseph and coach DBs

According to my sources, veteran defensive backs coach Duane Akina has been hired to replace Terry Joseph.



As a defensive assistant under Mack Brown from 2001 to 2013, Akina became synonymous with elite secondary play, molding future NFL stars and consistently fielding one of the nation's top defenses. Akina's impact was felt not just on the field but in the development of individual players. Names like Aaron Ross, Michael Griffin, and Earl Thomas rose to prominence under his guidance, earning accolades both in college and later in the NFL.



His ability to cultivate young talent, like the freshman phenom Earl Thomas, who emerged as a Freshman All-American, underscored Akina's reputation as a coach who could maximize potential.



Akina coached at Arizona in 2023.



I am trying to learn if Akina will coach cornerbacks or safeties at Texas.