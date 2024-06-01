Elite Camp official thread

Suchomel
Texas Elite Campnis today followed by a pool party.
I'll be down on campus to grab some pics and interviews. We'll use this thread as a landing page for our updates ...
We had an update in the War Room, but here are some of the notable players who have confirmed they'll be in attendance ...
Plantation (FL) American Heritage QB Dia Bell
San Marcos (CA) Mission Hills QB Troy Huhn
Argyle Liberty Christian QB Quinn Murphy
Bastrop QB Weston Nielson (2027)
Aledo RB Raycine Guillory
Texarkana Texas RB Tradarian Ball
Carthage RB KJ Edwards
Jackson (AL) RB Ezavier Crowell (2027)
Santa Ana (CA) Mater Dei WR Kayden Dixon-Wyatt
Waco University WR London Smith
Groesbeck WR Jordan Smith
Summer Creek WR Tre Brown (2027)
Pflugerville TE Jaivion Martin
North Crowley OL John Turntine
Killeen Shoemaker OL Trey Pless
Mansfield Lake Ridge OL Felix Ojo
Duncanville DL KJ Ford
Temple DL Jamarion Carlton
Mayde Creek LB Kosi Okpala
Duncanville CB Braylon Edwards
Carrollton GA S Zelus Hicks
Fort Bend Marshall S Isaiah Williams
Allen ATH Caleb Smith
