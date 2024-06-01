ADVERTISEMENT

Elite Camp official thread

Texas Elite Campnis today followed by a pool party.

I'll be down on campus to grab some pics and interviews. We'll use this thread as a landing page for our updates ...

We had an update in the War Room, but here are some of the notable players who have confirmed they'll be in attendance ...

Plantation (FL) American Heritage QB Dia Bell

San Marcos (CA) Mission Hills QB Troy Huhn

Argyle Liberty Christian QB Quinn Murphy

Bastrop QB Weston Nielson (2027)

Aledo RB Raycine Guillory

Texarkana Texas RB Tradarian Ball

Carthage RB KJ Edwards

Jackson (AL) RB Ezavier Crowell (2027)

Santa Ana (CA) Mater Dei WR Kayden Dixon-Wyatt

Waco University WR London Smith

Groesbeck WR Jordan Smith

Summer Creek WR Tre Brown (2027)

Pflugerville TE Jaivion Martin

North Crowley OL John Turntine

Killeen Shoemaker OL Trey Pless

Mansfield Lake Ridge OL Felix Ojo

Duncanville DL KJ Ford

Temple DL Jamarion Carlton

Mayde Creek LB Kosi Okpala

Duncanville CB Braylon Edwards

Carrollton GA S Zelus Hicks

Fort Bend Marshall S Isaiah Williams

Allen ATH Caleb Smith
 
