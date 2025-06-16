Everything Everywhere All At Once: Brown, Finley bad? Turntine, Edwards, Calicut good (11:30am update)

Ketchum
The Aggies are feeling themselves after a visit this weekend that watched him cancel his LSU visit scheduled for this upcoming weekend. "It went great -- exactly what I expected," Brown told Rivals after his official visit to Texas A&M this weekend. "They broke down everything that will help me as an Aggie and also with football. "I feel great about my fit there. I"m also getting closer with the players." The Aggies are the betting favorite in June.
From On3's Steve Wiltfong: "Texas is the On3 RPM favorite for the On3 Industry’s No. 4 running back KJ Edwards. But don’t sleep on the Aggies. Texas A&M has always been right there and it was another strong visit to campus."
Lots of buzz this weekend on the weekend that the Wolverines had in recruiting and absolutely none of it has been connected to Turntine. I've looked for updates on 3 different Michigan sites and his name hasn't been mentioned once.
See Turntine. What I would say is that his family seemed to be having a very good time based on the photos on social media. But, there's no internal buzz from the Michigan side.
Same as the two Michigan visits, but this time with Stewart at Tennessee. There's been no mention of him on three different sites.
The people on the Notre Dame side of the fence believe that the visit this weekend was out of this park good and they believe that Finley wants to pick Notre Dame, but the Texas connections are going to be tough to pull him away from. Push comes to shove, the Irish folks think they are going to get him. Meanwhile, one of the guys behind the scenes working on Finley to commit to the Irish is Texas prep star Javion Osborne (remember him!).
It was UGA's turn to host the nation's No.12 overall prospect this weekend and it would appear that the Dawgs left a strong impression. “Georgia made me feel great about the place,” Cooper told On3. “I have been there so much, I got to see a lot on this visit, but this visit helped. They are among my top schools.” Miami seems to be the team with the most juice.
Crowell gave the Tigers high marks on his visit this weekend and claimed that they moved up his list going into next week's key official visit with Alabama. With a decision-date locked in 11 days from now, what happens i these final days might loom large. "The visit was good," Crowell told AuburnSports.com. "I had fun, learned. I spent some time with Alvin (Henderson). He talked about how I can come here and be great with him and other backs."
Of course, the visit did give us this touching moment. Someone break out the Boyz II Men.
Barnes switched up his plans this weekend and went to LSU. Still trying to find out more details on the trip.
From Rivals' Adam Gorney on Monday Morning: The standout four-star tight end from Bowdon, Ga., was at Florida over the weekend as the Gators remain one of the four front-runners - and they could have moved up after his visit to Gainesville - but the word is still that Georgia is No. 1 on his list and Auburn is second in the running. With five-star TE Mark Bowman picking USC over the Bulldogs, Prothro becomes an even bigger target for the in-state power.
