Everything Everywhere All At Once (Lott: “I’m really hot on LSU, Oregon, Georgia, Miami and Ohio State") 9:54pm Update

Here's a whip-around of all the key visits made by key Texas targets over the weekend. Orangebloods has scoured the Internet to make sure we have you covered.
We will update this thread over the course of the next 24 hours as reports continue to come in.
This was the most important visit of the weekend as it relates to the Longhorns and Lott reportedly had an amazing time. “I’m definitely leaning towards them more than most schools right now,” Lott said in an interview with ON3's Steve Wiltfong. “Being able to feel wanted by the whole coaching staff is important to me and then showing me interest makes me want to commit and become a Duck.” This might have actually have been the most concerning comment in the interview: “I’m really hot on LSU, Oregon, Georgia, Miami and Ohio State,” Lott said.
Oregon is proving to be quite the pesky recruiting foe. The Ducks came into its visit with Ili this weekend and they landed some body blows to the competition according to the star linebacker when asked if they improved their positioning. “Yes they did and it was good since I’ve got to think more in this recruiting process,” Ili told On3. Next up for Ili is a trip to BYU. Max Torres of ScoopDuck.com reports: "While he’s working from a top seven, I again see this coming down to Oregon and USC. Oklahoma is a darkhorse. He’s taken four visits to Oregon now and told me the Ducks made a move on this last trip. "
While the Gators received a visit this weekend, there was actually a lot ofd buzz that the Longhorns are emerging as a team to beat in his recruitment along with Alabama.
Crowell did tell the Florida On3 site that the Gators would likely get an official visit.
LSU has emerged as the leader for Feaster and that was only enhanced with his visit this weekend. ""Boobie feels home," his father Dr. Lee Feaster told Rivals. "It's home. We enjoyed it." Feaster, who is originally from North Louisiana was reportedly smitten with the LSU culture. "It's the culture. People have to be here to understand. The culture is nice. It makes you feel at home," said Feaster. Feaster will make a return trip to Texas on March 19 and is scheduled to visit... wait for it... Oregon for the school's spring game in April.
Everyone knows that the Longhorns are high on his list and he'll soon make a return visit to Texas, but this weekend he continued doing his due diligence with a trip to LSU. "I spent a lot of time with coach Davis, coach Sloan, and coach Kelly. I loved watching them practice and getting to see coach Davis work his guys. It was fast paced and intense. I also spent a couple hours with coach Davis and some current LSU offensive linemen diving deep into what it means to be on the Bomb Squad," Krempin told the LSU 247 site. "I have a few more unofficial visits scheduled and am looking forward to them. I have four OV's scheduled and might end up taking a couple more. I want to make sure I find the right place for me. The plan is to commit in July,"
Atkinson visited Oregon this weekend and we're still waiting for official word on how the visit went. Stay tuned.
The former North Carolina commitment was scheduled to visit LSU this weekend, but it's all quiet on that front on his social media and on LSU sites in every network. Did he make it in? Stay tuned.
We're still waiting for some reports of his visit to come in, but we know he's headed to Notre Dame on Tuesday and Florida State this upcoming weekend, while visits to Michigan (3/28), Miami (4/4) and USC (4/22) loom.
Fitzpatrick was unable to make his scheduled trip to Florida this weekend, but confirmed to the Rivals Miami site that he plans to take unofficial visits to Georgia (3/21), Ohio State (3/29) and Texas (4/22). Fitzpatrick, who plans to announce his commitment this summer, confirmed that he will also take official visits with Miami, Georgia and Texas. Fitzpatrick also told the Florida on3 site that he will take an official visit to Florida.
Made the trip to Florida this weekend and raved about it, listing the Gators and LSU as his top 2. “You can say it’s like 50-50 with them,” McCoy told GatorsOnline.com. “LSU was home at one point. But I feel like they need to step it up a little more before I make my decision.” McCoy will announce his decision on July 10th and is expected to take an unofficial visit to Texas (3/29) this month.
(9:51 pm update - Alex -- Sunday Night)
- 2026 RB Javian Osborne visited Georgia this weekend, and UGA made a big impression. We reached out to a few coaching/trainer sources around the situation and the general thought is that Michigan was in the lead early on with Texas trying to get back in the catbird seat it enjoyed when Tashard Choice was the RB coach, but UGA is basically now very much in the mix.
- "Oh yes UGA was something different, man. If you have never been to a Kirby Smart practice it is a must. Very organized, high intensity, big time competition. You can see why they win so much and play at a high level," one person said about the open practices Osborne took in.
- On where UGA stands as of this point: "The culture, the high intensity, and an opportunity to play early is there. UGA is definitely a consideration"
- As for the Texas Longhorns, Javian Osborne apparently believes that with the change in RB coach, that the primary focus in 2026 recruiting RB-wise from the Texas staff at RB has shifted from him to KJ Edwards as of now.
