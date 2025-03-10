Everything Everywhere All At Once... new weekly OB article

Ketchum
On Friday, we gave you The Weekend, a preview/primer of all things related to visits being taken by the most important targets on the Texas recruiting board.
Well, you can't just stop with the damn primer. One of the things we're committing ourselves to in a new injection of content ideas in the world of recruiting is an immediate review/reaction to all of the key visits and if it means we have to go anywhere and everywhere to get you the full scoop on what happened this weekend... then so be it.
What matters is your being informed as much as possible and not our vanity or spreading out of the reports over the course of the week. No, we want to pour all of this into the first day of the week and we'll worry about the rest of the week when we get to Tuesday.
This is one of our new weekly recruiting content commitments. Remember where you saw it first.
*****
2026
As far as I'm concerned, there was no bigger visit this weekend that Texas fans should keep an eye on than this possible future 4-star's visit to Baton Rouge, which kind of flew under the radar until he posted photos on his social media. A source of On3s Steve Wiltfong reported that the visit "went well".
This possible future Longhorn picked up an offer from the Tigers on his unofficial visit. The fact that he travelled on his dime to get that offer probably speaks volumes about his interest level in the Tigers. I reached out to Krempin via DM on X on Sunday and he was gracious enough to tell me, "I loved everything about Clemson. Spent a lot of time with the offensive line and the coaches. Coach Swinney is the real deal." Krempin added that his upcoming visit list looks like this" LSU (3/14-3/16), Michigan (3/17-3/19), Ohio State (3/23-3/25), Texas A&M (3/28-3/30), Texas (4/3-4/5) and Colorado (4/11-4/13).
The feeling in Norman is that the Sooners continue to trend in a good direction for the Flower Mound star. "I got to see how they do things at practice and it was awesome to see some of my dudes practice as well and seeing Bedenbaugh coach," Evers told the OU Rivals site. "I have a great relationship with a lot of the coaches and even some defensive coaches. Bedenbaugh can get me where I want to get to, so they’re undoubtedly up there in my recruitment."
Evers told On3's Steve Wiltfong, "The vibe was extremely energetic. Without a doubt one of the smoothest and well scripted practices I’ve seen. What continues to excite me about my chance to play for Venables is the fact that I have such a great relationship with him and I know that he and Coach Bedenbaugh can develop me in achieving my goal into one day being a Top 10 pick provided I do what I’m told and trust their knowledge and process.”
Another in-state interior lineman, Katoa will take an official visit to Texas on June 13th, but was in Norman this weekend.
Until we hear otherwise, Georgia remains the team to beat for the Longhorns in battle for this elite linebacker prospect, but Clemson might have at least out themselves in the mix after this weekend. "They really made me feel like the top priority," Atkinson told on3. It was the attention they gave my family, too. I liked how they made sure my parents and my sister were taken care of and comfortable throughout the day. People always talk about how different Clemson is, and I honestly agree. Clemson’s feel is just different, and they check a lot of my boxes for sure.”"
The player ranked No. 66 on the Rivals100 told 247 this weekend following a visit to Alabama that he will visit UGA on March 18th and Texas on April 17th for a two-night affair. At this point no official visit has been set up with Texas - just with Georgia (June 13th) and Tennessee (June 20th). As for the trip to Alabama .. "The way they ran practice is exactly the type of team that I want be a part of, and to be able to compete like that every day and have a high standard is definitely something that I want to look into," Rouse told 247.
It's been as quiet as a group of mice in church since the weekend for the state's top 2026 DT, as Winfield was supposed to visit Oklahoma this weekend, but he didn't post any social media from the trip if he made it in and no one has reached him for any kind of an update in any of the networks.
See Winfield.
According to the FSU Rivals site, Brickle picked up an offer from the Noles this weekend on his unofficial visit in Tallahassee. "They passed the eye test," Brickle said of the Noles. "I had a good connection with them over the phone. So to actually be able to get out here and be able to see things in person, that means something." If anything made the needle move more than anything else, it might have been new FSU defensive tackles coach Terrance Knighton. "Just to see his aggression," Brickle said. "And when I mean aggression I'm talking about in his whole aspect of coaching, aggression and his passion as well. Listening to what he was saying when it came down to how he went from the league and then came back to help the college players, that means a lot because he played where we want to go. He coached where most kids want to go, and then he's now back at the (college) level to help us get to that point."
Clemson had one hell of a weekend and none of the commitments it received was bigger than landing this Jacksonville, Florida super blue chip wide receiver, who owns a Texas offer. The Tigers picked up a high four-star, a mid-four star and a couple of basic 4-star prospects over the weekend. That wouldn't be a huge weekend haul for the Longhorns, but it's big for the Tigers.
2027
The Sooners handed out an offer to Moore on his visit. "It was an amazing experience ... definitely one of the best I have been on," Moore told the OU Rivals site.. "I learned how the coaches are really there for you in times of need -- and that they are really there for you on and off the field," said Moore. "The community was amazing and learning about the SOUL mission was incredible. Also, the way the players talked about the coaches and the environment Oklahoma has really spoke to me."
The state's No. 7 prospect in the current Rivals rankings (No. 26 nationally) made the trip to Norman this weekend and raved about the visit. "it was amazing," Mayo told the OU Rivals site. "It felt good to be there and I had a fun time with my old teammates and (Jayden) Hardy and the brothers."
The next star quarterback prospect from Shreveport was in Norman this weekend and made indications in an article with the OU Rivals site that he will definitely be going back to Norman. In fact, the Sooners might quietly have moved into a lead role in his recruitment. “The morale of the team seems like it’s a very good bond there," Houston told OUInsider.com. "Coach BV and the defensive guys, they seem like they really love each other. And Coach Arbuckle and Kuz have a good control of the offense, and the quarterbacks seem like they have good command of the offense. Practice was great. During the practice and in the meetings, the whole team seemed like they were really bought into the process and the culture of the place.”
