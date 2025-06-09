Everything Everywhere All At Once: Notes from another big OV weekend, including Texas A&M visitors

Suchomel
TEXAS A&M
One week after visiting LSU and declaring the Tigers as his leader, Krempin was in College Station for his Texas A&M official visit. He told 247 Sports that it was an “outstanding” visit, but didn’t say where the Aggies now stand compared to LSU. He’ll finish things up with visits to Texas and Michigan before making a decision.
No media reports to be found on John Turntine’s visit to Texas A&M, so we’ll have to read what we can into these tweets from his father, who apparently got some fishing time in while in College Station.
OB reported a few weeks ago that WR Aaron Gregory wouldn’t be taking his Texas official visit on June 13, and Gregory confirmed that report during his Texas A&M OV.
***
USC
Jalen Lott, who will visit Texas next weekend, did take his USC visit. No media reports available, which isn’t unusual for Lott.
***
ALABAMA
Five-star running back Derrek Cooper took his Alabama visit and the Tide remain in the race, although Miami is believed to be the team to beat. Texas seems to be fading in this one. “It was good to get back to Bama and see everything,” Cooper said via On3. “The last time I came I really didn’t get to see or do much but Bama jumped high on my list.”
Texas target Xavier Griffin visited Alabama over the weekend. The Tide are expected to be the Longhorns’ top competition for the Rivals100 EDGE defender. "'Bama is still in a great spot and my interest is still high," Griffin told 247. "Tough decisions ahead."
Not much to report on Kaiden Prothro’s visit to Alabama, although there continues to be a belief that Georgia leads, with Texas running second.
After visiting Bama over the weekend, there’s a belief that the Tide are leading the way for Utu. Based on my conversation with Utu himself, I’d tend to agree. But, he has yet to see Texas and I could see the Longhorns changing the narrative when he gets his first look at UT on June 20.
***
MICHIGAN
Five-star OL Felix Ojo was one of the headliners for Michigan over the weekend and as you’d expect, he gave the visit positive reviews. “Michigan compares high,” Ojo told On3’s Steve Wiltfong. “It was only my second time going to Ann Arbor and it still felt like home there. Michigan stands high with me and my family and on the same playing field as Texas and Ohio State right now.”
Oh, Ojo also tweeted this on Sunday afternoon shortly after Kohen Brown committed to Texas.
From the Rivals.com Michigan site … "We have 2 more OVs over the next 2 weeks and at the end of that, we will sit down and evaluate our options to see where the best fit for Brayden is," Rouse’s father said. Rouse previously visited Alabama, and he's set to visit Texas and Tennessee in the coming weeks.
***
LSU
Things are surprisingly quiet with KJ Edwards, whose LSU visit went into the afternoon hours of Sunday. There’s some buzz that the Tigers made a strong move, but Texas still figures to be in a good spot with this one.
***
GEORGIA
As expected, things are pretty quiet with Kendall Guervil coming out of his Georgia OV, but he did tell a 247Sports reporter that Georgia was his dream school. Guess we can cross the Dawgs off the list. Texas will host Guervil on June 20 and the Longhorns are in a strong position.
It’s been radio silence for Quinn ever since his Georgia official visit. No talks with the media and no social media activity. He’ll visit Texas next weekend.
Georgia made a very strong move for Chace Calicut, who has been a Longhorn lean for months. Now the race is very close. It was definitely a good visit up there. They're right up there with Texas," Calicut said to Rivals.com’s Sam Spiegelman.
***
OREGON
One-time Oregon commitment Richie Wesley was back in Eugene last weekend, and the trip went well, as one would expect. “It was great being back in Eugene,” Wesley said to Rivals.com’s Adam Gorney. “I felt very welcomed when coming back and enjoyed my time. Coach Lanning’s message about coming after me was that he’s not listening to the outside hate and is still focused on getting me.” Wesley will visit Texas on June 20.
***
PENN STATE
McKeogh, who will take a Texas official visit later this month, told On3’s Chad Simmons that it was a good visit to Penn State and it’s going to be “hard for him to say no” to the Nittany Lions.
No direct quotes available from Wafle, but the Rivals.com Penn State site seems confident in the Nittany Lions’ chances. Per their report: “After an Official Visit to Ohio State last weekend, there was a feeling that the Buckeyes jumped in the lead of Wafle's recruitment and while that might've been true for the time being. Penn State continues to be the team to beat following their Official Visit. The Nittany Lions coaching staff has built a strong bond with the Wafle family, not to mention it is significantly closer to home and his older brother Owen Wafle just transferred in to the program this past offseason, leads to all signs pointing towards Happy Valley.”
***
FLORIDA STATE
Texas and South Carolina are believed to be the two teams to beat for Matthews, but FSU made a strong impression over the weekend. From Adam Gorney’s Rumor Mill … “The Cornelius (N.C.) Hough four-star cornerback had an ‘incredible’ visit to Tallahassee over the weekend and loves how ‘consistent and genuine’ the staff has been.”
***
WISCONSIN
In a bit of a twist, Latimer did not take his Michigan official visit and instead was back at Wisconsin for another visit. This one seems to be trending towards the Badgers.