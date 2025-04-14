Everything Everywhere All At Once: Ohio State makes move with Ojo

Ketchum
Here's a whip-around of all the key visits made by key Texas targets over the weekend. Orangebloods has scoured the Internet to make sure we have you covered.
We will update this thread over the course of the next 24 hours as reports continue to come in.
Ojo visited Florida this weekend, but isn't sure if he'll return for an official visit... which should be telling for the Gators. The other visit that Ojo made that warrants attention was to Columbus on Thursday. If there's anyone the Longhorns need to watch out for... it might be the Buckeyes, which will get an official visit along with Texas, Oklahoma, Ole Miss and Michigan. "The best part of the visit was sitting in the meetings with Coach Bowen and seeing him break down plays," Ojo told Rivals. "The visit went well. I had a good time talking with Coach Day and Coach Bowen -- and just seeing them in action coaching."
"My biggest takeaway from our time on campus was that its a great place with great people," Ojo explained. "It was a great feeling throughout the whole visit. They most definitely stand high for me -- and when I sat in the players, that sat well with me ... I like how everyone treated each other like family."
Per Rivals this morning after his visit to Ohio State: "A lot of talk has centered around Oregon and USC early in his recruitment and then Texas has absolutely become a major player for the five-star defensive end from Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon. After visiting Ohio State and hitting it off with position coach Larry Johnson, the word is that the Buckeyes are “for sure” one of his front-runners now."
The Dawgs might be UT's biggest competition for the super blue chip tight end and his father told On3 that the visited was an eye-opener. “It’s been jam-packed!” Bowman’s father Kirk said. “Great visit! As we talked about, the practice was the main event and it met all of our expectations. It was good to see Todd Hartley in action and Kirby on the microphone was everything that I hoped it would be. It’s a deep and talented tight end room. My biggest takeaway is that Kirby is trying to build a team that’s connected to each other, tough and plays hard and he is succeeding, during the hardest time in the history of college football to do so. We spent a lot of time with Coach Smart on this trip and there’s obviously not many better than him in college football today.”
The Longhorns seem to be hanging around the fringes with Atkinson, who took in Ohio State this weekend. "The visit was really good," Atkinson told Rivals.com. "It felt good there. It was good to see the fan support for the Buckeyes at the spring game. I heard 'AtkNup' a few times from the fans -- so that was pretty dope. The time spent with Coach (Matt) Patricia was really good. Coach (James) Laurinaitis and I are getting really tight. This was the first visit to Ohio State with my mom and sister with me. They really made them feel welcome and showed them a great time," Atkinson detailed. "I still feel really good about Ohio State."
The Buckeyes entered the weekend as the likely school to beat and nothing likely changed this weekend after he and his mother visited Columbus. Per the Rivals Ohio State site: "The Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) standout was a star on Saturday, signing a number of autographs and his relationship with current Buckeyes receivers was on full display. Oregon and USC aren't going to go away but Brian Hartline wants four receivers in 2026 and Dixon-Wyatt—who is in town with his mother—is a emerging as a priority."
The out of state runner that the Longhorns covet the most visited home-state Alabama this weekend and came away saying about what you'd expect him to say after yet another visit to Tuscaloosa. "Every time I’m back, it just feels right. You can’t fake the culture ... it’s built into everything they do," Crowell told Rivals.com. "The energy was definitely the biggest highlight. Seeing the fans show out for a spring game like that just reminds you how serious Alabama takes its football. What really caught my eye this time was how locked in the players were — even though it’s a spring game, the intensity felt real. You could tell the standard is always high here. The more I’m around, the more I see how detailed and organized everything is. Nothing is done just to be done — there’s always a purpose behind it. That stood out a lot."
The big-time 2027 line prospect made his way to College Station this weekend. "I enjoyed Tamu so much I appreciate the hospitality , and I want to thank the coaches and players for showing so much love I will 100% find my way back to #AggieLand very soon," Johnson wrote on X following the visit.
