Everything Everywhere All At Once: Recapping a BUSY weekend of OVs by Texas targets

Ojo visited Ohio State over the weekend and while things went well, as you’d expect, there’s a sense from OSU insiders that the Buckeyes didn’t do enough to overtake Texas for the top spot. “They are very high for me,” Ojo said via On3. “The overall culture and the relationships I have built are the things I like the most about Ohio State.”
Xavier Griffin was another Ohio State visitor. The Buckeyes are in his top four and he told ElevenWarriors.com that he likes the idea of being coached by James Laurinaitis.
"Being able to be coached and developed by one of the best linebackers to ever come out of Ohio State and already know the Buckeye way excites me a lot," he said.
From Rivals.com’s Rumor Mill: Oklahoma has held an edge in his recruitment with Florida moving up fast for him but Ohio State really impressed him over the weekend and now it’s just a question of where the Buckeyes see Kreul on their board. After spending time with defensive coordinator Matt Patricia and position coach Larry Johnson, Kreul thinks it would be “very hard to not see yourself getting developed into an NFL edge rusher.” Ole Miss has come on strong and Kreul will be taking a mid-week visit there as well.
Penn State has been the team most mentioned as the leader for Wafle, but after visiting Ohio State over the weekend, On3’s Steve Wiltfong reports that he believes the Buckeyes are now the team to beat. Texas will host Wafle on June 20.
The Buckeyes also made a strong move for offensive lineman Aaron Thomas, who will visit Texas later this month. In fact, OSU insiders believe the Buckeyes are now the team to beat. “The environment was great,” Thomas told On3. “Everyone was hyped up to be there. The chance to play for maybe the best program in the country is exciting. The standard of excellence at OSU is so high. It forces you to get better. That gets me fired up because I’m really competitive and I just like winning.”
******
MIAMI
New 5-star Lamar Brown will visit Texas this weekend. He was at Miami last weekend and the Hurricanes made a strong move for the talented OL/DL. "They have really been showing the most love," Brown told Rivals.com’s Sam Spiegelman. "They have just been recruiting me the best."
Samari Matthews was originally scheduled to visit Clemson, but switched it to Miami. "Being back in Miami was great. I enjoyed my time back," Matthews told Spiegleman. Matthews now has a top four of Miami, Florida State, South Carolina and Texas.
Miami is believed to be the team to beat and Cooper visited the ‘Canes over the weekend. Miami reportedly stressed to him that he’s the type of back that would allow them to open up the playbook on offense because of his versatility.
******
LSU
The big development here is that offensive lineman Zaden Krempin came out of his LSU OV listing the Tigers as his leader. "LSU is the team to beat for sure," Krempin told Spiegelman.
Lott doesn’t say much about his visits but this from Spiegelman’s review of LSU’s OV weekend: “We're hearing the staff made a strong move this weekend with the Lott Family back on campus and is sitting in a great spot moving forward.”
From Gorney’s Rumor Mill on Monday: “Prior to this weekend, it looked like a clear Texas-Texas A&M recruiting battle for the four-star edge rusher from Temple, Texas, but now LSU is definitely in that top group after a phenomenal visit to Baton Rouge.”
******
GEORGIA
Brooks was back in Athens for his OV and the sense coming out of the weekend is that UGA is going to be tough to beat in this one.
The nation’s No. 2-ranked tight end visited Georgia and similar to Brooks, most of the buzz coming out of the weekend has him staying in state and sticking with UGA.
As you’d expect, Georgia made a strong impression on Crowell but Alabama is still believed to be the clear leader. Crowell visits Texas this weekend.
******
FLORIDA STATE
Guervil did take his FSU visit but reports have the Seminoles continuing to trail Texas, Georgia and Florida coming out of the visit. He visits UT on June 20.
Recent Texas offer (and upcoming UT official visitor) Stevenson told 247’s Chris Nee that Florida State has overcome a slow start and is now making him feel like a priority. Stevenson remains committed to Georgia Tech.
******
CLEMSON
Clemson is believed to be a strong contender for Dre Quinn and the Tigers solidified their position after his OV over the weekend. “It was an amazing experience in Death Valley,” Quinn said to On3’s Wiltfong. “The energy, the tradition, the way the staff and players welcomed us, it all stood out.”
Clemson is considered a top option for Bryce Perry-Wright, and his OV there over the weekend made a strong impression. “The visit to Clemson was truly amazing,” Perry-Wright said to Wiltfong. “It felt like home.” He’ll take his Texas OV on June 13.
******
Lastly, in case you missed it on Friday, new 5-star TE Mark Bowman gave USC a verbal commitment.
