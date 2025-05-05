Everything Everywhere All At Once: SMU picks up a commit, Colorado hosts 5-star Texas targets

Suchomel
It wasn’t the busiest of weekend visits with most schools taking a breather before things heat up again in late May/June, but a couple of schools did host some key official visitors. We’ll update this story as more news from the weekend comes in …
***
SMU was one of the programs that hosted official visitors, including recent Texas offer Aljour Miles. Somewhat surprisingly, Miles gave the Ponies a commitment before leaving town. Miles told OB last week that he was planning on visiting Texas in June, but that trip likely never comes to fruition.
***
One of the hotter prospects in the state, Thomas was another visitor to SMU this weekend. He went straight from that visit to the Rivals Camp in Dallas, where he told us the SMU visit was a total success. He’s still sorting through his other official visits but has had good conversations with Johnny Nansen and will likely hit Texas again in June. Thomas last visited UT in January.
***
Things have been quiet on Texas commitment Chris Stewart’s official visit to SMU, but this is one we’ll be watching closely as SMU is also recruiting his brother, Carter. OB will try to get in touch with Stewart this week for an update.
***
It’s only the first week of May, but Ojo has already taken three official visits – Ole Miss, Texas Tech and he was at Colorado this weekend. We’re not necessarily expecting the Buffs to be a major player in this one, but don’t sleep on Texas Tech’s chances after his recent visit there.
***
Jake Kreul is a recent visitor to Texas and he’ll be back for an official visit. He was at Colorado this weekend, telling new OB partner Steve Wiltfong “It was a great environment in Colorado and I think what’s been so appealing to me about what they are doing is the pipeline of IMG kids and seeing how they have been successful.”
***
Offensive lineman Breck Kolojay, who visited Texas two weekends ago, was in Boulder on an official visit and described it as “a fantastic OV weekend.” Kolojay, who plays at IMG Academy in Florida, is originally from Colorado.
***
It’s been quiet on the Jalen Lott front, but he did visit Colorado this weekend with his parents, taking to social media to declare that it was a “great visit.” Texas remains very much in play here, with Oregon setting the pace.
***
Zero word yet on KJ Edwards’ visit to Colorado, but we’ll keep an eye on that one. OB doesn’t expect Edwards to go that far from home, as this one likely comes down to Texas, Texas A&M or maybe even SMU.
