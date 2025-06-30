Everything Everywhere All At Once: Texas still the leader for Smoke?

Ketchum
The state's No.1 prospect in the 2027 class did the damn thing this weekend at the Future 50 event in Bradenton, Florida. Rivals reported that Brown "is well put-together and moves extremely well. He fires off the line and has excellent feet and consistently plays with leverage. The Texas native has fantastic hands -- and drives through opposing linemen. Brown did so at multiple spots across the offensive line, including both left and right tackle and also inside at guard. He's a candidate to play all five positions up front at a plus level."
Another player who stood out at the event in Bradenton was this Top 5 2027 in-state prospect. Per Rivals: Meredeith "is a long corner with elite speed -- testing with a 4.32-second 40 as runner-up in the "Fastest Man" competition. After some competitive reps in 1-on-1s, Meredith was at his best during the 7-on-7 session. Meredith grabbed an interception and nearly had another playing in press-man. A converted wide receiver with elite traits, the four-star CB was dynamic in coverage throughout working outside.
The Longhorns really don't appear to be in the picture for this state Top 15-20 prospect, even if he's a guy they've kicked the tires on Per a report from @samspiegelman, "Sources connected to Barnes' recruitment have pinned this as a two-team race between the Buckeyes and the Rebels, who have been leading the pack at the tail end of May and June official visits.My FutureCast is sitting on Ole Miss with a good deal of confidence. The four-star EDGE loves Randall Joyner and multiple people with knowledge of this recruitment have pointed to the Rebels as the team on top."
In a report by Rivals' Chad Simmons, "LSU is battling Florida for Trenton Henderson. Florida was viewed as the favorite coming off the official visit weeks ago, and Texas received the last visit, but LSU is the school that has grabbed the momentum late with a decision coming July 2
In the same report, Simmons also reports of Texas DT target Guervil that, "Texas has been trending for Kendall Guervil, but we are hearing Florida continues to battle here too. He is set to announce his decision on Wednesday and the Gators are pushing hard. Georgia was at one time the favorite too."
Simmons also reports that "July 11 is a date Shane Beamer and his staff have circled because (Smoke) Matthews will announce his decision on that date. He is focused on South Carolina and Texas. We give the edge to the Longhorns, but this is still a very tight battle."
