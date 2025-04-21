Everything Everywhere All At Once: Two more OOS commits for the Aggies. Say what?

Suchomel
It wasn’t the most active of spring weekends for Texas targets, but there were a handful of big visits on the docket, including Texas A&M hosting a number of recruits for its spring game. We’ll update this story as more news from the weekend comes in …
***
It didn’t come from players Texas was actively recruiting, but A&M did pick up two commitments from out-of-state prospects, flipping one player who was committed to Illinois and then landing a national top-50 player in the 2027 class.
https://tamu.rivals.com/news/aggies-flip-4-star-cb
https://tamu.rivals.com/news/aggies-land-first-2027-commit
(By the way, if you’re keeping score, A&M now has 12 commitments in the 2026 and 2027 classes. Only two are from the state of Texas, and one of those two is an A&M legacy. Anyone care to explain that for me?)
Five-star receiver Boobie Feaster made his third visit to College Station in a one month span. The reports on Feaster’s visit have been unusually quiet to this point, but On3’s Steve Wiltfong did have a quote from DeSoto assistant coach Kerry Sweeny (who accompanied Feaster on the visit) mentioning that A&M wide receivers coach stressed to Feaster that he’s their No. 1 receiver.
Jamarion Carlton visited Texas last weekend and this weekend it was A&M’s chance to host the Temple product. Carlton, who has OVs set up to A&M, SMU and Baylor, told Wiltfong is a productive visit.
“Every time I go to A&M I find love for it more and more, and being able to watch them get after it was an amazing thing to see,” Carlton said.
USC commitment Jaimeon Winfield never talks, so don’t expect much to come from him but he was reportedly at College Station this weekend as well. Texas continues to recruit the Richardson product.
Texas tight end target Luke Sorenson was expected in College Station, as was potential 5-star lineman Lamar Brown, but reports from their visits are not yet available.
***
Five-star tackle Felix Ojo took his first official visit this weekend with a stop at Ole Miss. The Rebels are a school that Ojo has had high on his list for some time, but it would be considered a pretty significant upset for Lane Kiffin and crew to pull this one off.
***
It gets harder and harder to keep up with the ever-changing college football recruiting calendar, but this weekend was a reminder that college coaches can now do spring in-home visits. Top Texas target Chace Calicut was visited by Michigan safeties coach Lionel Stokes. Calicut just visited UT last weekend and we continue to like the Longhorns’ chances in the race for the 5-star safety.
***
Texas defensive tackle target Dylan Berymon was at Mississippi State this weekend for the Bulldogs’ spring game. Berymon has now taken something like four or five visits to Starkville so don’t completely ignore this one. He has a top 10 of Texas, Texas A&M, Houston, LSU, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Purdue, USC and Texas Tech.
***
Malachi Zeigler is a guy we’re watching in the 2027 class as a potential quarterback option for the Longhorns. Over the weekend, Zeigler was at Arkansas to check out the Razorbacks. Zeigler was in Austin last Monday for a visit and hopes to earn a Texas offer this summer. More on that visit to UT in the 3-2-1 on Monday night.