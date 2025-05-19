Everything Everywhere All At Once: Updates coming out of a busy official visit weekend

It ws an active official visit weekend around the country. We take a look at some top Texas targets and get their thoughts coming out of the weekend ...Florida made a move for offensive lineman Felix Ojo during his official visit. “If anyone thought they didn’t have a chance before they most definitely have one now,” Ojo told On3’s Steve Wiltfong.***In the same article that had the Ojo update, Wiltfong had a quote from recent Texas running back offer Carsyn Baker, who took an OV to Florida. “The Gators definitely moved up my charts and set a high standard for the other OVs I’m taking,” Baker said.***Top tight end target Mark Bowman took his first official visit, to Ole Miss, and came away impressed. "Definitely a dark horse for me,” Bowman told 247Sports’ Blair Angulo. “Weren't too high on them until I visited a couple of weeks ago, and this visit exceeded expectations."***Top Texas offensive line target swapped out his Tennessee official visit with a trip to Stanford. Not the biggest surprise when you consider that Turntine recently told OB that Texas, Texas A&M and Michigan were his top three, but you can never totally count out Stanford when a recruit has legitimate interest in the Cardinal.***Not a lot of buzz coming from Jalen Lott’s visit to Georgia, although Wiltfong reports that the trip was an “eye opener.” The Bulldogs still seem to be playing from behind in this one.***Texas DL target Bryce-Perry Wright took an official visit to Auburn and while the Tigers are a strong contender in this one, Perry-Wright was pretty subdued in a post-visit update on 247, saying the trip gave him a better feel for what Auburn has to offer. He’ll take his Texas OV on June 13.***Luke Wafle dropped a top four last week consisting of Texas, Penn State, Ohio State and USC, but it was Florida that hosted him over the weekend. The Gators made a strong impression, but are probably on the outside looking in. “Just overall they’re great. They have specific standards they’re starting to hold themselves to. Their overall great nutrition, weight room, academics, football development everything,” Wafle told Wiltfong.***Vodney Cleveland, who will visit Texas on June 13, was at Auburn over the weekend and the Tigers are a legitimate contender. “This weekend has helped Auburn a lot .. a lot. I would say Auburn is back in my top tier of teams. They’re gunning for that one spot now,” Cleveland told AuburnLive’s Jeffrey Lee.***Texas cornerback target Cam Hamiel took an official visit to Penn State over the weekend and the Nittany Lions have moved up his list.“Before this visit, Penn State was in my top four just knowing a little about the program and how I felt about the coaches, but not, they are top two or top three,” Hamiel told On3’s Chad Simmons.***Texas isn’t a strong contender for Trenton Henderson, but we’ll see if things change. He did visit Auburn over the weekend and told AuburnSports.com things went well. “Just the vibe and the people around the place. They are real good people,” Henderson said.