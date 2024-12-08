ADVERTISEMENT

Explain to me what the issue with Quinn was today

Please provide details.

He certainly made 3 or 4 bad decisions that I can think of (drinking).

Break it down.

I thought he was as good or clearly better than anyone on our offense today.

WR refuse to block (Chris Jackson). Mis-communication on the OL.

Let's be fair. He has certainly had moments that he struggled. Let's talk today.

That man deserves our respect as he was our most consistent player today.




